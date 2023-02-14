U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,124.87
    -12.42 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.44
    -185.49 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,871.07
    -20.71 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.27
    -8.87 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.97
    -1.17 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7960
    +0.3880 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,075.31
    +445.02 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.35
    +9.93 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,966.30
    +18.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Oncology Conference Coverage Service | DelveInsight

·6 min read

A case study on how a leading midcap oncology-focused company utilized DelveInsight's Conference Coverage Service to get real-time and exhaustive insights. The information revolved around next-generation therapies and upcoming biomarkers, wherein DelveInsight provided a detailed analysis of conference coverage outcomes, leading to effective competitive intelligence assessment and anticipation of market trends to develop future road maps

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight, a leading healthcare competitive intelligence and consulting solutions company, released its new case study on Oncology Conference Coverage. A renowned Midcap pharma company with an extensive portfolio in the oncology domain, focussing on major solid tumors in Lung (NSCLC only), Breast (HR+/HER2- and HER2+), Ovarian (Low and High Grade Serous Ovarian carcinoma), and Prostate (CRPC only), whereas under Hematological malignancies, the primary focus was in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-cell NHL mainly).

DelveInsight_Logo
DelveInsight_Logo

DelveInsight's client wanted the team to cover breakthrough events from leading conferences like ASCO, ESMO, ASH, AACR, ASTRO, SOHO, SITC, European CAR T-cell Meeting, IASLC 2023 Targeted Therapies of Lung Cancer, etc. to get comprehensive insights regarding clinical trial updates, real-world trends to increase the understanding of potential biomarker targets, expansions in treatment patterns in both hot and cold tumors, potential class failures and discoveries, advancements, industry trends, and opinions from KOLs.

The team covered each of the conferences and annual meetings for a complete year, with a pre-planned scope through a detailed calendar, in-depth oncology conference coverage, along with findings through a set of newsletters, detailed market research reports, and briefing presentations.

DelveInsight's Pharma Conference Coverage Solutions helped the client by:

  • Contacted Keynote speakers to understand the relevance of key abstract presentations during the oncology conferences

  • Provided a pre-conference planner to create visibility around the scope of the coverage in respective indications

  • Prioritized abstracts based on unmet needs in the subset of patients

  • Provided insights about upcoming biomarkers and potential indications along with segmentations, with an assessment of trends around the use of biomarkers in preventive as well as diagnostic approaches

  • Comprehensive research reports around updates from clinical trials and breakthroughs in treatment modalities, along with changing treatment paradigms because of the latest data as well as changes in current practices

  • Monitoring and summarizing buzz around the latest breakthroughs and unfortunate failures of potential classes

Ask for a complimentary proposal to find out how DelveInsight's pharma conference coverage solutions can assist you.

Oncology is a dynamic and fast-evolving therapeutic area, with several key companies at the global level engaged in R&D activities to provide an effective therapeutic option for cancer patients. The global oncology market has grown significantly in recent years as a result of various factors such as increased research and development activities, increased awareness, an increase in geriatric cancer-affected population, an increase in the incidence of various cancer conditions, and growing interest in the oncology domain by key pharmaceutical and biotech companies. In 2030, the cancer therapeutic area is expected to have an annual market value exceeding 500 billion US dollars. The number of global cancer cases is predicted to double within the next two decades, leading to increased investments in research and development for effective treatments. Recent breakthroughs in chemotherapy, immunotherapy and novel therapies offer promising outcomes for cancer treatment.

Several global pharmaceutical companies are currently active in the oncology therapeutic segment. The entry of new companies developing novel oncology therapies is expected to improve the quality of life of affected people and their families in the coming years. Oncology is a complex and high-risk area that is suitable for strong and focused players in the pharmaceutical industry. Long-term strategic planning, credible portfolios, staying attuned with breakthroughs, continuous market monitoring, and appropriate alliances, especially in drug discovery, will determine the winners in the oncology market. Being a hot research therapeutic area, it is always imperative to remain abreast of happenings in the cancer market and keep track of updates released at leading healthcare conferences, along with understanding the overall impact. DelveInsight is well positioned to provide the first mover advantage to the clients by keeping them ahead of the competition in the growth curve.

Connect with our CI expert to understand how to leverage conference coverage solutions for maximum benefit.

DelveInsight's Pharma Conference Coverage Service: A comprehensive offering that provides clients with in-depth coverage of healthcare conferences, events, and trade shows. The congress coverage service leverages DelveInsight's extensive network of industry experts, KOLs, and analysts to provide clients with real-time insights, market analysis, and intelligence on the latest trends and developments in the oncology market. The conference coverage service includes pre-conference briefings, on-site coverage, post-conference analysis, and custom reporting. The service is designed to provide clients with a complete view of the conference, including key takeaways, emerging trends, market dynamics, and insights into competitors' strategies.

