OncoHealth Appoints Susan Hoang as Chief Data & Analytics Officer

·2 min read

Former McKesson Executive to Enhance Organizational Analytics and Data Strategy

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHealth®, a leading digital health company dedicated to oncology, today announced the appointment of Susan Hoang, PharmD, as the company's Chief Data & Analytics Officer. An innovative and results-oriented healthcare data and analytics leader with experience developing and launching revolutionary value-based care programs, Hoang will be responsible for building out and maintaining OncoHealth's ongoing organizational analytics and data strategy. She will be focused on the use of advanced analytics methodologies for supporting external customers, internal processes, and research and development initiatives.

OncoHealth, a leading digital health company dedicated to oncology, taps Susan Hoang, PharmD, as the company's Chief Data & Analytics Officer.

"Joining OncoHealth aligns with my personal mission to enhance patient access to high-value healthcare, and I'm thrilled to align with a company that has a proven track record of leveraging real-world data and analytics to support high-quality, high-value oncology care," said Hoang. "I look forward to working with OncoHealth's talented team to expand on the solid data analytics foundation already established, so we can further enable data-driven decisions to solve the complexities of cancer."

A clinical pharmacist by training, Hoang comes from McKesson where she held positions as Vice President of Oncology Data & Analytics and Vice President of Strategic Oncology Pharmacy. She previously held global strategic marketing and oncology category marketing roles at GE Healthcare, led clinical content development at US Oncology and oversaw the clinical pharmacy team at Group Health Cooperative (now Kaiser Washington). Hoang was also part of the clinical faculty at the University of Washington. She is the author of the Ground Truth blog.

"We are pleased to add Susan's expertise to our leadership team," said Rick Dean, Chief Executive Officer, OncoHealth. "Her impressive background, growth mindset, customer focus, team enablement and design thinking will be critical in our efforts to develop new solutions and insights for our health plan clients and members with cancer."

About OncoHealth

OncoHealth is a leading digital health company dedicated to helping health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer through technology-enabled services and real-world data analytics. Supporting more than 7 million people in the US and Puerto Rico, OncoHealth offers digital solutions for treatment review, real-world evidence, and telehealth across all cancer types. For more information, visit www.oncohealth.us.

www.oncohealth.us (PRNewsfoto/OncoHealth,Oncology Analytics, Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncohealth-appoints-susan-hoang-as-chief-data--analytics-officer-301697040.html

SOURCE OncoHealth

