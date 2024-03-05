Once-modest Upper Arlington cottage listed for $2.575 million
What started as a modest stone cottage in Upper Arlington has been listed for $2.575 million after two additions that expanded the home to nearly 6,000 square feet.
The home was built in 1950 on Leeds Road in the Canterbury neighborhood. The current owners bought the property in 1989 and expanded it the following year. Ten years later, they embarked on a much larger addition, bringing the home to 5,988 square feet, with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.
"What makes this home so special is that it has such rich character that you feel from the minute you enter the front door," said Cheryl Godard, the Keller Williams agent listing the home. "It has a soul; it doesn't feel like just another big house."
The additions allowed the homeowners to make the home their own.
"The sellers were empty-nesters when they purchased the house, so they've truly made it a home that reflects their passions and interests," Godard added.
Among the improvements:
A temperature-controlled 2,000-bottle wine cellar
A first-floor owner's suite
A lower-level media room with a ceiling-mounted projector and a hidden screen that drops down when needed
A large screened porch with seating and dining areas and a vaulted ceiling
An intimate pub room with wet bar
An extensive kitchen with a vaulted ceiling, Thermador gas range and double oven, a pot-filling faucet, warming drawer, Sub-Zero refrigerator, two refrigerator drawers, two freezer drawers, two Asko dishwashers and an appliance garage.
First floor laundry and mud room
A patio with built-in Viking Grill and wood burning fireplace
A second Patio with two ponds
An attached three-car garage with storage above
The home sits on 0.77 acres, with a fenced rear yard, room for a pool and an irrigation system. Mechanicals and windows have been updated.
Despite the improvements, the home has retained touches of its cottage origins such as wood floors, a stone fireplace and a clay tile roof.
"As the homeowner said, 'It just felt like home the moment I walked in the door,' " Godard said.
