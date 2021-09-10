U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Oncomine Dx Target Test Receives MHLW Approval as a Companion Diagnostic for Eli Lilly's RET-Inhibitor in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan

·2 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), Japan's regulatory agency, has granted approval for the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostic (CDx) for patients with RET-fusion positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who may be treated with Eli Lilly and Company's selpercatinib (formerly known as LOXO-292). The MHLW granted orphan drug designation for selpercatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that selectively binds to the RET receptor, in 2020.

"This approval will help patients suffering from non-small cell lung cancers whose tumors are positive for fusions in the RET receptor, providing access to new, potentially more effective treatments," said Hiroo Murota, vice president and general manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific Japan. "We will continue to advance precision medicine by expanding our companion diagnostic tests that identify biomarkers associated with targeted therapies."

Thermo Fisher currently offers the only globally-distributable NGS companion diagnostic solution approved and reimbursed by government and commercial insurers in more than 15 countries, including the U.S., multiple European nations, Japan, South Korea and the Middle East, covering more than 550 million lives globally.

Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Dx Target Test now has approvals in Japan for five biomarkers with a total of ten associated targeted therapies for NSCLC patients. The CDx markers and therapies include:

  • BRAF V600E mutation – dabrafenib in combination with trametinib

  • EGFR mutations – afatinib, gefitinib, erlotinib, osimertinib

  • ALK fusions – alectinib, crizotinib

  • ROS1 fusions– crizotinib, entrectinib

  • RET fusions – selpercatinib

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Thermo Fisher Scientific logo (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)
Thermo Fisher Scientific logo (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Media Contact Information:

Mauricio Minotta
Phone: 760-805-5266
Email: mauricio.minotta@thermofisher.com

Jen Heady
Phone: 617-275-6547
Email: jheady@greenough.biz

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncomine-dx-target-test-receives-mhlw-approval-as-a-companion-diagnostic-for-eli-lillys-ret-inhibitor-in-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-in-japan-301373191.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

