U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,318.51
    +1,484.98 (+2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

OncXerna Therapeutics Provides New Results from its Xerna™ RNA-based Biomarker Platform at the AACR Annual Meeting

OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc.
·5 min read

Xerna™ TME Panel describes the tumor microenvironment based on dominant biology subtypes with prognostic capabilities in colorectal cancer

Data supports the application of Xerna™ TME Panel beyond gastric and ovarian cancers for prospectively-driven trials with OncXerna’s clinical-stage programs

WALTHAM, Mass., April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., a precision medicine company using an innovative RNA-expression based biomarker platform to predict patient responses to its first-in-class targeted oncology therapies, today presented new results from its Xerna™ TME Panel during Week 1 of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. In this study, OncXerna demonstrated that the first panel (TME Panel) from its Xerna™ platform revealed prognostic subtypes in colorectal cancer (CRC) by analyzing tumor samples from over 600 CRC patients. The Xerna™ TME Panel uses proprietary RNA-based gene expression data and a machine learning-based algorithm to classify patients based on their dominant biologies of the tumor microenvironment (TME), and has been developed as a clinical assay.

“Our goal is to expand the applicability of precision medicine in cancer through a novel approach that matches patients to the appropriate therapies by using RNA expression to identify patients with common biological drivers,” said Laura Benjamin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at OncXerna Therapeutics. “In our AACR presentation, we presented results that verify the capabilities of our TME Panel and enable its expanded use for patients with colorectal cancer. These exciting findings pave the way for future prospectively-driven trials with the Xerna™ TME Panel and our clinical-stage programs, navicixizumab and bavituximab.”

The results from the study presented at this year’s AACR Annual Meeting revealed:

  • An expansion of the TME Panel’s capabilities to include CRC, as the RNA-based gene signature identified unique subtypes of patients with angiogenic and immune biologies that dominated the stroma. These biologies were prognostic for recurrence-free and overall survival, supporting the potential use of the TME Panel as a novel, pan-tumor biomarker.

  • A comparison of the TME Panel’s subtypes to the Consensus Molecular Subtypes (CMS) model. The CMS model represents gene expression data from both colorectal cancer cells and their microenvironment. In contrast, the Xerna™ TME Panel integrates the interplay of angiogenic and immunogenic properties of the tumor microenvironment, and because of this focus, could be more predictive for treatments that target angiogenic and immunogenic properties of the TME.

The following two datasets were used to explore the application of the TME Panel in colorectal cancer: 1) A public dataset from the Cartes d’Identite des Tumeurs (CIT) containing 566 primary tumor samples collected from patients with stage 1-4 CRC between 1988 and 2007 in France, and 2) A proprietary collection of 92 samples from the Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory (WH) of patients with metastatic CRC who were treated with various regimens including targeted therapies following surgery.

OncXerna’s electronic poster, #348 entitled: “RNA-based Diagnostic Panel Matches TME Phenotype to Therapeutic Mechanism of Action in Colorectal Cancer,” is included in the “Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit” poster session at the AACR annual meeting. A link to the poster can be found here.

About OncXerna Therapeutics, its Xerna™ RNA-based Biomarker Platform, and Xerna™ TME Panel

OncXerna plans to deliver next-generation precision medicine to a larger group of cancer patients by leveraging the company’s Xerna™ platform to prospectively identify patients based on the dominant biology of their cancer. This allows OncXerna to pair those patients with OncXerna’s clinical-stage therapies and known mechanism of action that directly address these biologies, to dramatically improve patient outcomes. The Xerna™ TME Panel uses proprietary RNA-based gene expression data and a machine learning-based algorithm to classify patients based on the interplay between angiogenic and immunogenic dominant biologies of the TME, and has been developed as a clinical assay. The Xerna™ TME Panel is an investigational assay that has not been licensed or approved, and has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any use.

