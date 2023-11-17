'Once-in-a-lifetime dream': Mariah Carey gushes over her own Barbie doll

All we want for Christmas is the Mariah Carey Barbie Doll

Mattel announced early Friday morning that it has created a doll in the likeness of the Grammy winner and self-titled "queen of Christmas" just in time for the songstress' upcoming "Merry Christmas One and All" tour.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime dream to have my own Barbie," Carey said in a statement. "If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day, I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out!"

Here's what you need to know about the new Barbie, how much it costs and when you can buy it:

How to buy the Mariah Carey Barbie and how much will it cost?

The Mariah Carey Barbie will be available to buy on Friday at the Mattel shop for $75.

"I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it," Carey said.

What other new Barbies have been released?

This year, Mattel is capitalizing on the popularity of the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

One new doll is based on the film's Weird Barbie character, played by Kate McKinnon. The character is supposed to be the result of an over-eager owner who has written marker on her face and given her a haphazard haircut.

Mattel also has created a doll modeled after Gosling's character, Ken. The doll has been designed to look like Gosling and sports his signature headband and horse charm necklace from his "Mojo Dojo Casa House" outfit. However, instead of the white faux fur coat and leather vest, the doll wears a tie-dyed "I Am Kenough" hoodie, which, according to Mattel, has been their most successful Mattel Creations release to date.

Another new release this year was the Wilma Mankiller doll, part of the Barbie "Inspiring Women" series and now available for purchase. Stevie Nicks was unveiled as a Barbie Music Collector doll at the Mattel Shop in October.

The tie-dye 'I am Kenough' hoodie was an instant hit after the film's release selling out almost as soon as it was available to purchase.

More about the Mariah Carey doll

The Mariah Carey Barbie doll showcases the distinctive style and glamour of the celebrated vocalist in a festive ensemble, according to Mattel. The doll captures the essence of the holiday season with a shimmering red gown that features a ruched overlay and a hem slit. The doll's curly hair, sparkling silver accessories, and matching red heels complete the look.

Mariah Carey is widely recognized as one of the most iconic solo artists of all time. She is renowned for her chart-topping Christmas anthem, "All I Want for Christmas is You," her most successful song to date. The song achieved an incredible milestone last year, reaching one billion streams on Spotify alone.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mariah Carey Barbie debuts ahead of singer's Christmas tour