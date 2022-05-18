U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.21
    -137.64 (-3.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,698.39
    -956.20 (-2.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,504.35
    -480.17 (-4.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.43
    -52.87 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.69
    -2.71 (-2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0481
    -0.0074 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0620 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2367
    -0.0126 (-1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2910
    -1.0670 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,077.50
    -1,123.79 (-3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.02
    -20.66 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Shows Rapid Progress in Clinical Trials, Assesses DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·11 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline involves 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Oncolytic Virus Cancer therapies, as per DelveInsight

New York, USA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Shows Rapid Progress in Clinical Trials, Assesses DelveInsight

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline involves 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Oncolytic Virus Cancer therapies, as per DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight’s Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Oncolytic Viruses Cancer treatment.

  • Leading Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy companies such as Lokon Pharma, Merck, Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology, CG Oncology, Oncolys Biopharma, Replimune, Transgene, Sorrento Therapeutics, ORCA Therapeutics, TILT Biotherapeutics, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Oncolytics Biotech, Oncorus, DNAtrix, OncoMyx Therapeutics, Vyriad, Boehringer Ingelheim, IconOVir Bio, Imugene, Turnstone Biologics, Immvira Pharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Advantagene, Nouscom, TOT Biopharm, Elicera Therapeutics, Takeda, Candel Therapeutics, Valo Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics, PsiOxus Therapeutics, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Oncos Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, Takara Bio, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Genelux Corporation, Shanghai Sunway Biotech, BioInvent International AB, Guizhou Sinorda Biomedicine, EpicentRx, Hookipa Pharma Inc., Imvaq Therapeutics, Seneca Therapeutics, AmunBio, Orgenesis, Protheragen, Astellas Pharma, MedImmune LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc., Treovir LLC, and others are evaluating novel Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

  • Key Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapies in the pipeline in various stages of development include LOAd703, V937, OH2, CG0070, OBP-301, Vusolimogene oderparepvec, TG6002, Invir.IOTM based armed oncolytic immunotherapies, STI-1386, ORCA-010, TILT-123, CRX 100, Pelareorep, ONCR-177, ONCR-GBM, ONCR-021, ONCR-788, DNX-2401, DNX-2440, vMYX-hIL-12/Dec, Voyager-V1, MV-NIS, VCN 01, VCN 02, VCN 03, VCN 11, VSV-GP, CF33, RIVAL 01, MVR-T3011, Pexa-Vec, CAN-2409, CAN-3110, NOUS 209, NOUS PEV, TVP 211, ELC-100, ELC-201, Valo D102, TT 16, NG 641, NG 350A, NG 348, NG 347, VET2 L2, VET3 NK, VET1 S3, ONCOS-102, MB-108, HF10, VAX014, NNV-1, NNV 2, SNV 1, AAA1, Olvi-Vec, BT-001, SND005, AdAPT-001, SVV-001, Celyvir, RV-scFv-PDL1, OV FV 01, ASP9801, MEM 288, MEDI5395, PVSRIPO, G207, and others.

  • In January 2022, Lokon Pharma AB, announced a collaboration with Affibody AB (“Affibody”) to combine oncolytic viruses with Affibody® molecules.

  • In December 2021, Transgene announced that AstraZeneca had exercised its first license option for an Invir.IO™ oncolytic virus (OV) developed from their on-going OV collaboration. The exercise of this option for an OV, integrating an undisclosed transgene, resulted in Transgene receiving an $8 million payment from AstraZeneca.

  • In December 2021, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted clearance to proceed with a Phase 1b clinical trial using STI-1386, Seprehvec™, entitled “Dose Escalation Study of the Safety and Preliminary Efficacy of STI-1386 Oncolytic Virus in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Solid Tumors.

  • In April 2022, OncoMyx Therapeutics announced the presentation of new preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 (April 8-13). The data presented at AACR 2022 demonstrate that OncoMyx’s myxoma virus multi-armed with IL-12 and decorin infects and kills human multiple myeloma cells in vitro and demonstrates dose responsive efficacy after intravenous (IV) administration in a mouse model of multiple myeloma.

  • In March 2022, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. announced the peer-reviewed publication of a Phase 1, multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation study investigating the therapeutic potential of intravenous VCN-01 oncolytic adenovirus with or without standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) in patients with advanced solid tumors. The data, published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, suggests that treatment with VCN-01 is feasible and has an acceptable safety profile, with encouraging biological and clinical activity.These findings provide valuable dose-finding context and inform the clinical development strategy forVCN-01.

