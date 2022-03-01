U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.19
    +9.47 (+9.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.00
    +46.30 (+2.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +1.21 (+4.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1136
    -0.0086 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3320
    -0.0101 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8600
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,005.89
    +2,348.63 (+5.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.38
    +13.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Omron announces Valiant TMS as Certified Systems Integrator partner

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Industry-leading automation solutions provider Omron Automation Americas welcomes new partner Valiant TMS with over 62 years of advanced automation expertise and a global presence.</span>

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omron Automation Americas recently announced Valiant TMS as a new partner in its Certified Systems Integrator program. Valiant TMS has been a full-service, global supplier of intelligent automation solutions in the automotive, aerospace, and heavy industry sectors for over 62 years. A leader in digital transformation and Industry 4.0 integration, Valiant TMS has the systems, processes, resources, and capacity that make them an ideal partner.

Omron announces Valiant TMS as Certified Systems Integrator partner
Omron announces Valiant TMS as Certified Systems Integrator partner

About the Omron Certified System Integrator program

The Omron Certified Systems Integrator program matches best-in-class solution providers with the technology, training, and resources required to deliver innovative and competitive solutions. With the rapid growth in automation technologies, manufacturers and business partners strive to deliver open and secure Industry 4.0 solutions that support flexible manufacturing and deliver a competitive advantage. The combined strength of this relationship solves customer challenges today while enabling more efficient, fully integrated systems that will successfully weather future demands.

For Omron, systems integrators play a critical role in designing and delivering fully integrated automation solutions. They also possess industry and application expertise in implementing the latest technologies from Omron. "Valiant TMS brings exceptional expertise and credibility to customers. They have proven capabilities integrating the Omron Sysmac platform and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) across multiple applications, ensuring customers stay ahead of industry demands, production challenges and labor shortages," says Peter Brouwer, Vice President of Sales, Omron Automation Americas. "Today's manufacturing operations have an increased need for flexibility and customizations. Turning to partners that have experience and expertise with advanced automation and AMR technology is key for plants leveraging Industry 4.0 to meet modern production requirements. We are excited to welcome Valiant to our program."

"Valiant TMS is proud to collaborate with Omron to develop intelligent automation solutions around the globe leveraging the latest technologies to create smart and sustainable factories for the world's leading companies," says David Bustamante, Vice President of Engineering, Valiant TMS. "This partnership will not only mutually benefit our operations in markets and sectors which we have in common, but will serve as a gateway for growth into those areas that we each independently serve."

About Valiant TMS

Valiant TMS is a full-service Industry 4.0 system integrator, leading the way in digitalization, process development, design, and technology integration. The company specializes in welding and joining, automated assembly and test, industrial parts washers, and final assembly systems. Valiant TMS is developing advanced AMR solutions utilizing Omron's core technology.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics, and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com

Contact: Amy Wang, amy.wang@omron.com

Omron (PRNewsfoto/Omron Automation Americas)
Omron (PRNewsfoto/Omron Automation Americas)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omron-announces-valiant-tms-as-certified-systems-integrator-partner-301493292.html

SOURCE Omron Automation Americas

Recommended Stories

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions as prices blast through $100/bbl

    Russian oil trade was in disarray on Tuesday as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for needed crude after a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Numerous nations imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week and global majors announced plans to leave multi-million-dollar positions in Russia. U.S., European and other governments exempted energy trade from sanctions to prevent already tight markets rallying further, but that has failed.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Editas Medicine Stock Jumps As Patent Office Rules In Favor Of Broad's CRISPR Patents

    The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has ruled in favor of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in a dispute over the patents around CRISPR gene-editing technology. The decision is part of a long-running legal battle brought by two universities and one of the founders of the gene-editing technique Emmanuelle Charpentier. The technology dubbed CRISPR/Cas9 can cut any DNA molecule. Several companies, including Editas Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT), are among the companies that use technology licen

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • Target is raising starting wages to as high as $24 an hour

    Target is raising its wages up to $24 an hour for some workers. The retailer, which employs some 350,000 people, said today that starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 an hour for workers in stores, supply chain facilities, and at headquarters. The specific pay increase will depend on the position and local job market.

