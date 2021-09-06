U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.83
    -0.46 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.10
    -7.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1862
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9000
    +0.2080 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,842.39
    +1,683.95 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,361.44
    +63.71 (+4.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.13
    +40.78 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication, By Model,, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Blood Cancer, Solid Tumor), By Model (Syngeneic Model, Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX), Xenograft), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication, By Model,, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134873/?utm_source=GNW

Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Growth & Trends

The global oncology based in-vivo CRO market is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. The use of Contract Research Organization (CRO) oncology services helps the manufacturers/sponsors to provide complete attention on the production capacity and at enhancing their in-house processes.

Furthermore, the pressure from the increasing competition due to patent expirations, rapid growth of generics, and introduction of biosimilar equivalents are propelling the pharmaceutical companies to take the aid of such organizations. Hence, it can be predicted that the oncology based in-vivo CRO market may witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Another factor propelling growth is the increasing incidence of cancer, and high failure rate of existing treatment options. According to statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 8.2 million deaths are recorded each year from cancer, which accounts for 13.0% of deaths worldwide.

Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Report Highlights
• Based on indication, solid tumors are expected to dominate the market as of 2016. Furthermore, it is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the factors such as growing incidence rate, augmenting research for tumors in organs such as breast, and liver, and technological advancement offered by key industry players.
• Solid tumors are analyzed by means of models such as xenograft, Patient Derived Xenografts (PDX), and syngeneic. The PDX models are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period and capture over 40.0% of the market share by 2025.
• Geographic expansion into Asia Pacific countries by well-established players is anticipated to promote the fastest growth for the region. India is one the most lucrative country owing to presence of service tax exemption and venture capital-based funding for CROs.
• A few of the industry players for the oncology based in-vivo CRO market are The Jackson Laboratory, Covance, Taconic Biosciences, Charles River Laboratory, EVOTEC, Wuxi AppTec, and ICON Plc.
• A common trend observed is the rising partnerships among CROs to offer bundled packages of services to sponsors. For instance, In May 2017, CRL International, Inc. announced their partnership with OcellO, established in Netherlands. According to this partnership, CRL would be utilizing the latter’s PDX model capabilities in order to expand its oncology-based drug discovery service portfolio.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134873/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Shanghai Suspends Key Approval on Route to Offshore Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials in China’s financial capital of Shanghai are closing a route used for decades by companies operating in the technology sector to draw foreign investment.Startups that have recently applied to Shanghai’s National Development and Reform Commission for permission to inject money into affiliated entities incorporated in places like the Cayman Islands are being turned away, according to people familiar with the matter. Such outbound direct investment is one common way Chinese

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • Cathie Wood scooped up Zoom stock after it crashed — here's why

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is bullish on Zoom after the stock plunged following earnings. Here's what she told Yahoo Finance about the purchase.

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • What August's record breaking month for crypto flows means for bitcoin

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • Space Is Hard, but These 3 Space Stocks Can Reach Orbit

    Shareholders of Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) got a reminder last week that space is hard. The company, which went public earlier this year via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, saw a test launch of its new rocket fall short of expectations after one of the five main engines powering the rocket failed. Space has been a hot sector among investors, thanks in part to analyst estimates that it could represent a $1 trillion opportunity by 2040.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Should You Invest in AMC Stock Right Now?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has many investors curious. The stock inspires many headlines, and AMC is a source of frequent discussion on social media sites and discussion forums. AMC stock is up nearly 2,000% in 2021, and it has some people asking themselves if they are missing out on the ride of a lifetime.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Stocks Rise as Traders Weigh Fed Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose with U.S. equity-index futures as investors bet slower hiring in the world’s largest economy may delay a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Aluminum hit a decade high amid political unrest in Guinea.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index inched closer to its record high, led by technology shares. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.2% even as U.S. markets were closed for Labor Day. Gains in Asia were led by Japan, where the equity benchmark rose to a 31-year high on

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China

    EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 3. The global semiconductor shortage was back in the headlines following warnings by EV makers, and after a brief pause, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car chatter grew louder during the week. Here are the key developments from the EV space: Tesla Delays & Model 2 Budget Car: Tesla announced three delays during the week. Elon Musk relayed through a tweet the full-self driving, or FSD, beta 10 will roll out next Friday, a week later than the previ

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.