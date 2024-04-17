Once jewel of downtown, this Jackson building has new owners and hopes to get back on track

The Pinnacle Building was once the jewel of Downtown Jackson.

Law firms flocked to the location at Jackson Place as a testament to the confidence attorneys had in downtown Jackson.

Now, 16 years later, the building has new ownership and a new management team hoping to improve its 30% occupancy rate. The 192,000-square-foot, nine-story Class A office tower was previously owned by Hertz Investment Group. The lenders working with Hertz have now assumed ownership.

New Orleans-based Corporate Realty, Inc., is now representing the building for leasing its vacancies. Corporate Realty declined to name the new owners, and the new owners have yet to show up on the tax rolls. Corporate Realty is working with CBRE for leasing.

"We were contacted no that long ago about helping to manage and lease this location," said Michael J. Siegel, President of Corporate Realty. "We are now getting our hands around the physical asset and the market. We will have a strategy at some point in time in the not too distant future. I would like to to think we are pretty good at what we do, but it's not like we are going to walk into Jackson and have it all figured out when there are a lot of people working in Jackson that having been trying to work on downtown their entire lives. There's no silver bullet."

The Pinnacle at Jackson Place building, seen on Tuesday is located in downtown Jackson.

Built in 2008 with $50 million of Go Zone funding from Hurricane Katrina, The Pinnacle is located on the corner of East Capitol and North Lamar streets on what was once-vacant swath of grass formerly used for the now-defunct Jubilee Jam.

Jones Walker law firm, Brunini law firm, Burr Foreman law firm, Godwin Group, BKD Accounting Group, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Trustmark National Bank and the Pileum Corp., all once occupied the building. Most are now gone to places to new locations with reputations that don't include water issues and a vanishing business base.

The Pinnacle Building is located at 190 E. Capitol Street. It is a 192,000-sf, nine-story office tower on 1.8 acres at the corner of Capitol and Lamar streets.

It is still a premier location for business, and the central location is in the heart of the Downtown Jackson Business Improvement District. The building features a fitness center, a parking garage, and expansive views of the city. The Pinnacle connects to a 1,700-space parking garage through a climate-controlled walkway.

The 30% occupancy rate for commercial real estate would seem to be the norm for most of the Downtown Business District. The 342,325 square-foot, 22-story Regions building has had falling occupancy numbers for many years and is likely less than 50%, while the former 303-room, 15-story Marriott Hotel has been empty since 2021. However, there are no updated occupancy figures as numbers from Downtown Jackson Partners' website are from 2018 and state that of the 2.5 million square feet available in the business district, 78% is occupied.

As for residential real estate, DJP's 2018 numbers says there are 246 total units, of which 94% are occupied. That, too, is likely incorrect as many residential units have been added since then, specifically in Capital Towers and the Lamar Life building where nearly 100 residential units have been added in the last couple of years.

"Everything is not negative," Siegel said. "I still think there is opportunity in Downtown Jackson. We are coming here with a fresh set of eyes where others maybe can't see the forest for the trees. We aren't naive to the issues, but we also come in with some bit of optimism and a positive view of the world. We are going to make the best of the hand that we are collectively dealt."

Siegel said that despite the issues of Downtown Jackson, there is a good starting point with the building.

"I mean, seriously, this is a top-of-the-market Class A asset," he said. "I would definitely rather be starting with a location like this rather than some run-of-the mill commodity that anybody can duplicate anywhere. It's a good starting point. We obviously knew all about Jackson and market before we ever signed on for this, and we are coming up with a strategy that we can execute. We will be thoughtful in this process. So, it will take a couple of months."

