OMRON Healthcare Unveils Long-term Corporate Vision, "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for Health of Society"

·4 min read

- Aiming to Realize 3 Zeros: "Zero Cerebrovascular and Cardiovascular Events," "Zero Aggravation of Respiratory Diseases" and "Zero Restrictions on Daily Activities Due to Chronic Pain" -

KYOTO, Japan, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2022, OMRON Group announced a new long-term vision, "Shaping the Future 2030" (hereafter referred to as SF2030). In its commitment to achieving this vision for the healthcare business domain, OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company), based in Muko City, Kyoto Prefecture, has established a long-term vision, "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society" and promises to develop new devices and services to meet the expectations of consumers, healthcare professionals and society at large.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202204280634-O1-gBUApwyX

- Overview of the new long-term vision, "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society"

By leveraging the sensing technologies and valuable insights developed in medical fields up to now, the Company will be focusing on the development of solutions for: cardiovascular diseases which have been leading causes of death worldwide; respiratory diseases, since the number of people suffering from them is growing particularly in emerging economies; and pain management that causes significant impact on people's daily lives. Focus and commitment to these efforts will allow the Company to realize the long-term vision.

1. Cardiovascular business: Zero cerebrovascular and cardiovascular events

An estimated one billion people worldwide have hypertension. Hypertension may cause cerebro-cardiovascular diseases (events) such as strokes and heart failure while symptoms go unnoticed. Since the release of the first blood pressure monitor in 1973, the Company has always been focusing on developing easy-to-use and accurate blood pressure monitors as well as conducting educational activities for promoting blood pressure monitoring at home. The cumulative global sales of OMRON blood pressure monitors exceeded 300 million units in 2021. While home blood pressure monitoring continues to become more popular worldwide, deaths resulting from cerebrovascular and cardiovascular events and individuals requiring long-term nursing care remain on the rise.

To accomplish the business vision of the cardiovascular domain, the Company will expand the target fields from monitoring cardiac dysfunction for the early detection, to the development of an upper-arm blood pressure monitor with built-in ECG technology, and the global launch of ECG analysis service. The Company also will expand business fields to include "the early detection and recurrence prevention of atrial fibrillation." As the life-style diseases are known to be risk factors of hypertension and atrial fibrillation, the Company will contribute to the development of new devices and services for early detection and improvements of these types of diseases. In addition, AI-based algorithm developments for establishing the framework of preventive care are being launched.

On the global businesses, the Company will focus on the reinforcement of partnerships with doctors and medical institutions in mainland China, where the population with hypertension and respiratory disease is trending up, and improve the services fostering the relationship between patients and physicians via MMC Health Convenience Stores (*1). In India, the Company set up experience centers throughout the nation to provide Indian consumers a hands-on experience with OMRON products. It will further spread the benefits of home blood pressure monitoring in the country.

MMC Health Convenience Stores (*1): One-stop service for diabetic patients offering patients easy access to medical tests and checks.

2. Respiratory business: Zero aggravation of respiratory diseases

Respiratory business will expand target diseases by adding COPD (*2) to the former asthma target. The number of patients suffering from respiratory disease is growing, mainly in emerging economies. As diagnostic criteria are not clearly quantified, clearly diagnostic decisions are difficult for physicians to make. The Company will be distributing devices to support treatments and diagnosis in emerging nations lacking fully established medical systems. And for general households, especially in developed countries, the Company will be promoting symptom control and care services to alleviate soaring medical expenditures to relieve the burden of patients and their families.

COPD (*2): Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

3. Pain management: Zero restrictions on daily activities due to chronic pain

Within the pain management domain, the Company will focus on the development of devices incorporating new transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) technology, as well as providing an exercise therapy support service. The Company's aim here is to help more people lead their daily lives without worrying about pain.

The corporate mission of "To advance health and empower people worldwide to live life to the fullest" is the Company's desire that will remain unchanged now and in the future. To accomplish the new vision of "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society," the Company aims to be indispensable within the chronic disease prevention and treatment fields, and then tries to challenge itself to provide society with solutions.

- OMRON Healthcare's Long-term Vision SF2030 Video

It portrays the lives of people in society where "Going for ZERO" has been realized.

Video URL: https://youtu.be/6cv9Le-6c0I

Image1:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000242/202204280634/_prw_PI2fl_b0389uLf.jpg

Image2:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000242/202204280634/_prw_PI3fl_4DfnlaXy.jpg

- OMRON Healthcare's Long-term Vision Special Page

On April 1, 2022, a special web page of "SF2030" was added to OMRON

Healthcare's corporate website.

https://healthcare.omron.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omron-healthcare-unveils-long-term-corporate-vision-going-for-zero-preventive-care-for-health-of-society-301543358.html

SOURCE OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.

