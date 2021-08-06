U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Oncolytics Biotech® to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Presentation to take place on Thursday, August 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, which is taking place virtually from August 10-12, 2021. Presentation details are listed below.

Oncolytics
Oncolytics

Presenter: Dr. Matt Coffey, President & Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time
Webcast Link: Please click here

The Company will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative or email jpatton@oncolytics.ca.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website (LINK) and will be archived for 90 days.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. This compound induces anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning clinical trials evaluating pelareorep in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies as it advances towards a registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding Oncolytics' belief as to the potential and benefits of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic; Oncolytics' expectations as to the purpose, design, outcomes and benefits of its current or pending clinical trials involving pelareorep; and other statements related to anticipated developments in Oncolytics' business and technologies. In any forward-looking statement in which Oncolytics expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause Oncolytics' actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, Oncolytics' ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. In particular, we may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from COVID-19 coronavirus, including operating, manufacturing supply chain, clinical trial and project development delays and disruptions, labour shortages, travel and shipping disruption, and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how Oncolytics may be affected if the COVID-19 pandemic persists for an extended period of time. We may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition. Investors should consult Oncolytics' quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Company Contact

Jon Patton

Director of IR & Communication

+1-858-886-7813

jpatton@oncolytics.ca

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Timothy McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

+1-917-679-9282

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncolytics-biotech-to-participate-in-virtual-fireside-chat-at-the-canaccord-genuity-41st-annual-growth-conference-301349912.html

SOURCE Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c6494.html