For more information on OncXerna, please visit oncxerna.com

About Navicixizumab

Navicixizumab is an anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific antibody that demonstrated antitumor activity in patients who have progressed on Avastin® (bevacizumab) in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to navicixizumab for the treatment of high-grade ovarian, primary peritoneal, or fallopian tube cancer in patients who have received at least three prior therapies and/or prior treatment with Avastin. OncXerna is targeting patients whose dominant tumor biology is driven by angiogenesis with a focus beyond VEGF to include broader anti-angiogenic pathways. Navicixizumab is an investigational agent that has not been licensed or approved, and it has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any use, including for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer.

About Bavituximab

Bavituximab is an antibody that reverses immune suppression by inhibiting phosphatidylserine (PS) signaling and is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat a specific subset of patients with advanced gastric cancer to improve their response to anti-PD-1 treatment. The mechanism of action of bavituximab is to block tumor immune suppression signaling from PS to multiple immune cell receptor families (e.g., TIMs and TAMs). The dominant biology targeted by bavituximab may be relevant for patients with many types of solid tumors whose immune systems are too suppressed to benefit from currently available immune oncology therapies. OncXerna’s clinical trials currently combine bavituximab with KEYTRUDA® to test the hypothesis that relieving immunosuppression can enhance responses to checkpoint inhibitors. Bavituximab is an investigational agent that has not been licensed or approved, and it has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any use, including for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

Investor and Media Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Partners, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: BlackRock, Mustier's blank-check firm eye Credit Suisse fund management arm - sources

    BlackRock and Jean-Pierre Mustier's blank-check firm are among investors expressing interest in Credit Suisse's asset management arm, three sources told Reuters, as the Swiss lender explores options for the unit after a run of costly scandals. U.S. investment firm State Street Corp is also eyeing a rival bid for all or part of the Swiss bank's fund management business, while European asset managers including Germany's DWS are waiting in the wings, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Former UniCredit boss Mustier's blank-check firm Pegasus Europe, which focuses on financial services investments, is due to list in Amsterdam between the end of April and early May, two sources said.

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is currently trading back above the crucial $2,000 level of support as it takes aim at a weekend record high above $2,158.

  • Rattled Archegos Stocks Investable Again After $194 Billion Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- The stocks that were hammered as collateral damage in the liquidation of Archegos Capital Management are seeing a silver lining from their slump: they’re becoming investable again.Companies including U.S. media conglomerates ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc., as well as apparel retailer Farfetch Ltd. saw a total of about $194 billion in market value erased as banks from New York to Zurich to Tokyo unwound leveraged equity bets by Archegos.At first, the forced selling in such a specific group of shares raised fears of potential undisclosed issues with the stocks, fueling even more losses. With that scenario now discarded, and with the dust from the Archegos blowup settling, analysts are saying investors should look at some of these names again.“Usually these dislocations where you get forced selling for non-fundamental reasons work out to be very good buying opportunities,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Toronto-based Purpose Investments. “The counter to that is having to figure out how much of the runup was due to the buying that shouldn’t have been there either. So you have balance that both out.”Read more: Block-Trade Bevy Wipes $35 Billion Off Stock Values in a DayTake ViacomCBS for example.Until late in March, the company was among the top performing stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 Index, alongside Discovery, boosted in part by optimism over its streaming strategy but also thanks to a massive play by Bill Hwang’s Archegos. The fund at one point amassed $10 billion worth of ViacomCBS shares and colossal positions in a few other companies.Read more: Bill Hwang Was a $20 Billion Whale, Then Lost It All in Two DaysSince Archegos’ blowup and after a 52% drop in ViacomCBS’s stock over the course of a week -- which in turn brought its valuation down by over 50% from a peak on March 22 -- at least six research firms have raised their ratings on the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.At Wolfe Research, analyst John Janedis said in a note that ViacomCBS shares are now a buy opportunity as the media company’s valuation appeared attractive after its selloff. He also pointed to its streaming business as a potential tailwind.A similar view is also behind Deustche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft‘s decision this week to raise Discovery’s 12-month forecast to $60 from $35. The company’s improved growth outlook warrants a higher valuation, he noted. Farfetch also got a “buy” recommendation from JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth on Thursday, who said the stock delivers a “compelling buying opportunity.”No BargainsWhile the stocks caught at the center of the Archegos crisis are definitely hurting, they aren’t exactly cheap. Their average price-to-earnings ratio -- a measure which indicates how expensive a company is -- is in line with the 10-year median, which signals how high valuations had gotten before the selloff. Aside from ViacomCBS, Discovery and Farfetch, Chinese companies like GSX Techedu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Baidu Inc., VipShop Holdings Ltd. and IQiyi Inc. were also caught in the crosshairs of Archegos.Determining whether the selloff has turned a once-overvalued stock into a good buy will require some digging, said Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Wealth Management.“If you’ve studied the company and you understand the business and you see this price drop as overdone, then take that opportunity to buy their shares,” Schwartz said by phone. “If you haven’t done your homework and you’re thinking this is another GameStop situation, you’re going to be the sucker at the table.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV Startup Karma Shopping SPACs for Going Public Transaction – Sources

