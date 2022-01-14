OncoArendi Therapeutics supervisory board welcomes international biopharmaceutical experts: Nancy Van Osselaer, Paul van der Horst and Rafal Kamiński as its new members

Appointments bring global leadership experience and expertise in drug discovery, as well as clinical and business development

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoArendi Therapeutics S.A. ("OncoArendi"; WSE: OAT), a clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its world leading medicinal capabilities to discover and develop first in class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate RNA and unexplored protein targets to treat multiple incurable diseases, announces the appointment of Nancy Van Osselaer, Paul van der Horst and Rafal Kamiński to its Supervisory Board. These appointments bring considerable international experience to the Company across all stages of drug development as well as in finance and business development.

Marcin Szumowski, Co-founder & CEO, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Nancy, Paul and Rafal as new members to the Supervisory Board. Together, they bring a deep understanding of medicine and extensive global experience in drug and business development. The breadth of knowledge Nancy and Rafal have gained in working at leading science-driven companies and Paul's broad experience as a senior business executive and successful track record of business transactions will be invaluable as we plan to advance our portfolio of innovative assets targeting both protein and mRNA targets."

Dr Nancy Van Osselaer, PhD

Dr Van Osselaer is an experienced global biopharmaceutical professional with over 25 years experience leading drug development projects at leading pharmaceutical companies. Nancy currently serves as an independent consultant for her company Why2What, which provides strategic implementation advice to biotech companies.

Nancy was previously Vice President Early Stage Development portfolio leader at Galapagos, where she was responsible for the strategy and development of early assets, including the cystic fibrosis program and various highly innovative assets in the immune-inflammation space. Before joining Galapagos, Nancy worked at UCB where she worked to identify better outcomes for neurology patients beyond the current treatment regimes.

Prior to this, Nancy spent over 17 years at Johnson and Johnson contributing to multiple registration files and participating in development review committees.

Nancy is a pharmacist by training and holds a PhD in pharmacology from the University of Antwerp, Belgium.

Dr Paul van der Horst, PhD

Dr van der Horst has a strong track record of biotech business development having acted as lead negotiator in over 20 licensing and M&A transactions and raised over $1.3 billion through capital market transactions during his career.

Paul currently serves as Chief Business Officer at Agomab Therapeutics and prior to joining Agomab, he was Head of Corporate Development at Galapagos. In this role, he led all major transactions, investments, licensing and M&A activities, most notably, a key negotiator for Galapagos' transformative $5bn strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences.

From 2013 to 2016, Paul worked at Kempen & Co a boutique investment bank with specialist expertise in life sciences and healthcare, where he was responsible for transatlantic brokerage and investor transactions related to European pharmaceutical and biotech stocks.

Paul studied medicine and holds a PhD in Gynaecological Oncology from the Erasmus University Medical Centre in Rotterdam. Paul is a member of the Board of Directors at ImmuneTune.

Dr Rafał Kamiński, MD, PhD

Dr Kamiński has over 20 years experience in drug discovery, clinical candidate delivery and late stage development alongside global R&D and industry leadership experience. He was previously the Company's Scientific Officer and a member of its Management Board. Dr Kaminski will shortly be taking up an executive position as Chief Scientific Officer at Angelini Pharma, the pharmaceutical division of Angelini Industries.

Prior to joining OncoArendi in 2020, Rafal spent over 13 years at UCB and Roche, in senior medical positions in neurology and experimental therapeutics. At both companies, he was responsible for the strategy and portfolio of preclinical projects and selection of clinical candidates, leading the R&D teams.

Rafal obtainined his medical degree and pharmacology doctorate at the Medical University of Lublin (Poland), completing his post-doctoral training at Radboud University, Netherlands and the National Institute of Health, serving as a research and visiting fellow for over 7 years, gaining expertise in neurology, oncology and inflamatory disease.

About OncoArendi

OncoArendi is a clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its world leading medicinal capabilities to discover and develop first in class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate RNA and underexplored protein targets to treat multiple incurable diseases.

OncoArendi's world class medicinal chemistry has allowed it to generate a diverse pipeline of nine distinct programs with the support of leading academic life science insitutions globally, These include the International Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Warsaw (IIMCB), which has significant expertise in RNA science.

OncoArendi has an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Galapagos for the global development and commercialization of OncoArendi's OATD-01. OATD-01 is a Phase 2-ready chitotriosidase/acidic mammalian chitinase (CHIT1/AMCase) inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other diseases with a fibrotic component. .

OncoArendi's headquarters and laboratories are located in Warsaw, Poland and the company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ticker: OAT).

For more information, please visit https://oncoarendi.com/en/ LinkedIn: @OncoArendi Therapeutics | Twitter: @oncoarendi | YouTube: @ OncoArendi Therapeutics

