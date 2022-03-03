U.S. markets closed

Omnitracs' IVG Electronic Logging Device certified to meet Canadian ELD mandate

·3 min read

Third-Party Certification Strengthens Our Commitment to Provide Compliant, Quality Tech Infrastructure and Avoid Service Disruptions For Fleet Customers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnitracs LLC, a Solera company, today announced its Intelligent Vehicle Gateway electronic logging device (ELD) has received mandatory third-party certification in Canada. Omnitracs' ELD has been certified by FP Innovations for compliance with the Canadian ELD Mandate.

Solera Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Solera Holdings, Inc.)
Solera Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Solera Holdings, Inc.)

Omnitracs announced its Intelligent Vehicle Gateway ELD has received mandatory third-party certification in Canada.

"Safety and compliance are at the heart of everything we do at Omnitracs. Omnitracs' IVG ELD has passed extensive and thorough testing with an accredited certification body to confirm compliance with the ELD technical standards," commented Michael Ahart, VP – Regulatory Affairs, Solera. "This certification further strengthens our commitment to provide reliable technology infrastructure to fleets, enabling our customers to continue operating confidently and meeting their compliance obligations. I thank all our customers for their continued trust in Omnitracs and welcome others to work with our team to evaluate an Omnitracs' ELD solution that suits their business needs."

With full enforcement of the ELD mandate scheduled for June 12, 2022, fleets should adopt ELD technology at the earliest to avoid possible violations and service disruptions. Transport Canada's amendment to the Commercial Vehicle Drivers' Hours of Service (HOS) Regulations mandates that federally regulated motor carriers and drivers who maintain daily paper logs for recording HOS will need to replace existing electronic recording devices (or upgrade software) and paper logs with ELDs that have been tested and certified by an accredited, third-party certification body.

Omnitracs customers working toward full compliance with the Canadian ELD mandate can depend on Omnitracs' IVG technology as one solution to assist in meeting their compliance obligations. Omnitracs is dedicated to providing workable solutions as it moves forward into a future where ELDs are an essential component to driver safety in a fleet environment. ELDs make it easy to log drivers' HOS, which helps to prevent fatigue that could lead to dangerous situations – both for drivers and other motorists.

Canadian fleets can continue to rely on Omnitracs' intelligent fleet solutions to safely manage their compliance needs.

About Omnitracs
Omnitracs, a Solera company, offers the only complete fleet intelligence software platform. Serving the largest for-hire and private fleets in the transportation and distribution industries, Omnitracs's solutions accelerate business success, improve efficiency, and enhance the driver experience for nearly 15,000 customers who collectively travel 700 million miles per week. Omnitracs was a pioneer in the digital transformation in trucking more than 30 years ago. Today, it offers a one-stop shop for enterprise-grade, data-driven solutions across compliance, telematics, workflow, routing, and video safety in over 50 countries across the globe. Learn more at www.omnitracs.com.

About Solera
Solera is a leading global provider of integrated vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, CAP HPI, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

SOURCE Solera Holdings, Inc.