    By Jarrett Banks and John Jannarone Electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive has been in talks with multiple special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, about a merger to take the company public, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier in 2021, the company engaged JPMorgan Chase & Co. to help find an appropriate SPAC partner, one of […]

  • Bitcoin Price Shoots Past $60K, Ether Hits New All-Time High in Early Saturday Trading

    The price action comes just ahead of a highly anticipated Nasdaq listing for leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase.

  • Stocks Notch Longest Weekly Rally Since October: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed to another record as investors shrugged off concern over inflation and focused on prospects for an economic rebound. Treasuries fell, while the dollar advanced.The S&P 500 closed above 4,100 and posted its third-straight weekly rally -- the longest winning streak since October. Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for this year. Honeywell International Inc. led gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on an analyst upgrade. Boeing Co. retreated after grounding dozens of 737 Max jets to repair an electrical flaw that emerged in recently delivered models.Equities extended a surge from their March 2020 lows to about 85% as Federal Reserve officials reassured markets that policy will remain supportive. Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the Fed is looking for evidence on whether it’s reaching the goals on price stability and employment before adjusting rates. Still, a report showing the rise in producer prices added fuel to the debate about the path of inflation.“It’s noisy data,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “It’s important to remember the positive elements of what is actually happening -- prices are going up because we’re getting demand back together.”These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 climbed 0.8% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1904.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 109.65 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.66%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.33%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $59.32 a barrel.Gold slid 0.7% to $1,742.83 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Whipsawed Bitcoin Investors Eye Coinbase as Steadier Crypto Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- For many investors, Coinbase Global Inc.’s trading debut next week will be an entry into the $2 trillion cryptocurrency market.And for those who have already gorged on Bitcoin, the arrival of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange on the Nasdaq Stock Market could be what is needed to settle portfolios roiled by the asset class’s notorious volatility.There are other stocks already tied to the bits and bytes of the various blockchains. Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. and Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Inc. have both notably added billions worth of Bitcoin to their treasuries. But with Coinbase’s public listing, investors will have the choice of an equity tied to cryptocurrencies that is -- so the hope goes -- less likely to suffer persistent cycles of boom and bust.“For a crypto investor that also buys stocks, it has the ability to diversify risks as there is a very profitable exchange platform that trades on another venue (stock exchange) whose flows of buyers and sellers can be less correlated than many crypto prices,” wrote Greg Foss, a veteran credit trader, Bitcoin investor and chief financial officer for Validus Power Corp., in an email reply to questions.Coinbase is planning to go public through a direct listing in which it will not raise any new capital, it said in an S-1 filing. The direct listing allows current shareholders to trade their shares without a lock-up period that is typical in an initial public offering. It was valued at about $90 billion in its final week of trading on Nasdaq’s private market, Bloomberg News reported.Still, because volume and price tend to go hand-in-hand, Coinbase’s transaction revenue, its largest segment, could remain susceptible to cryptocurrency market gyrations.“In a traditional stock portfolio it gives exposure to an exchange platform that generates trading fees on crypto,” wrote Foss. “Those fees increase with volumes and volumes typically increase with prices, so there is a beta trade there.”Coinbase said Tuesday that it expects to report a first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020. The bumper quarter for the exchange comes amid surging cryptocurrency prices. