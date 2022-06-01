U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.75
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,075.00
    +104.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,639.75
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,865.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.19
    +1.52 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.50
    -16.90 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.23
    -0.31 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5530
    +0.8770 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,509.84
    -264.76 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.13
    -8.93 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.82
    -25.84 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Oncorus to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oncorus, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ONCR
Oncorus, Inc.
Oncorus, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of Oncorus’ website at https://investors.oncorus.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Oncorus’ website for 90 days following the event.

About Oncorus

At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu) and intravenously (IV) administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet need based on our Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) and selectively self-amplifying viral RNA Immunotherapy Platforms.

Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our HSV Platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance systemic activity. Our lead HSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent and its five encoded transgenes, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which could limit systemic toxicities. Our pioneering selectively self-amplifying vRNA Immunotherapy Platform, highlighted by our product candidates ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, involves a highly innovative, novel combination of RNA and oncolytic virus-based modalities designed to realize the potential of RNA medicines for cancer.

Please visit www.oncorus.com to learn more.
           
Investor Contact:
Stern Investor Relations
Julie Seidel
Julie.seidel@sternir.com


Recommended Stories

  • BioMarin delays refiling approval request for hemophilia gene therapy

    The once-and-done gene therapy, initially rejected by the FDA in summer 2020, could potentially provide a genetic fix for a bleeding disorder that today can require multiple prophylactic injections a week.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Announces $3.3 Billion Buyout To Square Off With Pfizer, Merck

    GlaxoSmithKline announced Tuesday a $3.3 billion deal to buy pneumonia vaccine-maker Affinivax. But GSK stock dipped at the close.

  • GlaxoSmithKline to buy vaccine developer with 'potentially disruptive technology' in deal worth up to $3.3B

    The deal puts GSK in a stronger position to compete with Pfizer and Merck, which are also active in vaccine development.

  • 15 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best drug stocks to buy now. If you want to see more drug stocks to invest in, click 5 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now. The pharmaceutical industry is thriving globally, and it was given a healthy boost by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts around the world. Two of the […]

  • Sanofi Shares Fall As OTC Cialis Delay Adds to Troubles for Consumer Health Division

    The setback could raise fears about the future of the French company's consumer division, which is also seeing delays in an OTC version of Tamiflu.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Its Pediatric Covid Shot Proves 80% Effective?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company said its three-dose Covid shot was 80.3% effective in young children? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • GSK Bolsters Vaccine Business With $3.3 Billion Deal for Affinivax

    The British pharmaceutical giant agreed to acquire the vaccine maker in a deal that would hand it a new vaccine technology targeting common bacterial diseases such as meningitis and pneumonia.

  • GSK to spend up to $3.3 billion on Affinivax to boost vaccines roster

    (Reuters) -GSK on Tuesday agreed to buy U.S. biotech Affinivax for up to $3.3 billion, its second major deal in two months, giving the British pharmaceutical giant access to the company's roster of next-generation vaccines. The drugmaker's newer shingles vaccine has been a key growth driver as demand has returned after disruption to immunisations during the pandemic, but GSK needs a new product to bolster the vaccines business, which made 6.78 billion pounds ($8.54 billion) in 2021.

  • Better COVID Stock: Pfizer vs. Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) both have generated billions of dollars in revenue, thanks to their coronavirus vaccines. Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 127 million Americans, while Moderna has vaccinated nearly 77 million. Since the start of the pandemic, Moderna's shares have soared more than 600%, while Pfizer's stock has gained about 45%.

  • Novavax hopes FDA go-ahead will boost lagging US vaccinations

    Federal regulators appear poised to finally authorize a COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax in the coming weeks, a move that the company hopes can help improve the lagging U.S. vaccination effort. But winning over even a small number of eligible people who haven’t yet been vaccinated could be a difficult task. It’s not clear how much…

  • GSK to Buy U.S. Biotech Affinivax in $3.3 Billion Deal

    The U.K. drugmaker will make an upfront payment of $2.1 billion for Affinivax and up to $1.2 billion in potential development milestones.

  • GSK to buy US vaccine-maker Affinivax in $3.3bn deal

    GSK has been under pressure to shore up its pipeline.

  • Nasal COVID vaccines are being tested in 7 clinical trials — how would they work?

    1. What are nasal vaccines? Nasal vaccines are administered, as the name suggests, through the nose. More accurately called intranasal vaccines, these vaccines are liquids that can be given as a spray or through a dropper or syringe.

  • I am a Doctor and Beg You Never Take This Supplement

    Over-the-counter supplements and treatments can be dangerous—some more than others. "While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is charged with overseeing dietary supplements, there is no safety testing or FDA approval required before a new supplement goes on the market," says Susan Farrell, MD. "In addition, there are no requirements that dietary supplement packaging list potential adverse effects, nor are there standards for maximum pill size (a clear risk for older people)." Here are five s

  • Florida fish are on an alarming number of prescription drugs, scientists discover

    The findings came out of a three-year study of bonefish in Biscayne Bay and the Florida Keys

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q1 Earnings?

    Beyond Meat announced a slew of partnerships in 2021, but growth is slowing and losses mounting. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • Russia may use foreign debt payment systems similar to one used for gas supplies

    Russia will offer holders of its Eurobond obligations to accept a payment system bypassing Western financial infrastructure, says report in Russian newspaper.

  • How to Get Equity Out of Your Home

    Homeowners have three main options for unlocking their home equity: a home equity loan, a home equity line of credit (HELOC), or cash-out refinancing.

  • First Crypto ETFs in Australia See Trading Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia got its first exchanged-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether last month, and investors reacted with a shrug. Three ETFs (tickers: CBTC, EETH and EBTC) that launched on May 12 have seen trading volumes collapse since they started trading. The Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), which started trading on Tuesday, saw just 2,073 shares change hands on its debut day.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Re