U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.33
    +0.52 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    -18.60 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0124 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3685
    -0.0109 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9710
    +0.3990 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,399.10
    +612.43 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.00
    +21.03 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

ON24, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Portnoy Law
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (NYSE: ONTF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

ON24 sold about 8.6 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering at $50 a share on or about February 3, 2021, which raised nearly $430 million in new capital. The stock has plummeted since the IPO; the stock was trading as low as $21.50 in late-day trading on August 11, 2021. ON24 released its second quarter financial results and full-year guidance on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 that missed analyst estimates. ON24’s net loss was $2.5 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, in comparison to net income of $5.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. ONTF's strong revenue growth was offset by higher-than-expected churn among small and mid-sized businesses, according to analysts at Robert Baird & Co. This investigation seeks to determine whether ON24’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its February 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained statements of material facts that were untrue or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning ON24’s business, and operations.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Rising Today

    After climbing nearly 7% yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing to climb higher today. While some investors who missed the news Thursday morning that President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan may still benefit fuel cell stocks like Plug Power, other investors are likely picking up shares in response to an analyst's optimistic take on the stock. As of 2:44 p.m. EDT, Plug Power' stock is up 2.2%, giving back some of the 3.1% rise that it had gained earlier this morning.

  • Dow Jones Fights Back As Microsoft Snatches Apple's Crown; Donald Trump SPAC Dives Bigly; Amazon Falls On This

    The Dow Jones rallied as Microsoft stole the market cap crown of Apple stock. The Donald Trump SPAC made a huge weekly loss. Amazon fell.

  • Why MicroVision Shares Are Cratering Today

    Shares of lidar (light detection and ranging) technology outfit MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) are down nearly 20% as of midday Friday following the release of its fiscal Q3 results. The company's top and bottom lines both missed analyst estimates, extending and rekindling a pullback that's been underway since June's peak. For the three-month stretch ending in September, MicroVision lost $9.3 million on $718 million worth of revenue.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Surging. Here Are Some Theories for the Move.

    Shares of EV-battery maker QuantumScape are soaring. There isn't much news to pin gains on, but a confluence of factors might be at play.

  • Why United States Steel Stock Soared Friday

    Steel prices are slightly off recent highs but remain up more than 75% year to date. Domestic steelmakers are making hay while the sun shines, and United States Steel (NYSE: X) is no exception. After the company reported third-quarter earnings last night, U.S. Steel shares are soaring today.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Why Zendesk and Momentive Stocks Tumbled Today

    Shares of software-as-a-service customer support specialist Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) and survey software company Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) both tumbled on Friday. The two tech stocks' declines come as investors digest the news that Zendesk plans to acquire the SurveyMonkey owner in an all-stock transaction. After market close on Thursday, Zendesk reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and in-line earnings relative to the analyst consensus forecasts for the two metrics.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Why Best Inc. Stock Isn't Living Up to Its Name Today

    The Chinese supply chain specialist is selling off its "crown jewel" business unit, and investors aren't happy.

  • Six Companies Went Public Today. Here’s How They Did.

    The list includes a provider of body contouring services, an employee-screening company, a provider of online classes, two biotechs, and a dental-technology firm.

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.