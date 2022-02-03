U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

Oncology Clinical Trial Market to Experience USD 4.22 billion Growth as per Technavio's Market Analysis

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Oncology Clinical Trial Market by Design and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Oncology Clinical Trial Market Scope

Study Period

2021-2025

Base Year

2020

Growth Difference

USD 4.22 billion

CAGR

6.70%

Largest Market

North America

YOY

5.11%

Looking for more information related to Oncology Clinical Trial Market? View Our Free Sample

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Icon Plc, and IQVIA Holdings Inc. Among Key Vendors in the oncology clinical trial market
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Icon Plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Medpace Holdings Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novotech (Australia) Pty Ltd., Parexel International Corp., Pivotal S.L.U, and Syneos Health Inc. are some of the key vendors operating in the oncology clinical trial market. The offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - The company offers oncology clinical trials under its research and clinical trials.

  • Icon Plc - The company offers oncology clinical trials through its subsidiary PRA Health Sciences.

  • IQVIA Holdings Inc. - The company offers a wide range of oncology clinical trials for cancer patients.

North America to be the largest market of the oncology clinical trial market
North America will be the largest market during the forecast period, and it will account for 40% of the market's growth. The key countries in the region are expected to be the US and Canada. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio highlights the contribution of each region to the oncology clinical trial market. Read Our Sample Now

Interventional segment will generate the highest revenue for the oncology clinical trial market
The oncology clinical trial market has been segmented by design into three regions, namely interventional, observational, and expanded access. Among these, the market will be dominated by the interventional segment during the forecast period

Increasing number of cancer cases across the globe to drive oncology clinical trial market
The number of cancer cases is increasing across the world. This is mainly due to increased pollution and frequent changes in lifestyles. The global air quality index has degraded due to exposure to carcinogens. Pharmaceutical companies and various government organizations are developing new and improved treatments for different types of cancers. They are scheduling oncology clinical trials to get the treatments approved by relevant agencies. This, in turn, will drive the demand for oncology clinical trials during the forecast period.

Inefficient clinical trial design for oncology to challenge oncology clinical trial market
Clinical trials can have errors, and oncology clinical trials need to be highly accurate. The data collection method may be inefficient, and the researchers may not get full disclosure from patients participating in trials. This leads to misinformation and results in wrongful conclusions, which can hamper the oncology studies for which clinical trials are conducted. Other factors such as inappropriate selection of clinical trial candidates and error in clinical trial design may hamper the study. Hence, the global market for oncology clinical trials can be restricted by inefficient clinical trial designs.

Find additional information regarding the other factors impacting the growth of the oncology clinical trial market, View Our Free Sample

Want Access to More Reports at Cost-Effective Rates? Subscribe to Technavio
Subscribe to Technavio's Lite Plan worth USD 3000 or our Basic Plan worth USD 5000 and get lifetime access to insights and market research analysis done by experts.

Reports That Are Similar to Oncology Clinical Trial Market

Stem Cell Banking Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Microbial Products Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncology-clinical-trial-market-to-experience-usd-4-22-billion-growth-as-per-technavios-market-analysis-301473112.html

SOURCE Technavio

