Omya Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Facilitating a Sustainable, Circular Economy in the Polymer Industry with Its Omyaloop Solution

·5 min read

The new and purpose-built Omyaloop solution is environmentally friendly, productive, sustainable, innovative, and high quality, setting Omya apart from its competitors.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ --.Recently Frost & Sullivan assessed the sustainable mining solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Omya with the 2022 Europe New Product Innovation Award. The company implements a holistic lifecycle perspective on its products and services, enabling it to offer innovative, value-added solutions that help customers improve their environmental sustainability, market competitiveness, and overall productivity. Omya has consistently developed unique value propositions to address customers' existing and evolving regional and industry-specific needs and to enhance the technical capabilities and functionalities of its end products. Omya focuses its product development on aligning its calcium carbonate product portfolio with the European polymer industry's need to meet regional sustainability goals, especially those linked to the circular economy.

Omya
Omya

Discover more by visiting the multi-media landing page: https://best-practices.frost.com/omya/

Omya launched Omyaloop, a new recycled calcium carbonate-product family, on a needs-based approach to facilitate the polymer industry's transformation toward a sustainable circular economy. The unique offering comprises ultrafine calcium carbonate Omyaloop MIX, specifically developed to compatibilize polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) in mechanical recycling. Available in the most widely used particle sizes in polymer manufacturing, the products can easily substitute carbon-intensive fillers in existing formulations. Omyaloop is the market's first certified, 100% recycled calcium carbonate product range for polymer applications. The solution meets the EU 10/2011 food contact certification requirements, meaning it can be adopted across multiple end-use sectors because it produces safe products for all food-contact applications. The 100% recycled products satisfy the following Omyaloop certified grades:

  • 1 FC-AV

  • 1T FC-AV

  • 2 FC-AV

  • 2T FC-AV

  • 5 FC-AV

  • 10 FC-AV

Paulina Blaszczyk, an industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said, "Omya carefully selects and responsibly sources recovered calcium carbonate for its Omyaloop product line. It began producing the products in various European plants using highly selected raw materials. Its extensive selection process and specification conformance earned it the Bureau Veritas International Organization for Standardization 14021 certification for 100% recycled materials."

Omyaloop finds applications in several market segments, including automotive, PVC (e.g., flooring, pipes, and tubes), and compounds and masterbatches, increasingly gaining popularity as a viable solution. The new and purpose-built product portfolio sets Omya apart from its competitors, with sustainability, innovation, and quality as its central pillars. With innovation and sustainability as essential pillars of its core values, Omya invests heavily in research and development (R&D) and leverages market insights to develop novel products that generate positive value for all industry stakeholders. The company drives its R&D initiatives through more than 60 active research collaborations with leading universities and research institutes, resulting in over 6,500 country-specific granted patents. Collaborative customer relationships, a customer-centric approach, and the ongoing monitoring of market trends drive Omya's commitment to new product development, addressing users' needs.

"The recycled Omyaloop products perform similarly to conventionally sourced 'virgin' calcium carbonate in compounding and extrusion operations, making them viable as 1:1 replacements in most polymer production processes. Omya can increase recycled content in its final products to meet stringent industrial sustainability goals due to the product's viability for immediate and complete substitution," said Sama Suwal, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Omya earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Europe New Product Innovation Award in the sustainable mining solutions industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: 1.210.477.8457
E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

About Omya

Omya is a leading global producer of industrial minerals – mainly derived from calcium carbonate, dolomite and perlite – and a worldwide distributor of specialty chemicals.

The company provides innovative products and environmental solutions that contribute to its customers' competitiveness in multiple industries such as Construction, Paper & Board, Polymers, Food, Pharma, Personal & Home Care, Agriculture, Water and Energy.

Founded in 1884 in Switzerland, Omya has a global presence extending to more than 170 locations in over 50 countries with 9,000 employees.

Committed to implementing the principles of sustainability at all company levels, Omya provides added value products and services from responsibly sourced materials to meet the essential needs of current and future generations.
www.omya.com

Contact:
Chantal Eigenheer
Corporate Communications

Omya Management AG
Baslerstrasse 42
CH-4665 Oftringen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 627892039
eMail: chantal.eigenheer@omya.com
Internet: www.omya.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omya-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-facilitating-a-sustainable-circular-economy-in-the-polymer-industry-with-its-omyaloop-solution-301707797.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c2467.html

