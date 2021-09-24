U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.25
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,559.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,235.25
    -68.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.30
    -9.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.31
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    -1.09 (-5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3693
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4160
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,228.22
    -1,589.95 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.28
    -66.64 (-6.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.97
    -14.38 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the oncology molecular diagnostics market are Abbott Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson, Cepheid, Danaher Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Leica Biosystems, Gen Probe (Hologic), Qiagen N. V. , Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens Healthcare.

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151682/?utm_source=GNW


The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow from $5.59 billion in 2020 to $6.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The oncology molecular diagnostics market consists of sales of molecular diagnostic instruments, kits and reagents used for diagnosing cancers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce molecular diagnostic equipment for diagnosing cancer.Molecular diagnostics are tests that diagnose genetic information, proteins or related molecules and provide health or disease information.

This study is most usually performed on blood, saliva, or tumor tissue samples.

The oncology molecular diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented by product into instruments, reagents, others. It is also segmented by technology into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in-situ hybridization (ISH), isothermic nucleic acid amplification technology (INNAT), chips & microarrays, sequencing, mass spectroscopy, transcription mediated amplification (TMA), others and by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, others.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The high cost of molecular diagnostic tests is a key factor hampering the growth of the oncology molecular diagnostics market.The cost of molecular diagnostic testing is comparatively higher in cancer care and it also depends on the type of therapy.

For example, the cost of the molecular diagnostic test for non-small cell lung cancer monotherapy costs about $10,000 to $20,000 per month, and these costs are expected to increase in combination therapy. Therefore, the high cost of molecular diagnostic tests is expected to hamper the growth of the oncology molecular diagnostics market.

In February 2019, ICON plc, a US-based biotechnology company, acquired MolecularMD for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition enhances ICON’s laboratory offering in molecular diagnostic testing and brings to ICON expanded testing platforms, including next-generation sequencing, and immunohistochemistry (IHC).

MolecularMD is a US-based molecular diagnostic specialty laboratory that enables the development and commercialization of precision medicines in oncology.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the oncology molecular diagnostics market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancers worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the oncology molecular diagnostic market over the coming years.

The advanced technology in genomics is a key trend in the oncology molecular diagnostics market.Advancements in cancer genome sequencing technology, computational analysis, tumor models, and innovation of modern cancer research methods promote early detection of cancer and its mutation.

For instance, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., a US-based company, developed Cobas EGFR Mutation Test for non-small cell lung cancer patients. This test is a real-time test that detects 42 mutations of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene, along with the resistant mutation of cancer. In June 2020, FDA approved Cobas EGFR Mutation Test.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151682/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Big Pharma Isn’t Done Rolling Out Covid Treatments

    Oral antiviral treatments for Covid-19 could give a public health boost and generate blockbuster sales for the drug industry.

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Rose 15% Today

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) -- the biotech company responsible for Alzheimer's drug candidate simufilam -- are up 15% as of Thursday's market close after the company released interim data from a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to management, data from the first 50 patients to receive treatment, who had mild to moderate Alzheimer's, showed improved cognition scores after 12 months. The fireworks started after law firm Labaton Sucharow filed a citizen petition with the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Biotech Stock Can Triple Your Money

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is close to earning approval for a new depression drug that could generate billions in annual revenues. Unfortunately, the proposed action date for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant approval already came and went. Consensus price targets suggest Axsome Therapeutics' stock price could rise 197% if most investors begin seeing the company in the same light as the investment-bank analysts who follow it closely.

  • Oil Rises From Highest Since 2018 With Global Markets Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest since 2018 amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude, while stockpiles are falling from the U.S. to China.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future

  • CDC advisory panel votes to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech boosters for certain segments of population

    A CDC advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend COVID-19 boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for a broad population of U.S. residents.

  • Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

    It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In a half-dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to be more protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the month

  • Why BioNTech Thrashed the Market on Thursday

    With its latest ruling on the biotech's coronavirus vaccine, the FDA boosts the investment case for the stock.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • UPDATE 6-U.S. CDC director breaks with panel, backs COVID-19 boosters for high-risk workers

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday backed a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, some adults with underlying medical conditions and some adults in high-risk working and institutional settings. The move comes after an advisory panel to the agency on Thursday did not recommend that people in high-risk jobs, such as teachers, and risky living conditions should get boosters.

  • Delivery Hero Said to Invest in Gorillas at $3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- German food delivery company Delivery Hero SE plans to invest in grocery startup Gorillas Technologies GmbH as part of a $1 billion funding round, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendu

  • Metals Giants Warn Power Crisis Could Derail Europe’s Green Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A group representing some of the world’s top metals producers warned European politicians that the energy crisis threatens to derail the region’s green push and force producers to relocate.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum C

  • Europe next to suffer from CO2 shortage, industry chiefs warn

    Carbon dioxide shortages could spread across Europe, business leaders have warned, striking a new blow to the Continent’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

  • Uber Eats snatches Shell deal from Deliveroo to grow grocery business

    The rapid delivery operator said Shell will soon have more than 340 stores on the Uber Eats app.

  • Taiwan export orders growth underwhelms on smartphones

    Taiwan's export orders grew less than forecast in August on unexpectedly weaker demand for new smartphones, though the government said the demand outlook for the island's tech goods remains good. Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to $53.5 billion in August, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday. Huang Yu-ling, head of the ministry's statistics department, told reporters that orders for new smartphones were weaker than expected, and fewer people working from home as pandemic lockdown rules eased also affected orders, meaning they needed to buy fewer tablets and laptops.

  • Tanger Outlets’ foot traffic is ‘rising sequentially month after month’: CEO

    Stephen Yalof, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss back-to-school sales, outlook on staffing, tenant occupancy, and growth amid the pandemic.

  • Shell Oil Stock Flashes Improved Price Strength After Profits Soared 788% Last Quarter: IBD Rating Upgrades

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Royal Dutch Shell shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Why is vitamin D essential to us?

    Vitamin D is essential to us, not only for our mental health but our physical health as well. Where does it come from and how do we get more?

  • Why FibroGen Fell by More Than 9% on Wednesday

    The rising stock market had many winners on Wednesday, but alas for its shareholders FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) wasn't one of them. Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi has downshifted his recommendation for FibroGen stock. Choi's concern is the company's leading product, roxadustat, which targets anemia due to chronic kidney disease.

  • Eliyantha White: Sri Lankan shaman dies of Covid after touting cure

    Eliyantha White said his anti-Covid potion could be poured into rivers to end the pandemic.