Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2023 Featuring Key Players - B. Braun Melsungen, Danone, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., & Victus

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Major players in the oncology nutrition market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone India, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Victus, Hormel Food Corporation, Meiji Holdings, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Braun Melsungen AG, Auris Health Inc., Aceto, and Hansen Medical.



The global oncology nutrition market grew from $1.52 billion in 2022 to $1.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The oncology nutrition market is expected to grow to $2.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The oncology nutrition market includes revenues earned by entities by bladder cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, kidney cancer, and lung cancer. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Oncology nutrition refers to eating a healthy and balanced diet prescribed for a cancer patient. Eating the right kinds of food before, during, and after treatment can help patients feel better and stay stronger. The oncology nutrition used to improve clinical outcomes in certain cancer types.



North America was the largest region in the oncology nutrition market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the oncology nutrition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of cancer in oncology nutrition are blood cancer, breast cancer, stomach and gastrointestinal cancers, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, and others. Stomach and gastrointestinal cancers refer to cancers that are caused in any part of the stomach. The different types of nutrition include enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition and are employed in hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and other end users.



An increase in the prevalence of cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the oncology nutrition market going forward. Cancer incidence refers to the number of new cancer cases arising in a specified population over a given period of time. People suffering from cancer require adequate food with sufficient nutrition. As a result, the rise in the incidence of cancer increases the demand for oncology nutrition. Therefore, the rising incidence of cancer will contribute to the growth of the oncology nutrition market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the oncology nutrition market. Organizations operating in oncology nutrition are focused on strategic partnerships to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position.

Story continues

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Danone India

Abbott Laboratories

Nestle S.A.

Victus

Hormel Food Corporation

Meiji Holdings

Pfizer Inc.

Baxter International

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Fresenius Kabi AG

Braun Melsungen AG

Auris Health Inc.

Aceto

Hansen Medical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Oncology Nutrition Market Characteristics



3. Oncology Nutrition Market Trends And Strategies



4. Oncology Nutrition Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Oncology Nutrition Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Oncology Nutrition Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Oncology Nutrition Market



5. Oncology Nutrition Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Oncology Nutrition Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Oncology Nutrition Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Oncology Nutrition Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Oncology Nutrition Market, Segmentation By Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Other Cancer Types

6.2. Global Oncology Nutrition Market, Segmentation By Nutrition, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

6.3. Global Oncology Nutrition Market, Segmentation By End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Other End Users

7. Oncology Nutrition Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Oncology Nutrition Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Oncology Nutrition Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gh3lo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncology-nutrition-global-market-report-2023-featuring-key-players---b-braun-melsungen-danone-abbott-laboratories-nestle-sa--victus-301801842.html

SOURCE Research and Markets