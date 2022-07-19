U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.50
    +31.75 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,247.00
    +200.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,006.50
    +99.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.80
    +17.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.10
    -1.50 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.20
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0253
    +0.0103 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    +0.41 (+1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2015
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4950
    -0.6270 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,995.47
    -193.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.85
    +24.66 (+5.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,239.56
    +16.32 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Oncoshot Enters Collaboration Agreement With Omico (Australian Genomic Cancer Medicine Centre)

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Oncoshot has just entered into a collaboration agreement with Omico, the Australian Genomic Cancer Medicine Centre. The respective parties were represented at the event yesterday by Dr Huren Sivaraj, CEO and co-founder of Oncoshot, and Prof David Thomas, CEO of Omico and head of Genomic Cancer Medicine at the Garvan Institute. The event was witnessed by guests-of-honour Dr Shanny Dyer, CEO of ARCS Australia, and Dr Xiaowei Shi VP, Head of APAC clinical operations at BeiGene.

Oncoshot Enters Collaboration Agreement With Omico (Australian Genomic Cancer Medicine Centre)
Oncoshot Enters Collaboration Agreement With Omico (Australian Genomic Cancer Medicine Centre)

As one of the first of its kind in Australia, this collaboration between Omico and Oncoshot is regarded as a potential reference model for the rest of the Australian healthcare landscape when it comes to data sharing between private and public healthcare stakeholders. As Omico is one of Australia's leading cancer research networks, this partnership will create opportunities for global trial sponsors to leverage real-time aggregated patient insights with biomarker data and present Omico and its network of hospitals as preferred site partners within the region.

"Omico is excited to establish this partnership with Oncoshot that will enable Australian cancer patients greater access to the latest cancer drugs via global clinical trials. Cancer drug development has entered a new era, based around rational drug design against molecular targets," says Prof Thomas. "Personalised treatment appears more effective than the old one-size-fits-all approach. Omico believes that clinical trials represent a critical option for our patients, especially when standard treatments fail."

Despite its importance for population health planning, basic and clinical research and health industry utilisation, access to health data remains problematic. The ability to securely engage in health information exchange can reinforce the integration and cooperation between public and private healthcare stakeholders to allow both sides to reach healthcare goals together. Furthermore, extending this data sharing with the research circle can provide insights into strategies to better the effectiveness and efficiency of health services while evaluating the influence of new health policies and interventions.

Oncoshot's federated data system was designed to satisfy these needs, and at the same time, observe data protection regulations that ensure data is shared safely and securely. Unlike legacy models requiring data transfer to third parties, federated networks allow data to be visited, meaning queries and algorithms can be sent to and implemented on the often pseudonymized data. Specifically for healthcare, federated health data networks can facilitate access to sensitive health data and have the potential to allow large cohort analysis across healthcare institutions, regional, and national borders.

About Oncoshot

Oncoshot was founded in 2018 by Dr Huren Sivaraj, a medical oncologist, and Ruslan Enikeev, a data science engineer. Oncoshot's mission is to help oncologists identify cancer clinical trials more efficiently and effectively for patients and their caregivers by supporting hospitals and research partners. Its current focus is to leverage technology to address the inefficiencies of cancer clinical trials. Oncoshot has expanded to Australia and India since its inception in Singapore, an act that highlights its applicability and success. Learn more at https://www.oncoshot.com/

About Omico

Omico is a Commonwealth-funded, non-profit, national precision oncology network of research and treatment centres that facilitates, supports, and promotes clinical trials in genomic cancer medicine. Central to this is the use of molecular screening for the prevention of cancer. Omico connects leading specialists, researchers, government, industry partners and the community. Omico intends to improve outcomes for Australians with cancer by accelerating the use of precision oncology as a research-led model of care, growing the clinical trials industry, and modernising the Australian healthcare system.

Contact: Diane Galistan, Content Lead, diane@oncoshot.com, +65 8144 7719

SOURCE Oncoshot

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus tally: CDC panel to discuss Novavax vaccine in move expected to remove final regulatory block to its use

    An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet later Tuesday to discuss the Novavax [s:nvax] vaccine that recently won authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for use in adults over 18. The CDC panel's decision is expected to lift the final regulatory hurdle for the vaccine, which is based on more conventional technology than the ones developed by Moderna , Pfizer and BioNTech , amid hopes it will appeal to more people who have not yet been vaccinated.

  • Rare disease pioneer Ultragenyx buys out gene therapy company as it targets another malady

    The deal includes a $75 million upfront payment and the promise of $115 million to GeneTx shareholders if the Angelman Syndrome therapy hits late-stage clinical and commercial milestones.

  • New COVID subvariant spreading quickly

    Dr. Malathi Srinivasan, clinical professor of medicine at Stanford Health Care, explains how this current Coronavirus surge compares to those in the past

  • Monkeypox vaccine supply struggles to keep up with U.S. outbreak

    Health officials ordered nearly 7 million doses but most of those are not expected to arrive for months.

  • Got the Sunday scaries? These apps and devices can help you relax and fall asleep faster

    While technology and screen time are blamed for messing with our sleep, it can also help us get the zzz’s we need. Try these apps and devices.

