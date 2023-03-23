U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP RANKED #1 FOR 2022 INCREMENTAL BILLINGS GROWTH AMONG GLOBAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT GROUPS

PR Newswire
·5 min read

Connecting media, content and commerce, OMG added $2.5 billion in incremental billings, while also retaining 98% of existing clients

OMG agencies OMD and PHD ranked #1 and #2 global, North American and USA networks

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) and parent company to the OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science global media agency networks is ranked #1 for 2022 incremental billings growth among global media management groups.

As reported in the 2022 Media Agency New Business Barometer – an analysis of the global media agency marketplace published last week  by independent research company COMvergence – OMG agencies added more than $2.5 billion in incremental client billings last year.

Leading with an offer that connects media, content and commerce, OMG's net new billings added outpaced the second-ranked group by close to $670m; exceeded the combined totals of the second and third ranked groups by more than $100 million; and bested the fourth ranked group by a factor of ten-plus.   OMG also had the best global win-to-loss ratio, more than 3x more new billings coming into the agency ($3.75b) than left ($1.2b) in 2022.

Global Media Agency Groups.
Global Media Agency Groups.

Breaking down the ranking by regional and market, OMG was also the top net gains performer in APAC and North America; and in Australia, Chile, China, the UK and the USA.

Equally important as its incremental wins - and perhaps even more impressive - OMG's 2022 retention rate across the entirety of its client base was an industry-leading 98 percent.

"In a marketplace where complexity is a bigger pain point than ever before, clients are looking for the optimal mix of deep specialization and deep integration," says OMG CEO Florian Adamski.

Summing up OMG's performance in 2022, Adamski draws a direct line to a comprehensive analysis of global media agency groups from research and advisory firm Forrester, in which OMG received the highest possible scores in the critical future-defining development areas of retail media, commerce media, intelligence and insights, optimization, operations automation and innovation.

"OMG has built - and continues to build – the capabilities, partnerships, technology and talent force that empower our agencies to deliver transformative consumer experiences on behalf of our clients, driving sales today and share tomorrow," says Adamski.

OMD and PHD Top the Agency Network Rankings 

Accordingly, OMG's best-in-class ranking consolidates powerful performances by its OMD and PHD agency networks in 2022.

Leveraging their parent company's assets – including Omni, Omnicom's marketing orchestration platform - OMD and PHD topped the global agency network net new business rankings at #1 and #2.

Global Media Agency Networks.
Global Media Agency Networks.

OMD and PHD held the same spots in North America and the US, where sister agency Hearts & Science joined them in the top five ranking. OMD was also the #1 ranked agency in EMEA.

OMD was also ranked #1 for total new business won in 2022, inclusive of business that went into review and was successfully defended.

"Our results in 2022 prove that we are a trusted partner to brands in pivotal moments of transformation," says George Manas, CEO of OMD Worldwide, "enabled by truly differentiated capabilities in digital, data and tech to navigate new paths to growth."

Adds PHD Worldwide CEO Philippa Brown, "As advances in data and tech continue to change how people consume media, our future-focused offer to marketers – combining our signature strength in comms planning with the OMG innovation engine - will continue to drive growth for our clients and our network."

The release of 2022  Media Agency New Business Barometer wraps-up a year of headlines that illustrated OMG's industry leadership and future-forward offer to clients, including a multi-year agreement with Affinity Solutions to integrate retailer purchase transactions into Omni – the marketing orchestration platform that delivers better outcomes for clients across all Omnicom agencies; an enterprise-wide  partnership with Firework, the world's largest livestream commerce and shoppable video platform, to deliver livestream shopping solutions directly to Omnicom clients' websites; the industry's first programmatic marketplace for point-of-purchase screens; and the Supply Chain IQ Score, which gives media planners day-to-day visibility into SKU inventory data at the physical store, digital shelf, and inventory-in-transit levels, enabling media investment to be shifted away from low inventory products in real time.

OMG dominated the news cycle at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, announcing a series of first-mover strategic partnerships with retail media networks including Walmart  Connect (cross-screen planning with Omni ID), Instacart (joint clean room development), and Kroger Precision Marketing (supply chain optimization for media targeting); and the global expansion of its TRKKN analytics and cloud consultancy that offers Google Marketing and Cloud Stack  support.  Also at the festival, OMD was named Media Network of the Year - the same honor that PHD had earned in 2021.

The end of the year saw the scaling of Omnicom's  Transact connected commerce consultancy as a global resource that will help brands gain first-mover advantage from its retail media network partnerships, and grow their market share in eRetail.

About OMG

Omnicom Media  Group (OMG) - the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) – delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients, and talent.  Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best -in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media  agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences;  more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and  rewarding talent experiences for the  more than 22,000 people serving the world's leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-media-group-ranked-1-for-2022-incremental-billings-growth-among-global-media-management-groups-301779685.html

SOURCE Omnicom Media Group

