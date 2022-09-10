U.S. markets closed

Omnicom to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced that it will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Live and archived webcasts will be available on the investor relations section of www.omnicomgroup.com.

Omnicom Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omnicom Group)
Omnicom Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omnicom Group)

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