  • Moderna’s Stock Is on a Roll. Now It Has to Deliver a New Booster.

    A rise in U.S. Covid-19 cases and the advent of updated vaccine boosters have built the case that the company can benefit for longer from selling the shots.

  • A deadly virus was just identified in Ghana: What to know about Marburg

    After the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of monkeypox cases, news of another virus can trigger nerves globally. The highly infectious Marburg virus has been reported in the West African country of Ghana this week, according to the World Health Organization. Two unrelated people died after testing positive for Marburg in the southern Ashanti region of the country, the WHO said Sunday, confirming lab results from Ghana's health service. The highly infectious disease is similar to Ebola and has

  • Kids' coronavirus vaccines are hard to find in Fla. Many blame DeSantis.

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - When coronavirus vaccines for infants and young children were authorized for the first time last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned parents against the "baby jabs," saying regulators had done insufficient testing and trials. Still, he said he wouldn't stand in parents' way if they chose to vaccinate their kids. "You are free to choose," he assured them.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Flori

  • Anti-Choice Groups Say 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Should’ve Been Forced to Give Birth

    In a truly unconscionable move, anti-abortion groups are insisting that a 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated should have carried her pregnancy to term. The poor child in question is from Ohio, where abortion access was severely restricted upon the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. The law does not allow […]

  • High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together

    The findings indicate that measurement of blood viscosity, or blood thickness, should be a regular part of these patients' medical work-up, the researchers said. High blood viscosity impairs flow to small vessels and increases the risk of blood clots, the researchers noted in the study published on Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735109722051105. Data on 5,621 COVID-19 patients treated at six New York City-area hospitals between February 2020 and November 2021 showed that patients with high viscosity had death rates 38% to 60% higher than those with low blood viscosity.

  • Biogen's Mass. headcount falls by 300 in 10 months

    It's the first glimpse into how the drugmaker's operations have changed in the Bay State amid extreme cost-cutting measures.

  • After New Abortion Laws, Some Patients Have Trouble Obtaining Miscarriage Treatment

    Last year, a 35-year-old woman named Amanda, who lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, had a miscarriage in the first trimester of her pregnancy. At a large hospital, a doctor performed a surgical procedure often used as a safe and quick method to remove tissue from a failed pregnancy. She awoke from anesthesia to find a card signed by the nurses and a little pink and blue bracelet with a butterfly charm, a gift from the hospital to express compassion for her loss. “It was so sweet because it’s s

  • How COVID-19 Vaccines May Affect Periods

    When COVID-19 vaccinations first began, many people reported heavier periods

  • Heatstroke signs to watch out for - and how to treat symptoms in hot weather

    Britain is basking in potentially record-breaking temperatures, with many of us making a beeline for the nearest sun-soaked beach or park. But beware, the current skyrocketing temperatures could bring a real danger of heatstroke, say experts.

  • Manchin shrugs off Sanders' climate rebuke as Dems make peace with health care-only bill

    With Joe Manchin's stamp of approval in the closely divided Senate, President Joe Biden and Democratic Party leaders are ready for the chamber to move forward before the next recess on a slimmed-down spending bill that focuses on health care. One day after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., castigated West Virginia's Sen. Manchin for rejecting the Democratic package on climate and taxes -- saying he was sabotaging "future generations" -- Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden said he wants to keep a path open for adding climate policies into the upcoming reconciliation package, including those put on ice by Manchin.

  • Washington state hospitals continue to struggle with capacity, but COVID-19 isn’t entirely to blame

    Hospitals across the state are in crisis mode. But despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the pandemic isn’t the biggest culprit.

  • Covid vaccine protection ‘short lived,’ booster doses essential, study confirms

    ‘Continual updating of our vaccinations and booster shots is critical,’ scientists say

  • COVID Rises Across U.S. Amid Muted Warnings and Murky Data

    CHICAGO — COVID-19 is surging around the United States again in what experts consider the most transmissible variant of the pandemic yet. But something is different this time: The public health authorities are holding back. In Chicago, where the county’s COVID warning level was raised to “high” last week, the city’s top doctor said there was no reason for residents to let the virus control their lives. The state health director in Louisiana likened a new rise in COVID cases there to a downpour —

  • This Brain Hacking Startup Just Beat Elon Musk’s Neuralink With Its First U.S. Patient

    Andriy Onufriyenko via GettyThings aren’t going too hot for Elon Musk’s brain chip startup Neuralink.In between the allegations of animal abuse, the stifling and abusive workplace, and the fact that Musk secretly fathered twins with one of Neuralink’s top executives, the company—like so many run by the billionaire CEO—has been slow to actually deliver on its promise of a commercially-viable brain-computer interface (BCI). Instead, it's been routinely beaten to the punch by competitors that haven

  • Entera Bio Outlines Pivotal Osteoporosis Trial, Names New CEO

    Following its End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA, Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) has designed the pivotal study for EB613 as an 18-month double-blind placebo-controlled study, followed by a 6-month open-label transition to alendronate for all patients. The study's primary endpoint employs the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health Bone Quality Program (FNIH BQP) total hip Bone Mineral Density (BMD) as a surrogate endpoint to evaluate fracture risk. FDA re-confirmed that with a well-des