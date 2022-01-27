U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.50
    +12.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,073.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,232.00
    +73.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,973.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    +0.86 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -16.80 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.56 (-2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0080 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.17
    -0.99 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3394
    -0.0069 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1820
    +0.5220 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,672.69
    -1,214.36 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.31
    -17.50 (-2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.38
    +42.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Oncolytics Biotech® Partner Adlai Nortye Advances to the Second Dose Escalation Cohort of the Chinese Bridging Trial Evaluating Pelareorep-Paclitaxel Combination Treatment in Breast Cancer

·5 min read

Enrollment in the first dose escalation is complete with no safety issues reported to date

Trial is designed to accelerate pelareorep's development in Asian territories such as China, the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that its partner Adlai Nortye has advanced to the second of three dose escalation cohorts in the bridging clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy in Chinese patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Dosing in the trial's first dose escalation cohort is complete and no safety issues have been reported. The second dose escalation cohort is the equivalent dose that was administered in the IND-213 study, which reported a near doubling of survival in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients.

Oncolytics Biotech&#xae; Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Oncolytics Biotech&#xae; Inc.)
Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.)

"Initiation of the bridging trial's second dose escalation cohort is an important advancement that reflects the positive safety findings observed in the trial to date," said Andrew de Guttadauro, President of Oncolytics Biotech U.S. and Global Head of Business Development. "Completion of the bridging trial will allow future Chinese regulatory submissions that will include previously reported clinical data demonstrating pelareorep's potential to substantially benefit metastatic breast cancer patients. This may accelerate pelareorep's development in rapidly growing pharmaceutical markets such as China, which is the second largest in the world after the United States. Looking ahead, we will continue to collaborate closely with Adlai Nortye to advance pelareorep towards registration in these jurisdictions and maximize its potential therapeutic impact."

The bridging clinical trial is designed to satisfy Chinese regulatory requirements and thereby accelerate pelareorep's development in territories that include China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Results from the trial are expected to allow Adlai Nortye to include data from Oncolytics' randomized North American metastatic breast cancer trials in future submissions to regulators in China and its territories.

The first of Oncolytics' randomized North American trials, IND-213, showed a statistically significant near doubling of overall survival in patients treated with pelareorep and paclitaxel compared to those treated with paclitaxel alone. Oncolytics' second randomized North American trial, BRACELET-1, is ongoing and evaluates pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy both with and without a checkpoint inhibitor. Oncolytics expects to complete enrollment in BRACELET-1 later this quarter and to report top-line data from the trial in Q4. Oncolytics believes completion of BRACELET-1 represents the last major clinical step on pelareorep's path to a registrational study in metastatic breast cancer in the United States.

About Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, with over two million new cases diagnosed in 2018, representing about 25 percent of all cancers in women. It is the second leading cause of death from cancer in women in America, with an estimated 42,000 deaths in the U.S. in 20201. In China, breast cancer is now estimated to be the largest subtype of cancer among women, with over 416,000 cases and over 117,000 deaths in 20202.

Breast cancer starts when cells in the breast begin to grow out of control. These cells usually form a tumor that can often be seen on an x-ray or felt as a lump. The malignant tumor (cancer) gets worse when the cells grow into (invade) surrounding tissues or spread (metastasize) to distant areas of the body.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative oncology drugs, with its R&D and global clinical operation centers in both China and the United States. With a strategic emphasis on oncology, the Company has built a global pipeline through collaborations and internal discovery with more than 10 drug candidates in development. Currently, four of them are being investigated in multiple clinical trials, including the FDA Fast-Track designated Buparlisib (AN2025) in a global phase III clinical trial; the FDA Fast-Track designated intravenously administered oncolytic virus pelareorep (AN1004) to have completed a phase II clinical trial; an oral EP4 antagonist (AN0025, Palupiprant) has completed Phase 1b trial in a neoadjuvant setting in locally advanced rectal cancer and is undergoing Phase 1b trial in combination with Keytruda® in patients with multiple solid tumors; an oral small molecule PD-L1 drug (AN4005) currently in Phase 1 trial that was shown to functionally overcome the inhibition derived from PD-1/L1 interaction in reporter- and human PBMC (hPBMC)-based cellular assays. In addition, the Company also completed the first patient dosing for its Phase I clinical trial in collaboration with Roche to evaluate the triple combination of AN2025, AN0025 and atezolizumab (PD-L1 inhibitor) for a variety of PIK3CA mutant solid tumors in September 2021 in the U.S.

The Company has assembled a world-class management team, built its unique immuno-oncology platforms and partnered with multiple top pharmaceutical companies to promote innovation. Adlai Nortye is committed to becoming an innovative biopharmaceutical company with global vision and strives to benefit patients worldwide. The ultimate goal of the Company is to transform cancer into manageable conditions. For more information, please visit: www.adlainortye.com.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. This compound induces anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning clinical trials evaluating pelareorep in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies as it advances towards a registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

References

  1. "Breast Cancer Statistics and Resources." Breast Cancer Research Foundation. https://www.bcrf.org/breast-cancer-statistics-and-resources

  2. Cao, Wei, et al; Changing profiles of cancer burden worldwide and in China: a secondary analysis of the global cancer statistics 2020, Chinese Medical Journal: April 5, 2021 - Volume 134 - Issue 7 - p 783-791. doi:10.1097/CM9.0000000000001474;

https://journals.lww.com/cmj/Fulltext/2021/04050/Changing_profiles_of_cancer_burden_worldwide_and.5.aspx

