omniQ’ Announces the Election of Professor Mina Teicher to the Board of Directors

OMNIQ Corp.
·5 min read
OMNIQ Corp.
OMNIQ Corp.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) (“omniQ ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology solutions to Supply Chain Automation, Parking, Security and self service Kiosks announced that Professor Mina Teicher has been elected to its Board of Directors.

Professor Mina Teicher is a world known mathematician and the Chair of the largest brain research division at Bar-Ilan University and has directed the German “Emmy Noether Research Institute for Mathematics” at the Georg-August-Universität Göttingen since 1999. She is the co-founder of the UNESCO Digital campus for Complex Systems, has served as a member of the USA President nominated think-tank for Ethics of Brain-Machine Interface, as a member of the Executive Committee of the European Math Society and as a member of Evaluation Committees of leading research Institutes in Germany, Italy, Korea, and Japan.

Ms. Mina has also held many leadership roles in academia and science, including serving as chief scientist of the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology, and chairing the Board of Governors of the United States – Israel Binational Science Foundation.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO commented “Mina brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board of Omniq having spent nearly 50 years embracing mathematics and technologies. Her specialization in computer vision, cyber security and complex societal systems combined with her roles in international committees dealing with promoting R&D and the use of Artificial Intelligence in machine vision, machine learning and Cyber technology, make her a valuable addition. She also has spent significant time on many boards specializing in Blockchain, Machine Vision, Precision Medicine and e-learning, all of which will help advance our companies growth plans. In addition, we are excited about Mina’s drive to advance women’s roles in mathematics across the globe as the former VP of the International Women Forum (IWF) and we look forward to her future contribution to the board. I would like to thank General (Ret) Itzhak Almog for his helpful and devoted service”.

Professor Teicher was elected to the Board of Directors in the Company’s Shareholders Meeting replacing General (Ret) Itzhak Almog who did not seek reelection due to personal reasons.

About omniQ Corp.

omniQ Corp. (Nasdaq: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

omniQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad. 14 Safe city active deployments.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “anticipate”, “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for the Company’s products particularly during the current health crisis , the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the Company’s ability to manage credit and debt structures from vendors, debt holders and secured lenders, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in omniQ Corp.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding revenue growth, driving sales, operational and financial initiatives, cost reduction and profitability, and simplification of operations. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting omniQ Corp., please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at https://www.sec.gov. omniQ Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Koko Kimball
(385)-758-9241
kkimball@omniq.com


