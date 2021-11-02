U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

OmniTRAX Takes Over Rail Operations within Indiana's River Ridge Commerce Center, Eyes New Park Development Projects

·4 min read

New partnership enables rail service for ten million square feet of new development within the 6,000- acre global industrial park

CHARLESTOWN, Ind., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, Inc., a comprehensive supply chain logistics solutions provider and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, has officially begun operations as the new rail partner of Southern Indiana's world-class industrial and business development park, the River Ridge Commerce Center. The long-term partnership with the River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA) to develop the park's rail infrastructure and tenant base became effective November 1, 2021.

River Ridge Railroad team members (left to right) Troy McCoy, Rickie Newton and Ron Hammond join OmniTRAX colleagues Kelli Dunn, Christine Duke and Scott Remington to mark the first day of OmniTRAX rail service in River Ridge Commerce Center.
River Ridge Railroad team members (left to right) Troy McCoy, Rickie Newton and Ron Hammond join OmniTRAX colleagues Kelli Dunn, Christine Duke and Scott Remington to mark the first day of OmniTRAX rail service in River Ridge Commerce Center.

"River Ridge Commerce Center is a great addition to the OmniTRAX network, and our affiliated industrial real estate development team will be a tremendous resource for River Ridge," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "With more than 3.5 million square feet of industrial projects currently under development by our real estate affiliate, we are excited to bring the OmniTRAX power of rail and real estate to River Ridge."

The agreement with River Ridge provides existing OmniTRAX customers a centralized hub to reach the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast markets. In addition, OmniTRAX will collaborate with state and local officials to attract new park projects that increase the economic development of both rail and non-rail served industries.

"The expansion of the River Ridge rail system unlocks the potential to develop more than ten million square feet of industrial space, bringing potentially billions of dollars of capital investment and thousands of high-quality jobs to Charlestown, Jeffersonville, Utica and the surrounding communities," said OmniTRAX Executive Vice President Scott Brinner.

River Ridge's central location within the strategic Louisville, Kentucky metro region has attracted industry leading companies in sectors that span aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, information technology, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals.

"Our new partnership with OmniTRAX is a key part of our growth strategy for River Ridge Commerce Center," said River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy. "OmniTRAX's long-term investment in the park's rail infrastructure and their national network are powerful economic tools that will bring more high-quality projects and jobs to the region."

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

About River Ridge Development Authority

The River Ridge Development Authority manages the River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre business and office park established in 1998 to replace lost economic activity from the closure of a former government installation at the site. The Authority has invested more than $130 million to redevelop about 35 percent of the Center. River Ridge is home to more than 60 companies, such as Amazon, Bose, Collins Aerospace, Enjoy Life Foods, Medline, Optum and PharmaCord. Onsite employment totaled more than 10,500 in 2020, and the Center produced a total of $2.5 billion in economic output and supported more than 17,500 regional jobs. The investments and growth at River Ridge recently earned the RRDA the International Economic Development Council's Gold Award for Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse. For more information, visit RiverRidg.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnitrax-takes-over-rail-operations-within-indianas-river-ridge-commerce-center-eyes-new-park-development-projects-301414016.html

SOURCE OmniTRAX