  • European Union talks to U.S. about widening airspace ban on Russia

    (Reuters) -The European Union is speaking to U.S. counterparts about extending a ban on Russian flights, it said on Tuesday, as it gave more details of the EU's closure of airspace to Russian aircraft imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Airlines already face potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the EU and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans. The EU official said Russian oligarchs, even those with dual nationalities, would not be able to get around the EU airspace ban.

  • Exxon Mobil removing U.S. citizen employees from Russia -sources

    Exxon Mobil has begun removing employees who are U.S. citizens from Russia, according to two people familiar with the matter. The departures include staff from its large oil and gas production operations on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. Exxon last year employed more than 1,000 people across Russia with offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Yuzhno-Sakhalinst, according to its website.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

  • Semiconductor sales to Russia banned, but that shouldn’t hurt Intel, AMD and other chip makers

    Sanctions against Russia are not expected to harm the semiconductor market following last week's invasion of Ukraine, but the cybersecurity sector is expected to benefit on a sales boost out of fear of retaliatory Russian cyberattacks.

  • Travel industry braces for impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Scott Keyes, founder and chief flight expert at Scott's Cheap Flights, told Yahoo Finance Live that passengers could wind up getting squeezed.

  • Shipping giants shun Russia as Western sanctions tighten

    The world's biggest shipping lines, MSC and Maersk, on Tuesday suspended container shipping to and from Russia, deepening the country’s isolation as its invasion of Ukraine sparks an exodus of international companies. The West has imposed heavy restrictions on Russia to close off its economy from the global financial system, pushing companies to halt sales, cut ties and dump tens of billions of dollars' worth of investments. The MSC and Maersk moves mean that Russia - the world's eleventh-largest economy and supplier of one-sixth of all commodities - is now effectively cut off from a large chunk of the globe's shipping capacity.

  • OPEC+ signals it will to stick to plan despite Ukraine invasion

    LONDON (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to an OPEC+ agreement with Russia in the oil markets despite widening sanctions on Moscow and global outrage over its military assault on Ukraine. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - have been unwinding historic production cuts they instated in 2020 after the pandemic caused an unprecedented fall in global demand. Then, former U.S. President Donald Trump intervened to encourage Riyadh and Moscow to end a price war and work together to shore up the oil market.

  • Goldman Says Demand Destruction Only Thing That Can Restrain Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand destruction is the only thing that can stop oil shooting higher after the U.S. and European allies unleashed additional curbs on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustr

  • Viatris to settle EpiPen antitrust litigation for $264 million

    (Reuters) -Viatris Inc, the drugmaker formerly known as Mylan, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $264 million to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment. The proposed settlement would resolve litigation that began following public outrage in 2016 over Mylan's decision to raise the list price for a pair of EpiPen to $600 from $100 in 2008, fueling a debate about rising U.S. drug costs. The lawsuit accused Mylan and Pfizer, which manufactured the EpiPen, of engaging in wide-ranging anticompetitive conduct that allowed them to maintain a monopoly over the market for the devices.

  • China's Russian coal purchases stall as buyers struggle to secure financing

    Chinese traders are scaling back imports of Russian coal as they struggle to secure financing from state banks worried about potential sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine, in early signs of supply disruption from the world's third-largest coal seller. Coal prices from other exporters Indonesia, Australia and South Africa have jumped this week, with benchmark Newcastle coal hitting a record $274.50 a tonne on Monday, a 15% rise, in the wake of Russia's launch of what it said was a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday. China is Russia's largest coal buyer, taking in more than 50 million tonnes of coal worth $7.4 billion last year via rail and sea from Russia's Far East.

  • Pilots at United Airlines regional carrier CommutAir ratify new contract

    Pilots at CommutAir, a regional carrier that operates under the United Express banner, ratified a new contract this week that raises the pay of captains by 25% to $84 per hour. Under the new contract, which was ratified by pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), first officers will see a 30% pay bump to $51 per hour and the carrier recently instituted a bonus program that will net new captains up to $50,000. The new contract also will see the company paying for travel to and from work and employee 401K contributions up to 16% will be matched 50% by the company.