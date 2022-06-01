Omnispace Announces Strategic Agreement with NCINGA to Collaborate on Development of 5G NTN Based Solutions

TYSONS, Va. and SINGAPORE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnispace, the company redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century, today announced that it is collaborating with NCINGA PTE LTD., one of leading IT and telecom solution providers operating in South Asia and the South Pacific. Omnispace will develop and deliver ubiquitous 5G, direct-to-device mobile communications, from its global satellite network to several NCINGA markets including the Fiji Islands, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Leveraging the Omnispace 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) in low earth orbit (LEO), NCINGA will be able to cost effectively provide communications infrastructure and services that will expand the reach of NCINGA's mobile wireless customers across these regions. Together, the companies will develop and test technology solutions to serve a variety of enterprises and industries requiring low-latency, seamless mobile connectivity.

The Omnispace global non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) network will integrate with terrestrial mobile networks to provide a seamless communications experience everywhere. As the world's first 3GPP-compliant 5G NTN network, it will deliver the power of 5G directly to billions of devices, extending the reach of mobile networks around the globe. GMSA Intelligence projects that this direct-to-device (D2D) market will reach more than $30 billion by 2035.

"We look forward to this collaborative effort with NCINGA that will transform the way enterprise and consumer customers communicate – be it in Fiji, the Maldives or Sri Lanka," said Jay Yass, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Omnispace. "Together we will work towards solutions that will make it possible for anyone requiring seamless, real-time connectivity to communicate when traveling or working in or between these remote areas."

"We are committed to designing and delivering intelligent telecom infrastructure solutions for our mobile customers, enhancing their offerings and increasing economic opportunities as a result," said Vajira Wijesinghe, Executive Vice President/ Group Director, NCINGA. "We look forward to delivering this game-changing service so even the most remote customer will benefit."

The Omnispace network will utilize the company's 2 GHz spectrum allocation and operate in the 3GPP band n256. The service will allow devices to stay connected seamlessly, using both terrestrial mobile networks and its NGSO satellite network around the globe. Learn more about how Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity at Omnispace.com.

About Omnispace, LLC

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

About NCINGA PTE LTD

Headquartered in Singapore and operating in Sri Lanka, Maldives and South Pacific, NCINGA is founded and run by a group of Telecom industry professionals and engineers. NCINGA specializes in four distinct solution segments: Future of Connectivity, Distributed Infrastructures, Trust Architecture, Next-level Process Automation & Integration. NCINGA helps Telecom operators transform their services into a set of lifestyle activities by adopting open, secure, data-driven, automated systems with a cloud-first approach.

