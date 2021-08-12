U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.33 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4310
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,187.90
    -2,211.52 (-4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

OMNIQ Announces Record Six Months Revenue of $33M, a 24% Growth YoY and Second Quarter 3.5% Growth to $13.1M

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OMNIQ Corp.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Subsequent to quarter end, OMNIQ announced the closing of its 51% acquisition of technology leader, Dangot Computers Ltd (Dangot). Based on 2020 results creating a combined $91 Million Revenue provider of automation and object identification solutions, positioned to drive increased adoption of OMNIQ's AI Based Offerings.

  • OMNIQ will start consolidating Dangot’s Financial Results beginning July 1, 2021.

  • Growth in Revenue of OMNIQ and Dangot in H1 2021 result in a $52.5 Million Dollar Consolidated Revenue of the combined Company - an annual run rate exceeding $100 Million a year.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced its financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2021.

Subsequent to quarter end, OMNIQ announced the closing of its 51% acquisition of technology leader, Dangot Computers Ltd., creating a combined $91 Million Revenue provider of automation and object identification solutions, positioned to drive increased adoption of OMNIQ's AI Based Offerings

Dangot Six-Month Ended June 30, 2021

  • Six-month revenue of $19.5 million

  • Six-month gross margin 24%

  • Six-month net income before tax of $1.4 million

  • Six-month net income of $1 million

  • Aroma Espresso Bar (Aroma), the largest coffee chain in Israel with branches in the US, Canada and other countries, has chosen Dangot to provide its self-service kiosks. According to a Forbes article titled “Self-Order Kiosks Are Finally Having A Moment In The Fast Food Space”, written by Alicia Kelso (1) , it is predicted that the self-service kiosk market will reach $30.8 billion by 2024.

Pro Forma (OMNIQ and Dangot Combined) Six-Month Ended June 30, 2021

  • Six-month revenue of $ 52.5

  • Six-month gross margin 20%

OMNIQ (Stand-Alone) Q2 2021 and recent highlights include:

  • Q2 sales of $13.1 million increased 3.5% YoY; 1H sales of $33 million increased 24% YoY

  • Q2 Revenue [Sales Orders] from Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Technology grew ~100% compared to Q1 2021

  • Received an approximately $1.1 million purchase agreement from a leading global specialty apparel retailer, which generates over $3 billion in annual revenue.

  • Secured purchase orders with a total value of approximately $1.5 million from a leading freight transportation and logistics company

  • AI-based machine vision solution, Q Shield™, selected by largest seaport in Israel with annual cargo tonnage of more than 20 million tons

  • AI Based cloud software, PERCS™, selected by multibillion dollar medical center for campus parking management

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ, “Our strong momentum in 2021 continued during the second quarter, and into Q3. In fact, just last month we announced the closing of our 51% acquisition of Dangot, based on Pro Forma 2021 half year results the combined consolidated revenue exceeds $52 million representing an annual run rate of over $100 million. We have become a powerhouse of AI, object identification and automation that is well placed to drive growth and stronger financial results. First steps in combining technologies and efforts with Dangot look very promising and we hope to benefit from these efforts very soon. Also, we expect pro forma financials, combined with Dangot, will help us achieve our goal of uplisting to a major stock exchange. Additionally, Dangot launches OMQNIQ into the self-service kiosk market, which is estimated to reach $30.8 billion by 2024.”

“We also recorded strong results on an organic basis” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “Six months revenue reached $33 million, up 24% year over year, and AI based revenue in Q2 2021 increased ~100% from Q1 2021. We also improved our margins, returning to 25% margins in Q2 2021 and subsequent to the end of the quarter we improved our financial strength with a record in cash position. Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to add new AI based projects, book repeat supply chain sales, in higher volumes, from our Fortune 500 customers, and cross-sell AI-based solutions to our supply chain customers, and now to Dangot customers. We expect growth to continue.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OMNIQ reported revenue of $13.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 3.5% from $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The revenue increase reflects higher demand from certain customers during the quarter as well as continued traction in our markets. Total operating expenses for the quarter were $5.1 million, compared with $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss for the quarter was $2.5 million, or a loss of $.53 per basic share, compared with a loss of $1.9 million, or a loss of $.49 per basic share, for the second quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to a loss of $437 thousand compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $551 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash balance at June 30, 2021 was $5.4 million compared with $4.6 million at December 31, 2020. The balance at June 30, 2021 does not include net proceeds of $13.8 million from a securities purchase agreement that closed in July 2021.


Financial tables follow.

