The Oncology Nutrition Market Is Expected To Reach $2 Billion By 2026, Driven By Rising Cancer Cases As Per The Business Research Company's Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the oncology nutrition market, an increase in the prevalence of cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the oncology nutrition market going forward. Cancer incidence refers to the number of new cancer cases arising in a specified population over a given period of time. People suffering from cancer require adequate food with sufficient nutrition. As a result, the rise in the incidence of cancer increases the demand for oncology nutrition. For instance, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based health agency, 19.3 million new cancer cases were registered, and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths occurred in the US. Therefore, the rising incidence of cancer will contribute to the growth of the oncology nutrition market growth.



The global oncology nutrition market size is expected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2021 to $1.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The global oncology nutrition market share is expected to reach $2.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the oncology nutrition market. Organizations operating in oncology nutrition are focused on strategic partnerships to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position. For instance, in October 2021, NIHR Cancer and Nutrition, a UK-based cancer organization, collaborated with the World Cancer Research Fund, a UK-based non-profit association. This partnership focuses on training and delivering consistent information on nutrition to cancer patients. Furthermore, in March 2022, Hope Connections, a US-based non-profit organization, collaborated with Food & Friends, a US-based oncology nutrition organization, to help with nutrition awareness in oncology.

Major players in the oncology nutrition industry are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone India, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Victus, Hormel Food Corporation, Meiji Holdings, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Braun Melsungen AG, Auris Health Inc., Aceto, and Hansen Medical.

The global oncology nutrition market is segmented by cancer type into blood cancer, breast cancer, stomach and gastrointestinal cancers, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, others; by nutrition into enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition; by end-users into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, others.

North America was the largest region in the oncology nutrition market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global oncology nutrition market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global oncology nutrition market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