DelveInsight's Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest oncology market trends, emerging technologies, and competitive strategies.

The congress coverage services leverage DelveInsight's extensive database of company profiles, product pipelines, and clinical trial information to provide clients with a SWOT analysis of their competitors' drug portfolios. It also includes an in-depth analysis of the oncology market share, pricing strategies, regulatory landscape, and key success factors.

These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

DelveInsight's Healthcare Consulting Services: Healthcare Consulting Services is a comprehensive offering that provides customized solutions to clients across the healthcare industry. The consulting services are designed to help clients address their most pressing challenges and capitalize on new opportunities.

The healthcare consulting services leverage DelveInsight's extensive industry expertise, market research capabilities, and data analytics to provide clients with practical, data-driven solutions. The consultants work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and challenges and to develop tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. DelveInsight's consulting services cover a range of areas, including market access, commercial strategy, product development, and regulatory affairs in the healthcare domain.

Connect today to navigate the complexities of the life sciences industry and achieve your business objectives.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm in the healthcare industry, offering services including market research, competitive intelligence, and consulting services.

The solutions are designed to help clients make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us
Shruti Thakur 
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187 
www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncology-conference-coverage-service--delveinsight-301746328.html

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • Why you should care about CVS acquiring Oak Street Health

    CVS is becoming a dominant player beyond pharmacies. It's planned acquisition of Oak Street Health furthers that view.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Inside the NASH drug boom: New drugs for a ‘silent’ liver disease that affects millions near FDA approval

    Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' resmetirom is a leading treatment candidate for the advanced form of fatty liver disease.

  • Oil Prices Slide As White House, OPEC Give Markets A Stir

    Oil prices fell Tuesday as the White House prepared another Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale, and as OPEC hoisted its demand forecast.

  • Microsoft is trying to use ChatGPT to cut Google out of way more than just the search engine market, ARK Invest says

    The loss of profits in Google’s search engine business may force it to cut investments in cloud computing, a high-growth market in which it competes with Microsoft’s Azure.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • Ford Chair: CEO Farley has "full court press" to fix problems

    Ford Motor Co Chair Bill Ford said Monday the automaker's Chief Executive, Jim Farley, has a "full court press" on to fix operational problems that caused fourth quarter results to fall short of the company's targets. "We probably had so much focus on the future that perhaps we took our eye off the ball a little bit on the present," Ford said, speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce plans to build a battery factory in Michigan. "Jim's got a full court press on it, and we're already starting to see results," Ford said.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Blueprint's (BPMC) Cancer Study Put on Partial Hold by FDA

    Blueprint's (BPMC) early- to mid-stage study for the treatment of patients with CDK2-vulnerable cancers put on partial clinical hold by the FDA.

  • 13 states that don’t tax your retirement income

    These states don’t tax retirement income.

  • Vir Biotech To Work On Next-Gen COVID-19 Solutions Independently, Or With Other Partners, As GSK Walks Out

    Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) has amended the research collaboration agreement established with GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) in 2020. Vir will continue its ongoing efforts to discover, develop and advance COVID-19 solutions and other potential coronavirus outbreaks, independently or with other partners. The companies will continue working to ensure ongoing access to sotrovimab for patients worldwide, where authorized, and to develop new therapies for influenza and other respiratory diseases. In Aug

  • Incyte (INCY) Reports Positive Long-Term Data From HS Study

    Incyte's (INCY) povorcitinib shows sustained and durable efficacy across all treatment arms in the open-label extension period of the phase II HS study.

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • Coca-Cola forecasts upbeat annual profit on steady demand, price hikes

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co on Tuesday forecast 2023 profit growth above Wall Street expectations after edging past fourth-quarter revenue estimates, as demand for its sodas remains resilient in the face of multiple price hikes to tackle higher costs. Coca-Cola's near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market along with PepsiCo has made it easier for the company to raise prices over the last few quarters to counter higher freight, commodity and labor costs. "The outsized pricing is driving outsized revenues," said Wedbush Securities analyst Gerald Pascarelli.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Coca-Cola Has a Sports-Drink Problem as BodyArmor Stumbles

    Coca-Cola paid $5.6 billion to buy a fast-growing sports drink—and then fumbled it, Coke Chief Executive James Quincey said Tuesday. BodyArmor’s sales declined in the latest quarter, as the soda company integrated the startup brand with Coke’s other sports drink, Powerade, Mr. Quincey said. Coca-Cola’s U.S. sports-drink market share has slipped in recent months, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis of Nielsen data.