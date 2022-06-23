Oncorus Appoints Douglas Fambrough to Board of Directors

Oncorus, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Douglas M. Fambrough, III, Ph.D. to its board of directors.



“We are thrilled to welcome Doug to our board and leverage his significant expertise and executive leadership skills as we work to advance our next-generation HSV and selectively self-amplifying vRNA/LNP platforms,” said Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncorus. “As a recognized industry leader with extensive experience in RNA medicines and growing successful biotechnology companies, Doug’s appointment highlights Oncorus’ commitment to bringing together innovators of our industry as we progress our pipeline and build upon our platforms. We look forward to working with Doug as we advance our portfolio of differentiated viral immunotherapies to help meaningfully improve the lives of cancer patients.”

“Oncorus’ novel technology is generating a pipeline of uniquely engineered viruses and first-in-class vRNA product candidates. I’m excited to partner with this exceptional team to progress their portfolio of viral immunotherapies and unlock the potential of this modality to activate multiple arms of the immune system, realizing the promise of this new class of medicines in oncology,” said Dr. Fambrough. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members and Oncorus’ leadership team to advance this potentially paradigm-shifting approach to cancer treatment.”

Dr. Fambrough brings over 25 years of clinical and managerial experience to Oncorus. Most recently, he served as co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on RNAi-based therapeutics for various disease areas, including oncology. At Dicerna, he was responsible for overseeing the company’s scientific and business success for nearly 12 years leading up to its acquisition by Novo Nordisk in December 2021 for $3.3 billion. Prior to Dicerna, Dr. Fambrough was a general partner at Oxford Bioscience Partners, where he has specialized in financing innovative life science technology companies. While at Oxford, Dr. Fambrough led the investment in the first-generation RNA interference company Sirna Therapeutics and other pioneering biotechnology companies, including Solexa, Xencor, Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, and Solstice Neurosciences. Prior to joining Oxford, Dr. Fambrough was a genomic scientist at the Whitehead/MIT Center for Genomic Research, now known as the Broad Institute. He holds an A.B. in biology from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in genetics from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Oncorus

At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu) and intravenously (IV) administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet need based on our Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) and selectively self-amplifying viral RNA Immunotherapy Platforms.

Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our HSV Platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance systemic activity. Our lead HSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent and its five encoded transgenes, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which could limit systemic toxicities. Our pioneering selectively self-amplifying viral RNA (vRNA) Immunotherapy Platform, highlighted by our product candidates ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, involves a highly innovative, novel combination of RNA and oncolytic virus-based modalities designed to realize the potential of RNA medicines for cancer.

Please visit www.oncorus.com to learn more.