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding Oncolytics' belief as to the potential and benefits of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic; Oncolytics' expectations as to the purpose, design, outcomes and benefits of its current or pending clinical trials involving pelareorep; pelareorep's potential to substantially benefit metastatic breast cancer patients; the potential acceleration of pelareorep's development in rapidly growing pharmaceutical markets such as China; Oncolytics' plans to continue to collaborate closely with Adlai Nortye to advance pelareorep towards registration in certain jurisdictions and maximize its potential therapeutic impact; and other statements related to anticipated developments in Oncolytics' business and technologies. In any forward-looking statement in which Oncolytics expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause Oncolytics' actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, Oncolytics' ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. In particular, we may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from COVID-19 coronavirus, including operating, manufacturing supply chain, clinical trial and project development delays and disruptions, labour shortages, travel and shipping disruption, and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how Oncolytics may be affected if the COVID-19 pandemic persists for an extended period of time. We may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition. Investors should consult Oncolytics' quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Company Contact

Jon Patton

Director of IR & Communication

+1-858-886-7813

jpatton@oncolytics.ca

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Timothy McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

+1-917-679-9282

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncolytics-biotech-partner-adlai-nortye-advances-to-the-second-dose-escalation-cohort-of-the-chinese-bridging-trial-evaluating-pelareorep-paclitaxel-combination-treatment-in-breast-cancer-301469132.html

SOURCE Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Could Vaxart's Vaccine Pill Help to End the Pandemic?

    Let's take a quick look at how Vaxart's project might be a game-changer. There are two things in Vaxart's favor regarding the chances of its pill being a pandemic-ending tool. Unlike the jabs produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Vaxart's oral tablet doesn't require skilled staff or syringes to administer, nor does it require specialized refrigerators to keep the vaccine stable.

  • Why Cortexyme's Stock Is Crashing Today

    The FDA's latest move regarding one of this biopharma's investigational drugs all but slams the door shut on its future.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Be 10-Baggers in 2022

    These two clinical-stage biotechs have major upcoming catalysts that could catapult their shares higher.

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • Free N95 Masks Offered At GA Publix, CVS, Costco, Walgreens Soon

    Publix, Walgreens, Walmart pharmacies are working with federal officials to offer free N95 masks in varying sizes at GA stores this week.

  • Will virus be 'over'? Most Americans think not: AP-NORC poll

    Early in the pandemic, Ryan Wilson was careful to take precautions — wearing a mask, not really socializing, doing more of his shopping online. The 38-year-old father and seafood butcher from Casselberry, Florida, says he relaxed a bit after getting vaccinated last year.

  • Kansas bill would force pharmacists to fill ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine as off-label COVID treatment

    Kansas senators who oversee public health policy debate a bill that would promote off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID.

  • The pandemic will end, but the virus isn't going away: Gregory Zuckerman

    Gregory Zuckerman, author of ‘A Shot to Save the World’, joins Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief, Andy Serwer, for a discussion about what COVID-19 will look like in the future.

  • Myth busters: Frozen pizza, tons and tons of other things more danger than COVID vaccines

    No amount of logic can convince the staunchly unvaccinated, but the risk and benefit calculus heavily favors vaccination, write two researchers.

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech launch study of omicron vaccine, and FDA halts use of two COVID antibody treatments

    One day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it's halting the use of antibody drugs as COVID-19 treatments because they don't work on the highly contagious omicron variant, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech announced they are launching a trial to evaluate an omicron-based vaccine in healthy adults aged 18 to 55.

  • 50 Percent of People With COVID Get This Long-Term Symptom, Study Says

    Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic

  • Navy discharges 45 sailors for refusing COVID vaccine

    The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it has discharged 45 service members for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, including 23 active-duty sailors.Why it matters: This is the first time the Navy has announced that it's kicked out sailors for not getting inoculated against the coronavirus since the military's Nov. 28 vaccine mandate expired, per the Navy Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Army is the only remaining service yet to

  • New COVID variant has arrived in the US. What to know about 'stealth' version of omicron BA.2

    There's a lot unknow about new variant, including whether it evades vaccines better or causes more severe disease. Here's what we do know.

  • Recently acquired medical group finally nears completion of delayed new wellness center

    A wellness facility which had been on hold for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic finally is nearing completion north of Orlando International Airport. DNF Medical Centers — part of Miami-based CareMax Inc. (Nasdaq: CMAX) — is building a 4,038-square-foot senior center at 5552 E. Grant St. in Orlando. The location is part of a complex that includes two other DNF buildings and a building that hosts offices for Orlando Health Physician Associates.

  • An Expert Weighs In on Why Our Noses Get Clogged on 1 Side When We're Sick

    Although it's a common occurrence, nothing is stranger than the feeling of having one nostril be completely clogged, while the other is perfectly clear. It can happen when you're sick or dealing with allergies, but sometimes you may notice that you simply wake up after a good night's rest with a stuffed up nostril, seemingly for no reason at all.

  • The #1 Snack to Eat to Help Decrease Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

    This simple recipe packs in several impressive anti-inflammatory ingredients.

  • Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

    A Boston hospital is defending itself after a man's family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying most transplant programs around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival. The family of D.J. Ferguson said in a crowdfunding appeal this week that officials at Brigham and Women’s Hospital told the 31-year-old father of two that he was ineligible for the procedure because he hasn’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus. D.J.'s mother, Tracey Ferguson, insists that her son isn't against vaccinations, noting he's had other immunizations in the past.

  • H.K. Cuts Quarantine; UAE Tops Best Places to Be: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is shortening its quarantine period for inbound travelers to 14 days, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. The United Arab Emirates ranked first in the list of best places to be as omicron spreads. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronom

  • Could a new COVID variant identified in NC spread faster than omicron? Doctors are exploring

    The variant — sometimes referred to as “stealth omicron” — was first detected in the U.S. in December.