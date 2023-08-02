Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) shareholders have endured a 90% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

It is a pleasure to report that the The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) is up 116% in the last quarter. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. To wit, the share price sky-dived 90% in that time. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Oncology Institute isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Oncology Institute shares, which cost holders 84%, while the market was up about 12%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 24% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Oncology Institute better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Oncology Institute (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

