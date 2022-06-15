U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

Oncology Information System Market by Product and Service, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Oncology information systems manage data from various treatment schedules, treatment plans, and treatment delivery for each patient. Focus on laying a framework on standardization in OIS is further advancing the level of care for each cancer patient through a multidisciplinary approach.

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oncology Information System Market by Product and Service, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04880612/?utm_source=GNW


Factors such as increasing adoption of OIS solutions to curtail the increasing cost of care and growing cases of cancer is expected to witness strong growth during forecasted period. For instance, as per National Cancer Institute, by 2040, the new cancer cases will rise by 29.5 million and the number of cancer related deaths to 16.4 million per year. Moreover, development of wide range of novel technologies will bring significant opportunities for oncology information system market during the forecast period.

The Software segment held the largest share during the forecast period.
Software segment accounted for 83.6% of the oncology information system market for product and services in 2021. Software is a non-tangible component used to run a system or perform primary tasks, which include maintaining patient records and performing treatment planning in any healthcare organization or hospital. It is an integral part of the HCIT market and works as an interface between the database and end users. Healthcare organizations are moving from on-premise models to web- and cloud-based models, which fuels the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Radiation oncology segment held the largest share during the forecast period.
In 2021, the radiation oncology segment accounted for 53.8% of the oncology information system market for application. Radiation oncology specializes in treating cancer with radiation—delivering a high radiation dose directly to the tumor to kill cancer cells with minimum exposure to healthy tissue that surrounds the tumor. This limits complications, side-effects, and secondary effects to healthy tissues, which is driving advancements in radiation oncology. Some of the novel radiation oncology therapies that are widely used include external beam radiation therapy (EBRT), internal beam radiation therapy (IBRT), intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT), and brachytherapy. Integration of radiotherapy system with OIS enables clinicians to accelerate radiation dose calculation speed and improve the overall treatment planning efficiency.

The hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers segment held the largest share during the forecast period.
In 2021, hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers accounted for 64.5% of the oncology information system market. Hospitals are the largest end-users of oncology information systems owing to the significant number of patient submissions/visits every year worldwide, increasing government initiatives aimed at equipping (or upgrading) hospitals with newer and advanced systems, increasing number of cancer care procedures, and the growing adoption of oncology treatment care. Growing burden of various types of cancers, and increasing number of diagnostic procedures performed globally are some of the factors driving the growth for diagnostic imagaing centers in oncology information system market.

Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2021, the Asia Pacific accounted for 17.8% of the global oncology information system market. The growth of the APAC market is driven by several factors, such as the increasing investment for advancement of healthcare IT infrastructure, and increasing government support for implementation of healthcare IT solutions in healthcare settings. According to GLOBOCAN, in 2020, 883,395 new cases of cancer were recorded in Japan. The WHO estimates that the incidence of cancer in Japan can rise to 997,537 cases by 2040. The adoption of electronic medical records to use health information big data is a major priority in Japan. According to Japanese government, in 2019 the adoption rate for electronic medical records and ordering systems among hospitals was 34.4% and 43.6% respectively.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the oncology information system market.
•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 46%, Tier 2: 33%, and Tier 3: 21%
•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 43%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 22%
•?By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 24%, Latin America: 14% and Middle East & Africa: 4%

Prominent players in the oncology information system market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), McKesson Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Elekta AB (Sweden), Epic Systems Corporation (US), IBM (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Advanced Data Systems (US), Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Altai Oncology, LLC. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Accuray Incorporated (US), OPTUM (a part of UnitedHealth Group) (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), MICA Information Systems, Inc. (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), EndoSoft LLC (US), MIM Software Inc. (US) and RaySearch Laboratories AB (Sweden).

Research Coverage:
This report describes and studies the global oncology information system market based product and services, application, end user and regional level.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market.

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis and the product matrix of the prominent players in this market, along with their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, and MNM overview.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall oncology information system market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

This report provides insights on:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the oncology information system market. The report analyzes this market by product and services, application, end user and region.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by product and services, application, end user and region.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the oncology information system market.
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the oncology information system market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04880612/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