  • In March 2022, ImmVira's breakthrough intravenous oncolytic virus product MVR-T3011 IV completed its first dosing in Phase I clinical trial in China.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy treatment @ Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Outlook

The Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline landscape.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Overview

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapies are virus-based cancer therapies that infect and kill cancer cells, acting as in situ cancer vaccines by releasing tumor-specific antigens. Cancerous viruses like myxoma virus and reovirus have a natural preference for tumor cells while being nonpathogenic to healthy human cells. Other Oncolytic Viruses, such as adenovirus, herpes simplex virus type-1 (HSV-1), and vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV), on the other hand, have been genetically altered to act as vectors to increase anti-tumor immune responses. Oncolytic viruses' therapeutic efficiency is dependent on two major mechanisms of action: To begin, oncolytic viruses can limit tumor cell protein production and kill infected tumor cells by self-replication. Oncolytic viruses maintain self-replication after viral infection until the cell explodes; second, Oncolytic viruses can attract and activate tumor-infiltrating immune cells by releasing a significant number of tumor antigens and secreting cytokines. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapies can be utilized for both cancer diagnosis and cancer treatment. Many preclinical and clinical studies have been conducted to assess the anti-tumor efficacy of various Oncolytic Viruses as monotherapy and in combination therapy.

Find out more about viruses to kill cancer cells @ Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Drugs

A snapshot of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs

Company

Indication

Phase

MoA

RoA

CG0070

CG Oncology

Bladder Cancer

Phase III

Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor agonist

Intravesicular

Pelareorep

Oncolytics Biotech

Head and Neck Cancer

Phase III

Cell death stimulant

Intravenous

OBP-301

Oncolys Biopharma

Gastric cancer; Head and neck cancer; Malignant melanoma

Phase II

Cell death stimulant

Intratumoral

TG6002

Transgene

Colorectal cancer; Gastrointestinal cancer; Glioblastoma

Phase I/II

Cytosine deaminase expression stimulant

Intravenous

MEDI5395

MedImmune

Solid tumors

Phase I

Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor expression stimulant

Intravenous

Tasadenoturev

DNAtrix

Glioblastoma

Phase II

Cell death stimulant

Intratumoral

Learn more about the novel and emerging Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline therapies @ Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Clinical Trials

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Therapeutics Assessment

The Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intravesicular, Intratumoral, Oral, Subcutaneous, Topical,

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Vaccines, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies, Immunotherapy

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Cell death stimulants, Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor agonists, Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor expression stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Interleukin-12 expression stimulants, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Immunostimulants

  • Key Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Companies: Lokon Pharma, Merck, Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology, CG Oncology, Amgen, Oncolys Biopharma, Replimune, Transgene, Sorrento Therapeutics, ORCA Therapeutics, TILT Biotherapeutics, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Oncolytics Biotech, Oncorus, DNAtrix, OncoMyx Therapeutics, Vyriad, Boehringer Ingelheim, IconOVir Bio, Imugene, Turnstone Biologics, Immvira Pharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Advantagene, Nouscom, TOT Biopharm, Elicera Therapeutics, Takeda, Candel Therapeutics, Valo Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics, PsiOxus Therapeutics, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Oncos Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, Takara Bio, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Genelux Corporation, Shanghai Sunway Biotech, BioInvent International AB, Guizhou Sinorda Biomedicine, EpicentRx, Hookipa Pharma Inc., Imvaq Therapeutics, Seneca Therapeutics, AmunBio, Orgenesis, Protheragen, Astellas Pharma, MedImmune LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc., Treovir LLC, and others

  • Key Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Therapies: LOAd703, V937, OH2, CG0070, Talimogene laherparepvec, OBP-301, Vusolimogene oderparepvec, TG6002, Invir.IOTM based armed oncolytic immunotherapies, STI-1386, ORCA-010, TILT-123, CRX 100, Pelareorep, ONCR-177, ONCR-GBM, ONCR-021, ONCR-788, DNX-2401, DNX-2440, vMYX-hIL-12/Dec, Voyager-V1, MV-NIS, VCN 01, VCN 02, VCN 03, VCN 11, VSV-GP, CF33, RIVAL 01, MVR-T3011, Pexa-Vec, CAN-2409, CAN-3110, NOUS 209, NOUS PEV, TVP 211, ELC-100, ELC-201, Valo D102, TT 16, NG 641, NG 350A, NG 348, NG 347, VET2 L2, VET3 NK, VET1 S3, ONCOS-102, MB-108, HF10, VAX014, NNV-1, NNV 2, SNV 1, AAA1, Olvi-Vec, BT-001, SND005, AdAPT-001, SVV-001, Celyvir, RV-scFv-PDL1, OV FV 01, ASP9801, MEM 288, MEDI5395, PVSRIPO, G207, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for oncolytic virus therapy, visit @ Cancer Gene Therapy Clinical Trials
Table of Contents

1.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report Introduction

2.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report Executive Summary

3.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline: Overview

4.

Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Therapeutics

6.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)

7.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7.1

CG0070: CG Oncology

8.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8.1

OBP-301: Oncolys Biopharma

9.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9.1

MEDI5395: MedImmune

10.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

11.

Inactive Products in the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Key Companies

14.

Key Products in the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

Market Drivers and Barriers

17.

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18.

Analyst Views

19.

Appendix

For further information on the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Oncolytic Virus Therapy

Related Reports

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Epidemiology Forecast

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy epidemiology in the 7MM.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy companies such as OncoMyx, Vyriad, VCN Biosciences, among others.

Oncology Drugs Market

Oncology Drugs Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Oncology Drugs companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies companies such as Daiichi Sankyo, Amgen, Idera Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics companies such as Myriad Genetics Inc, Exact Sciences Corporation, Biocartis, Sysmex Corporation, among others.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline

Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Metastatic Breast Cancer companies such as Roche, RemeGen, SynCore Biotechnology, among others.

Other Oncology Reports

Follicular lymphoma
Indolent lymphoma
Severe Toxicities In Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Vulvar Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Cholangiocarcinoma
Metastatic Cutaneous Squamous cell Carcinoma
Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy
Cancer Cachexia

Other Trending Reports

Hypertrophic Scar Market

“Hypertrophic Scar Market” research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hypertrophic Scar, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hypertrophic Scar market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. The key companies in the Hypertrophic Scar Therapeutics Market include Henry Ford Health System, Gladerma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Market

“Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Market” research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Secondary Hyperparathyroidism market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. The key companies in the Hypertrophic Scar Therapeutics Market include Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho, OPKO Health, TaiRx, Amgen, and others.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market

“Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market” research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapeutics Market include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, and others.

IgG4-Related Disease Market

“IgG4-Related Disease Market” research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the IgG4-Related Disease market size, share, and trends in 7MM. Some of the key companies in the IgG4-Related Disease Market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Xencor, Principia Biopharma, Viela Bio, Horizon Therapeutics, and others.

Nicotine Addiction Market

“Nicotine Addiction Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nicotine Addiction market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Nicotine Addiction Therapeutics Market include Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences, Novo Nordisk, and others.

Related Healthcare Blogs

Upcoming Oncological Drugs in 2022
Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

Related Cases Studies

Competitive Intelligence
Market Assessment
Product Assessment
Epidemiology Assessment

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • Can This Cancer Stock Maintain Its Momentum?

    The stock market continues to be under pressure due to geopolitical tensions and various economic problems. For instance, cancer-focused biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) has run circles around the broader market year to date. Can Exelixis continue beating the market from here on out?

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that as a backdrop, let's consider two biotech stocks that don't grab a lot of headlines but deserve serious consideration: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). Incyte is a drugmaker with a particular focus on the field of oncology. Its best-selling product is called Jakafi, which treats some types of bone marrow cancer, among other conditions.

  • If You Notice This at Night, You Could Have Long COVID, Doctors Warn

    If you haven't been infected with the coronavirus yet, consider yourself lucky. By Feb. 2022, nearly 60 percent of all Americans had already had at least one case of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But while some of these cases have cleared up within a week or so, a number of people who have been infected with the virus have not been as lucky. Some people who have had COVID experience long-term problems that can last for months or even years—a condition

  • Top-Rated Eli Lilly Nears Breakout After FDA Approves Its Next Potential Blockbuster

    The Food and Drug Administration approved an Eli Lilly diabetes drug it described as "novel," prodding LLY stock closer to a breakout.

  • As the Red Cross moves to a pricey blood treatment method, hospitals call for more choice

    The nation’s largest supplier of platelets is moving to a method it says is easier for hospitals and reduces pathogens—but the cost is too much for hospitals who demand more options for patients.

  • Why Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Rose 13.4% on Tuesday

    The clinical-stage biotech saw its shares rise after releasing preclinical data on two of its therapies.