OMNIQ CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the three months

For the six months

ending June 30,

ending June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

Total Revenues

$

13,119

$

12,677

$

32,870

$

26,476

Cost of goods sold

Cost of goods sold

9,820

10,099

26,936

20,862

Gross profit

3,299

2,578

5,934

5,614

Operating expenses

Research & Development

468

447

962

832

Selling, general and administrative

4,109

2,892

8,547

7,031

Depreciation

42

43

85

90

Amortization

522

510

1047

1,011

Total operating expenses

5,141

3,892

10,641

8,964

Loss from operations

(1,842

)

(1,314

)

(4,707

)

(3,350

)

Other income (expenses):

Interest expense

(714

)

(418

)

(1,304

)

(1,213

)

Other (expenses) income

49

(260

)

160

(302

)

Total other expenses

(666

)

(678

)

(1,144

)

(1,515

)

Net Loss Before Income Taxes

(2,507

)

(1,992

)

(5,850

)

(4,865

)

Provision for Income Taxes

-

-

-

-

Current

-

-

Total Provision for Income Taxes

(3

)

-

(3

)

-

Net Loss attributable to OMNIQ Corp.

$

(2,510

)

$

(1,992

)

$

(5,853

)

$

(4,865

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(71

)

3

(132

)

(14

)

Comprehensive loss

(2,581

)

(1,989

)

(5,985

)

(4,879

)

Reconciliation of net loss to net loss attributable to common shareholders

Net loss

(2,510

)

(1,992

)

(5,853

)

(4,865

)

Less: Preferred stock – Series C dividend

(25

)

(54

)

(57

)

(126

)

Net loss attributable to the common stockholders

$

(2,535

)

$

(2,046

)

$

(5,910

)

$

(4,991

)

Net (loss) per share - basic

$

(0.53

)

$

(0.49

)

$

(1.24

)

$

(1.21

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

4,930,149

4,141,061

4,816,718

4,135,420

OMNIQ Corp.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Six months ended

(In thousands)

June 30,

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

2021

2020

Net loss

(5,853)

(4,865)

Depreciation & amortization

1,131

1,101

Interest expense

1,304

1,213

Income taxes

3

-

Stock compensation

1,949

1,429

Nonrecurring loss events

(160)

302

Adjusted EBITDA

(1,626)

(820)

Total revenues, net

32,870

26,476

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of total revenues, net

(4.95)

%

(3.10)

%

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date, Time: August 6, 2021, at 11:00am ET
Toll-Free: 877-407-9210
International: 201-689-8049
Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2310/42363

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
Reference ID: 41133

Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2310/42363

About OMNIQ Corp.
OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “anticipate”, “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for the Company’s products particularly during the current health crisis, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the Company’s ability to manage credit and debt structures from vendors, debt holders and secured lenders, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in OMNIQ Corp.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding revenue growth, driving sales, operational and financial initiatives, cost reduction and profitability, and simplification of operations. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting OMNIQ Corp., please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at https://www.sec.gov. OMNIQ Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates as Disney+ subscribers grow more than expected

    Disney (DIS) reported fiscal third-quarter results Thursday that beat Wall Street's estimates, with user growth at the company's key streaming platform coming in ahead of expectations.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Was Down Thursday

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were down 6.4% at 9:50 a.m. EDT on Thursday after Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded the stock to equal weight and cut his price target by $30 to $75. The stock has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite index over the last year, up 46%. Moore sees a weak environment coming for the global memory chip sector, particularly with respect to the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, which comprised 73% of the company's revenue in the recent third quarter.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • Why Desktop Metal Popped -- and ExOne Stock Soared

    It seems The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are two great tastes that taste great together. Both makers of industrial 3D printing machines, both companies that reported earnings yesterday, these companies have now announced that they plan to merge. Now here's how they differ: As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, Desktop Metal stock is up a respectable 2.3% on the earnings and merger news, but ExOne shares are rocketing 40.8%.

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome to Coupang Inc.'s quarterly earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to today's earnings release as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021 and in other filings made with the SEC for information about factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • Why Marqeta Stock Sank on Thursday

    Despite reporting strong second-quarter revenue growth, the Street seems disappointed with Marqeta's first quarterly results as a publicly traded company.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Revenue Tops Estimates On Strong Customer Growth

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents a share, in line with expectations, resulting in a 3.7% yield based on its closing price Wednesday of $29.93.

  • Stocks On The Rise: 15 Best To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the stocks on the rise and the 15 best to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stocks On The Rise: 5 Best To Buy Now. Investors looking to capitalize on the post-pandemic economic boom at the stock market have started […]

  • Our investments made us ‘the most profitable cannabis company’: Trulieve CEO

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report and weigh in on the outlook for the cannabis industry.&nbsp;