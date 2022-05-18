U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.57
    -137.28 (-3.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,701.44
    -953.15 (-2.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,504.99
    -479.53 (-4.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.63
    -52.67 (-2.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.67
    -2.73 (-2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0481
    -0.0074 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0620 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2367
    -0.0126 (-1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2900
    -1.0680 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,077.50
    -1,123.79 (-3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.02
    -20.66 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Omnicom Media Group Launches Industry's First Supply Chain-Based Media Activation Tool

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OMC
    Watchlist

Supply Chain IQ Score leverages shelf-level SKU data powered by Crisp to deliver better business outcomes in an unpredictable economy

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) has launched the Supply Chain IQ Score, the industry's first supply-chain based media activation tool, in partnership with Crisp, an open retail data platform.

As affirmed in last month's White House economic report, the supply chain crisis that erupted during the Covid crisis is not fading away as the pandemic subsides. With inventory challenges becoming the new normal, marketers need the ability to quickly adjust their media spend to product availability without negatively impacting performance.

Powered by Crisp, which pipes normalized data from more than 80 % of the top U.S. retailers and distributors including Target, Amazon, UNFI and CVS into the Omni open marketing orchestration platform that supports all Omnicom agencies, OMG's Supply Chain IQ Score gives media planners day-to-day visibility into SKU inventory data at the physical store, digital shelf, and inventory-in-transit levels, enabling media investment to be shifted away from low inventory products in real time.

Historically, that shift would have been where the response ended - usually after a significant amount of budget had already been expended sending consumers to empty shelves before inventory reporting caught up with the ad spend. However, using the Supply Chain IQ Score, as soon as an inventory issue is revealed planners can leverage two years of sell-through and distribution data from Crisp to quickly find an SKU in the brand portfolio that has high repeat purchase behavior, healthy inventory, and strong market basket correlation to the low inventory item. Working within Omni, the team can determine how much spend needs to be redeployed to the alternate SKU to meet performance targets, and execute the new buy.

"The Supply Chain IQ Score gives brands the power to quickly, strategically and effectively move media investment at the speed of sales," says Marc Rossen, SVP Investment and Activation Analytics for OMG North America. "It flips the historic response to supply chain disruption from 'pull the spend back 'to 'push the spend toward" - increasing media ROI and helping our clients meet performance goals despite supply constraints."

Adds Crisp founder and CEO Are Traashdahl, "You can have the best insights, the most engaging content, and a big media budget - but at the end of the day, you can't sell what's not on the shelf. Leveraging the combined force of Crisp's data-delivery technology and Omni's marketing orchestration capabilities, the Supply Chain IQ Score enables unprecedented alignment of product inventory and media investment, assuring that marketing dollars are sending consumers to what IS on the shelf."

According to OMG Managing Director, Commerce, John Schorr, the Supply Chain IQ Score will also be deployed in a variety of use cases beyond managing for low inventory, including geotargeting ad delivery according to actual on-shelf inventory; measuring sales-lift in real-time; local store campaigns; supporting new-product launches; and aligning promotion to product freshness windows to reduce spoilage and waste.

Summing the long-term impact, Schorr says, "The Supply Chain IQ exemplifies a future where media will be a true catalyst for consumer demand, influencing e-sales operations and supply chain distribution as we connect product availability to marketing resulting in a better consumer experience."

The Supply Chain IQ Score is the latest in a suite of first-to-market Commerce products from Omnicom, including the first private marketplace for point-of-purchase digital screens and an enterprise-wide strategic global partnership with Firework, the world's largest livestream commerce and shoppable video platform provider, delivering shoppable livestreaming video directly to brand websites. Earlier this year Omnicom named Frank Kochenash as its first CEO, eCommerce, charged with orchestrating expertise from across the network to unlock growth in the rapidly expanding Commerce space for Omnicom clients.

ABOUT OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full- service media agencies Hearts & Science, OMD and PHD; performance marketing agencies Resolution and Jump 450; Optimum Sports Media and Marketing; and the Annalect data and analytics division that develops and manages the Omni marketing orchestration platform underpinning all Omnicom agencies.

ABOUT CRISP
Crisp leverages the power of the cloud to connect and normalize disparate data sources to provide real-time insights and trends. CPG suppliers, retailers, and distributors use Crisp to manage supply more efficiently, reduce waste and skyrocket profitability. Learn more at www.gocrisp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-media-group-launches-industrys-first-supply-chain-based-media-activation-tool-301550399.html

SOURCE Omnicom Media Group

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneS&P 500 Drops 3% as Stock Rout Deepens; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk Does Not Care About

  • Oil prices fall despite surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories as gasoline demand picks up

    Oil prices lose ground, failing to find support even after an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Customer alleges McDonald’s and Wendy’s falsely advertises its burgers

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the new lawsuit filed by a customer who is alleging that both McDonald's and Wendy's have falsely advertised their burgers.

  • Target Plummets Most Since 1987 as Inflation Saps Margins

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. is on pace for its worst stock drop since 1987’s Black Monday crash after becoming the second big retailer in two days to trim its profit forecast. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneS&P 500 Drops 3% as Stock Rout Deepens; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsA surge

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Used cars: 'There's a rich debate' over Carvana earnings, analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Carvana earnings as well as the outlook for the used car market and e-commerce.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Pilot shortage hits RDU summer flight schedule

    Even as airlines keep betting on Raleigh-Durham International Airport, challenges exist that threaten summer flight schedules.

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG) Price Target To CA$19.66

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Voyager Digital Ltd. ( TSE:VOYG ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • China Is Winning the Lithium Wars. What It Means for Tesla and Other EV Stocks.

    A report from Gavekal Research says China is moving more aggressively into mining the metal, a step beyond processing it and producing batteries.