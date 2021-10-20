U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Oncology Information System Market | Latest Study Analysis of Size, Share, Business Insight ,Forecast 2021-2027

Qualiket Research
·3 min read

Key players in the oncology information systems market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Elekta AB, Epic Systems Corporation

Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Qualiket Research, the global Oncology Information System Market was valued at US$ 6.80 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.45% during the analysis period.

Competitive Landscape

Introduction of web-based oncology solutions and the application of (Artificial Intelligence) AI in the Global Oncology Information Systems Market is the key focus of the companies in the market.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc (US) has an extensive variety of products in the oncology information systems market, such as radiotherapy treatment planning systems, radiation dose management solutions, clinical information management systems, medical image analysis systems, brachytherapy treatment planning solutions, oncology analytics, oncology electronic medical record, chemotherapy information systems products.

Request a Sample to get extensive insights into the Oncology Information System Market at: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Oncology-Information-System-Market/request-sample

Key Points Covered in Oncology Information System Industry Analysis

• Market estimates and forecast 2017-2027

• Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

• Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

• Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

• Market Share Analysis

• Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

• COVID-19 Impact on Oncology Information System Market and How to Navigate

• Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Segments Covered in the Report

Global Oncology Information System Market is segmented into product & services segment such as Software & Service. The Software segment is further bifurcated into Patient Information System, and Treatment Planning System. The Services segment is again divided into Consulting/Optimization Service, Maintenance Service, and Implementation Service.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology, and Radiation Oncology.

The Key players in the oncology information systems market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Elekta AB, Epic Systems Corporation, IBM, Cerner Corporation, Advanced Data Systems, BMSI Partners, Inc., RaySearch Laboratories AB, Accuray Incorporated, Flatiron Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation, CureMD Corporation, and Varian Medical Systems among others.

Buy Oncology Information System Market Report Now: https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Oncology-Information-System-Market/payment-gateway

Oncology Information System Market Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

Software

Patient Information System

Treatment Planning System

Service

Consulting/Optimization Service

Maintenance Service

Implementation Service

By Application

Surgical Oncology

Medical Oncology

Radiation Oncology

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Oncology Information Systems Market Study

• The medical oncology segment of oncology Information System market account for largest market share

• North America to dominate the market growing with the significant growth rate

• Asian countries to evolve in the market on the basis of growing demand

• Software segment expected to dominate the market on the pretext of innovation in the segment

“Strategic features that are driving the Oncology Information systems market growth include the rising pervasiveness of cancer, various advantages associated with the Oncology Information systems over customary methods of recording data, and several inventiveness concerning to oncology research.” says the Qualiket Research Analyst

Get your Customized Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Oncology-Information-System-Market/ask-for-customization

Have a Look at Related Report

Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market Forecast 2021-2027

Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Application & Regional Analysis

Global Medical Camera Market Demand & Forecast 2027

Global Smart Syringes Market Growth Rate & Application

Global Animal Drug Compounding Market Share, Trend & Forecast

About Us


QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

CONTACT: Vishal Thakur Research Support Specialist QualiKet Research 6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com Website: https://qualiketresearch.com