  • Pfizer Retakes A Key Line — And Drags BioNTech, Moderna With It

    Vaccine stocks Pfizer and BioNTech rose moderately Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration signed off on Covid boosters for children.

  • PLX: First Quarter Financial and Operational Review

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:PLX READ THE FULL PLX RESEARCH REPORT Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) announced its 1Q:22 financial and operational results in a May 16, 2022 press release and filing of Form 10-Q . The materials were followed by a conference call that morning which discussed recent achievements, regulatory updates and summarized clinical trial results for the company. Key

  • People with COVID Usually Feel This First

    The Omicron BA.4 subvariant is spreading across South Africa and parts of Europe, and could lead to another COVID-19 surge in the U.S. "We're definitely entering a resurgence in South Africa, and it seems to be driven entirely by BA.4 and BA.5," says Penny Moore, Ph.D., a virologist at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. "We're seeing crazy numbers of infections. Just within my lab, I have six people off sick." So what warning signs should people be looking for? He

  • WHO: 2nd COVID booster for most vulnerable offers benefits

    An expert group convened by the World Health Organization says there may be some benefit in giving a second booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to the most vulnerable people amid the continuing global spread of omicron and its subvariants. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the United Nations health agency said there was “a growing body of evidence regarding the value of an additional booster dose” for groups including health workers, people aged over 60 and those with weak immune systems. The WHO said its expert group had assessed the limited data from seven studies for second booster doses of messenger RNA vaccines, saying there wasn't enough information proving their effectiveness in younger, healthy people.

  • Amedisys Chairman Paul Kusserow: Contessa Health put us in a 'whole new league'

    When home health firm Amedisys agreed to purchase Nashville-based Contessa Health for $250 million, the company said it planned to “invest meaningfully” in Contessa’s growth. “We expect this to be the future,” Amedisys Chairman and former CEO Paul Kusserow said in an interview. Kusserow was speaking last week after participating in a panel at the Healthcare Investors in The South conference inside the Country Music Hall of Fame.

  • Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

    Birmingham catering assistant Amie Walton desperately wants “just a little” bit more time with her beloved children Harry, eight, and Mia, six

  • I was vaxxed, masked and careful, yet still caught COVID-19. We can't let our guard down.

    COVID-19 caught columnist Wanda Lloyd at a "moment of weakness" and sickened her. Don't let your guard down on protections, she writes.

  • Woman shocked after being charged $40 for ‘crying’ at doctors appointment

    ‘Tell me you live in America without telling me that you live in America’

  • OPSENS ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION IN JSCAI OF DATA SUPPORTING THE CORRELATION BETWEEN THE OPTOWIRE AND A NOVEL TAVR INTERFACE WITH STANDARD OF CARE, BEFORE AND AFTER TAVR

    OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary technology, today announced newly published data supporting the correlation between OpSens' OptoWire, powered by Fidela™ sensor, and a novel transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) interface, with measurement derived from standard hemodynamic assessment, both before and after TAVR.

  • Pfizer's Setbacks With Paxlovid Are Mounting -- Should Investors Be Concerned?

    Due to its clinically proven ability to keep 89% of high-risk patients with COVID-19 out of the hospital, Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) antiviral pill called Paxlovid is one of the hottest and most lucrative drugs of 2022. What's more, Paxlovid makes up a significant portion of the company's revenue growth, though it's nowhere near the weight of Comirnaty, its coronavirus vaccine. Can Pfizer supply enough pills to meet its guidance?

  • How big is the latest U.S. coronavirus wave? No one really knows.

    Eileen Wassermann struggles to calculate her daily risks at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic - with infections drastically undercounted and mask mandates gone. The immunocompromised 69-year-old ensconces herself in her SUV for the half-hour ferry ride across the Puget Sound from her home on Bainbridge Island to Seattle, where she undergoes treatment for the rare inflammatory condition sarcoidosis.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The

  • Travere Therapeutics Pops After Snagging Priority Review For A New Kidney Drug

    The FDA accepted Travere Therapeutics' application for a kidney disease treatment on Monday, leading TVTX stock to surge higher.

  • New York Files Complaint Against Amazon for Pregnancy and Disability Discrimination

    The complaint alleges that Amazon's policy of allowing managers to override recommendations made by trained in-house consultants has caused employees to be denied reasonable accommodations.

  • Monkeypox: Five cases found in Portugal as virus spreads in Europe

    The rare infection has spread to mainland Europe with suspected cases also in Madrid.