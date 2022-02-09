U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.75
    +9.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,393.00
    +51.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,766.50
    +32.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.80
    +5.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.47
    +0.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3800
    -0.1680 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,782.48
    -260.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.01
    -18.85 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,517.67
    +233.15 (+0.85%)
     

OMRON Announces its Future Manufacturing Innovation Concept based on Evolution of "innovative-Automation"

·5 min read

- Realizing "Automation Beyond Human Abilities" and "Advanced Collaboration Between People and Machines" by Accelerating DX at Manufacturing Sites

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Corporation (HQ: Shimogyo-Ku, Kyoto. President and CEO: Yoshihito Yamada) has announced the future course of "innovative-Automation", OMRON's manufacturing innovation concept, as the direction of manufacturing evolution for its next decade in light of the diversified and complex changes in the market environment and based on its past achievement of three "i's" of automation.

(PRNewsfoto/OMRON Asia Pacific)
(PRNewsfoto/OMRON Asia Pacific)

OMRON aims for on-site innovation by embodying three goals of renewed automation concept: "Digital engineering transformation", "Automation beyond human abilities," and "Advanced collaboration between people and machines."

Currently, manufacturers around the world are facing the challenge to renew and evolve manufacturing toward the post-COVID world. In addition to responding to technological innovations and changes in products and manufacturing methods, manufacturers' emphasis is placed on the transformation of manufacturing processes that takes into consideration of the global environment represented by the SDGs, the diversification of people's values, and the wellbeing of their employees. Since 2016, OMRON has solved the manufacturing issues of many customers through realizing its unique manufacturing innovation concept of innovative-Automation.

For achieving this new course of innovative-Automation, OMRON will enhance its collaboration with the customers to solve the issues of the manufacturing industry, which are becoming more diversified and complicated, with unique automation that realizes coexistence with the global environment and wellbeing of the employees.

According to Mr Takehito Maeda, MD, Industrial Automation Business, OMRON Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, "The concept of 'innovative-automation' has helped OMRON a lot in enhancing its presence in the industrial automation segment by solving manufacturing issues of many sectors across Asia Pacific such as automotive, food & beverage, FMCG, infrastructure & digital to name just a few. With this evolution, we are confident to contribute more via advanced technology solutions, better reach and improved service."

<Three forms of the future manufacturing>

1. Manufacturing site innovation by "Digital engineering transformation"

At OMRON, simulations and remote monitoring using virtual technology played a major role in the development of our products and the maintenance of our manufacturing sites in terms of movement restrictions and access restrictions faced by the COVID-19 pandemic. OMRON believes that such on-site innovation based on Digital Experience (DX) is indispensable for the sophistication of manufacturing even in the post-COVID world and will strengthen the development of technologies and solutions that accelerate the DX evolution of manufacturing sites.

2. "Automation beyond human abilities," Let the machine do what the machine can do

While manufacturers are faced with the difficulty of securing human resources, they are also under pressure to continuously improve production efficiency in order to fulfill their supply responsibilities and maintain and strengthen their competitiveness. In the concept of the "Automation beyond human abilities", based on high-speed and high-precision control application technology, OMRON aims to innovate manufacturing sites where people can engage in creative work with feeling at ease by making full use of IoT, AI and robotics technology, and leaving the work that depended on people to the machine. In addition, with the automation that balances productivity and energy efficiency, OMRON will contribute to establish new manufacturing that meets the rapidly changing product needs while considering the global environment.

3. "Advanced collaboration between people and machines" that allows people to maximize their potentials.

Human dexterity and creativity are indispensable for manufacturing that responds to the diversification and personalization of product needs. It is necessary for the evolution of manufacturing to maximize human abilities. OMRON aims to develop new manufacturing that allows people to maximize their potential and experience growth and motivation by making people as a leading role while advancing the substitution from people to machines. Leaving the heavy labor and simple repetitive work to robots, machines support human proficiency, and in the event of a sudden trouble, people and robots shall cover each other. OMRON aims to realize a manufacturing site where workers can enjoy their work and enjoy manufacturing, and at the same time achieve high productivity by embodying the concept of the "Advanced collaboration between people and machines".

About innovative-Automation

Recently, OMRON has developed a manufacturing innovation concept, called "innovative-Automation". With this concept, OMRON is currently committed to bringing innovation to manufacturing sites through three key innovations, or three "i's." Through these innovations in the area of automation, OMRON aims to enable significant productivity improvements in manufacturing sites in order to achieve high-value-added manufacturing. With the first "i," "integrated" (control evolution), OMRON will seek to advance automated control technology so that virtually any operator, even inexperienced operators, can effortlessly perform work that previously required the expert skills of experienced workers. With the second "i," "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), OMRON seeks to create constantly evolving equipment and production lines. By adopting a wide range of control devices and artificial intelligence (AI), machines can learn through experience and maintain themselves in optimal condition. For the third "i," "interactive" (new harmonization between people and machines), OMRON pursues the development of a new harmonious relationship between human operators and machines; as they work together in the same workspace, machines will be able to assist human operators by recognizing human thoughts and behavior in a way that only OMRON, a specialist control equipment manufacturer who knows production floors inside and out, can realize.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing & Control + Think". OMRON's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to social systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 30,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in around 120 countries and regions. For more information, visit :

https://www.omron.com/global/en/

https://www.omron-ap.com/

SOURCE OMRON Asia Pacific

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Considers Pursuing a Deal for Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant Inc., according to people familiar with the discussions, a deal that would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • Why Apple Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed 1.9% on Tuesday after it announced a new way for merchants to accept payments. The feature will be powered by NFC technology and will connect with Apple's popular mobile payment service, Apple Pay. Apple will partner with payment processors like Stripe and e-commerce platforms like Shopify to make the service widely available.

  • Here's Why Ferrari Partnered With This Leading Chipmaker

    Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) collaborated with Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). Qualcomm will be a Scuderia Ferrari Premium Partner through Snapdragon, Qualcomm's premium product and experience brand leveraged across multiple platforms and categories, including automotive. The Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75, the Ferrari single-seater unveiled at Maranello on 17 February 2022. Furthermore, the Maranello marque's esports activities will be a part of the sponsorship. Benedetto Vigna, Ferra

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay cap for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • NFT, crypto startup Alchemy raises $200M in venture capital, hits unicorn status

    Silicon Valley-based Alchemy has raised $200 million, making it the latest cryptocurrency startup to achieve unicorn status, the company announced on Tuesday.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: 2022 Guidance Coming In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Nikola responds to hiring freeze report, says supply-chain department intact

    "The supply chain department has been intentionally strengthened with new and existing leadership," the company said in a statement. "Nikola is focusing its efforts on getting its first BEVs and FCEVs to market and continues to hire strategically for critical roles." Electrek had reported that the company had lost almost its entire supply-chain leadership over the last few months and had put a hiring freeze in place.

  • U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOil output will averag

  • Apple will let merchants accept in-person payments with only an iPhone

    Apple Inc. is diving deeper into the world of payment technology with plans to allow merchants to accept contactless payments using just their iPhones.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.