The Oncology Institute Executives to Speak at Key Industry Conferences in Q4

Toi Management, LLC
·2 min read
Toi Management, LLC
Toi Management, LLC

Publicly traded company leaders will share perspectives on the future of value-based oncology care

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, announced its executives' participation in upcoming key industry conferences. TOI executive visibility is increasing this year as the company experiences growth in new markets driven by market demand and investor interest in its proven value-based model.

TOI’s CEO Brad Hively welcomed the opportunities, commenting, "We look forward to exchanging ideas about how to advance oncology. Now more than ever, the healthcare industry is positioned to provide cutting-edge oncology care while reducing inefficiencies. I look forward to these opportunities for collaboration."

Company executives will be speaking at the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care conference held from October 19-21 in New York, New York. Chief Executive Officer Brad Hively will participate in the session Wall Street and Capital Markets and the Impact on Cancer Care to be held on October 19. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Matt Miller will participate in Lessons Learned from OCM That Should be Incorporated into EOM and Future Cancer Care Models to be held on October 20 and Practice Transformation Through Value-Based Analytics on October 21. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Yale Podnos will participate in The Impact Pathways Have on Outcomes and Value to be held on October 21.

TOI President Dr. Daniel Virnich will speak at the Reuters Oncology at Total Health 2022 Conference in Chicago, Illinois. He will be participating in the session Drug Cost Support and Funding programs on October 20, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Brad Hively will speak at the America’s Physician Groups Colloquium 2022 Conference in Washington, D.C. He will participate in the session Integrating Value-Based Oncology into Primary Care on November 1, 2022.

TOI executives will speak at the HLTH Conference In Las Vegas, Nevada. Chief Development Officer Debra Richman will participate in the session Innovation and the Ideal Health System on November 14, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Brad Hively will participate in the session Limitless Oncology Care on November 15, 2022.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Media
The Oncology Institute
Julie Korinke
JulieKorinke@theoncologyinstitute.com
(562) 735-3226 x 88806

Juan Lezama
juanlezama@theoncologyinstitute.com
(562) 374-8434

Investors
Solebury Strategic Communications
Maria Lycouris
investors@theoncologyinstitute.com


