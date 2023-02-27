Oncology Information Systems Market Size Growing at 7.9% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 7.5 Billion By 2030

Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Oncology Information Systems Market Size accounted for USD 3.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 7.5 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Oncology Information Systems Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Oncology Information Systems Market Size in 2021 stood at USD 3,800 Million and is set to reach USD 7,500 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%

The increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide is one of the primary drivers of the OIS market. Cancer is a leading cause of death globally, and the number of new cases is expected to increase in the coming years.

OIS is increasingly being integrated with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to provide a more comprehensive view of patient data and enhance collaboration among healthcare stakeholders.

Radiation Oncology is one of the key areas where OIS has found widespread adoption, and these systems play a critical role in treatment planning, dosimetry calculations, and patient monitoring.

Other trends include OIS is also being wide usage of OIS in Cancer Registries and growing emphasis on Patient-Centered Care.



Oncology Information Systems Market Report Coverage:

Market Oncology Information Systems Market Oncology Information Systems Market Size 2021 USD 3.8 Billion Oncology Information Systems Market Forecast 2030 USD 7.5 Billion Oncology Information Systems Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.9% Oncology Information Systems Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Oncology Information Systems Market Base Year 2022 Oncology Information Systems Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Product & Services, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography Oncology Information Systems Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Accuray Incorporated, Cerner Corporation, RaySearch Laboratories, Flatiron, Cerner Corp., BrainLab, Philips Healthcare, Prowess, Inc., DOSIsoft S.A., and ViewRay Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Oncology Information Systems Market Overview:

Oncology Information Systems (OIS) are innovative healthcare technologies aimed at streamlining the management of cancer patient data and treatment processes. These systems offer an array of features and functionalities, including electronic medical records (EMR), treatment planning, radiation therapy management, and clinical decision support.

The oncology information systems market is characterized by the increasing adoption of EHRs and rising demand for integrated solutions that can enhance collaboration among healthcare stakeholders. The market for oncology information systems has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the need for better patient outcomes, and the increasing demand for cost-effective cancer care.

One of the most crucial applications of OIS is in the field of Radiation Oncology, where these systems help in efficient treatment planning, dosimetry calculations, and patient monitoring. In addition, OIS also finds significant use in Medical Oncology for the management of chemotherapy regimens, treatment response evaluation, and follow-up care.

Another area where OIS has found widespread adoption is in Cancer Registries, where these systems help in the collection, storage, and analysis of patient data to support population-based cancer research. These systems also provide valuable insights into the epidemiology of cancer and help in the development of effective public health policies.

Trends in the Oncology Information Systems Market:

Growing Cancer patients worldwide: The increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide is one of the key drivers of the OIS market, as the need for effective cancer care solutions continues to grow.

Use in Clinical Decision Support: OIS is also being used in Clinical Decision Support, as these systems can provide valuable insights into patient data and help healthcare providers make informed decisions.

Growing Emphasis on Data Privacy and Security: Data Privacy and Security are becoming increasingly important, as these systems deal with sensitive patient data that must be protected at all times.

Increasing Focus on Precision Medicine: Precision Medicine is becoming increasingly important, as these systems allow for the delivery of personalized and efficient cancer care, based on the unique needs of each patient.

Integration with Radiology Systems: The integration of OIS with Radiology Systems is becoming increasingly popular, as this allows for better patient monitoring and treatment planning.

Demand for Cost-Effective Cancer Care: The growing demand for cost-effective cancer care solutions is driving the adoption of OIS, as these systems can help to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Importance of Big Data: Big Data is becoming increasingly important in the OIS market, as these systems can help to collect and analyze large amounts of patient data to support population-based cancer research.



Oncology Information Systems Market Dynamics:

Growing Importance of Cancer Registries: Cancer Registries are becoming increasingly important, as these systems help in the collection, storage, and analysis of patient data to support population-based cancer research.

Use in Clinical Decision Support: OIS is also being used in Clinical Decision Support, as these systems can provide valuable insights into patient data and help healthcare providers make informed decisions.

Government Initiatives to Support Cancer Research: Government initiatives to support cancer research and the development of effective cancer care solutions are driving the growth of the OIS market.

Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions: The adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions is increasing, as these systems allow for the storage and management of patient data in a secure and cost-effective manner.

Increasing Demand for Mobile Applications: The increasing demand for mobile applications is driving the adoption of OIS, as these applications allow for the management of patient data and treatment processes on the go.



Growth Hampering Factors in the market for Oncology Information Systems:

Shortage of Skilled Professionals: The lack of skilled professionals with expertise in OIS can be a hindrance to market growth, as these systems require specialized knowledge to be implemented and maintained effectively.

High implementation and Maintenance Costs: The high cost of maintaining OIS systems can be a hindrance to market growth, as many healthcare organizations may not have the resources to invest in ongoing support and maintenance.

Geographical Challenges: Geographical challenges, such as lack of infrastructure and low levels of healthcare IT adoption in certain regions, can be a hindrance to market growth.

Other challenges include lack of integration with other clinical and administrative systems, incomplete or inaccurate data input, difficulty in integrating radiology imaging and other diagnostic data and limited ability to effectively analyze and interpret data.

Market Segmentation:

By Products and Services

Solutions Patient Information Systems Treatment Planning Systems

Professional Services

By Application

Surgical

Medical

Oncology



End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Government Institutions

Ablation Care Centers and Cancer Care Centers

Research Facilities

Oncology Information Systems Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Oncology Information Systems market share is the highest globally, driven by the presence of a large number of oncology clinics and hospitals, and a high level of awareness and adoption of healthcare IT. The US is the largest contributor to the North American OIS market, driven by factors such as a high incidence of cancer, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a favorable regulatory environment.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Oncology Information Systems Market share is also huge and is rapidly growing, driven by the increasing incidence of cancer, the rapid growth of the healthcare sector, and the increasing adoption of healthcare IT. China, India, and Japan are among the largest contributors to the Asia-Pacific OIS market, driven by factors such as a rapidly growing economy, an increasing population, and a high incidence of cancer.

Europe has the second largest market share for Oncology Information Systems, driven by the presence of a large number of oncology clinics and hospitals, and a high level of awareness and adoption of healthcare IT. Germany, the UK, and France are among the largest contributors to the European OIS market, driven by factors such as a high incidence of cancer, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a favorable regulatory environment.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Oncology Information Systems market share. Growth is driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and the need for more efficient and effective oncology care along with factors such as a rapidly growing population and increasing levels of healthcare spending.

Oncology Information Systems Market Key Players:

The Oncology Information Systems (OIS) market is competitive, with a large number of companies operating in the market. Some of the key players in the OIS market include Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, CompuGroup Medical SE, Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Novocure, and Grail, Inc. These players compete based on factors such as product innovation, pricing, customer service, and brand recognition, among others.

