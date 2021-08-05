OmniTRAX Partners with Borger, Inc. to Attract New Companies and New Jobs to Texas Panhandle

Locations in Carson County and Hutchinson County along the Panhandle Northern Railroad earn Rail-Ready Site status for their superior rail accessibility

BORGER, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, Inc. , a comprehensive logistics solutions provider and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, has announced the designation of two new Rail-Ready Sites on the Panhandle Northern Railroad, LLC (PNR) in partnership with Borger Inc. (Borger's Economic Development Corporation). The OmniTRAX Rail-Ready Sites program connects companies looking to maximize supply chain performance with rail-served properties conducive to industrial development.

"Texas continues to play an integral role in domestic manufacturing and supply chains and these new Rail Ready Sites along the PNR provide tremendous opportunities for both operations. We are pleased to partner with Borger, Inc., to attract new companies to the Pandhandle," said OmniTRAX Vice President of Economic Development Ean Johnson.

OmniTRAX is marketing two sites along the PNR's 31 miles from Panhandle to Borger that provide supply chain efficiencies from convenient transload options and Class I connection to BNSF. The sites include two buildings totaling 8,000 sqft on five acres and a 27-acre parcel ready for immediate development. To review the sites and learn more about how OmniTRAX helps companies locate on rail-served properties, visit the PNR webpage.

"Rail service plays an important role in Borger's economic development and the PNR's convenient connection to the Class I network makes these new Rail Ready sites really attractive for new prospects," said Katie Lingor, Executive Director at Borger Inc. "Together with our partners at OmniTRAX, we look forward to bringing new high-quality jobs to our community."

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

