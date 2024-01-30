OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS): Are Analysts Optimistic?

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. The US$5.9m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$14m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$16m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on OMNIQ's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

OMNIQ is bordering on breakeven, according to some American IT analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$620k in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 97%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of OMNIQ's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. OMNIQ currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