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and six other cryptocurrencies advanced by more than 100% in each of the last two quarters.Coinbase may have further appeal for investors. The exchange could provide an accessible diversified investment into the space, where there’s a proliferation of cryptocurrency tokens and few passive vehicles to spread bets around, according to Gil Luria, head of institutional research at D.A. Davidson & Co.“Coinbase will win regardless of which crypto asset emerges as a winner, and their revenue is tied more to trading volumes, which are often less volatile than asset values,” Luria wrote in an email.But investors looking to add some stability to their cryptocurrency portfolios may want to exercise patience.Kevin Kelly, global head of macro strategy at research firm Delphi Digital, warns that those seeking a lower volatility investment might want to sit out Coinbase’s first week of trading.“I expect to see a lot of volatility next week once COIN begins trading, but eventually I think we’ll see it trade more in line with the direction of the broader crypto market,” Kelly wrote in an email. “However, I view it as a lower beta play on the continued expansion of crypto with less downside risk to crypto asset prices; in other words, COIN is more agnostic to crypto asset prices and may be an attractive opportunity for investors looking to gain exposure to the continued adoption of crypto without taking on similar levels of price volatility.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Steps Up Warnings to EU Not to Delay Joint Recovery Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policy makers stepped up their pressure on the region’s governments to get on with their joint fiscal stimulus, using stronger language to warn of economic chaos for the region if politicians move too slow.Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco called the European Union recovery fund “crucial” in an interview with Bloomberg TV, and Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said separately that a long delay would be a “disaster.”ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos said it is “crucial that there not be unnecessary delays.” Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told Bloomberg TV that he “absolutely” agrees with Schnabel and delays would mean there might not be a recovery this year.The burst of comments suggest escalating concerns, two weeks after Germany’s top court temporarily blocked that nation’s ratification of the 750 billion-euro ($892 billion) fund’s bond issue. All goverments must sign off on that step before the fund can start.The slow timeline for approving spending plans only by the end of this month and starting to disburse funds around the middle of the year is already posing a risk. As the U.S. powers ahead with its own $1.9 trillion stimulus, global bond yields are being pushed higher.The ECB has been forced to accelerate its emergency stimulus to prevent euro-area borrowing costs rising too quickly while the bloc remains bogged down in extended coronavirus restrictions because of a botched vaccine rollout.Read more: Italy’s Draghi Rushing Plans to Borrow Up to $48 Billion MoreStournaras pushed back against suggestions from his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot this week that the ECB could consider paring back its emergency bond-buying in the third-quarter, saying that’s too soon.Both he and Visco said they would rather let stimulus run too long than risk ending it too early.“We see the light at the end of the tunnel but we have to find a way to accelerate the exit from the tunnel,” Visco said, adding that ramping up vaccinations is also “crucial.”The German legal challenge would be an economic disaster for Europe if the disbursement of the funds were to be delayed indefinitely,” Schnabel said in an interview published in German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday. “If that were the case, Europe would have to think about alternative solutions, but that could take some time.”A political group filed an emergency case at the end of March claiming that the EU shouldn’t be allowed to issue the joint debt. In response, the Federal Constitutional Court said it needed to assess whether a preliminary order would be needed -- while that step isn’t uncommon and can usually be done quickly, it has raised concerns that the EU’s cumbersome setup will undermine the recovery.Schnabel, who is responsible for market operations at the ECB, warned that with equity and real-estate prices relatively high, “the risks of a correction are increasing, especially if the economic recovery falls short of expectations.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This stimulus check advice from Suze Orman seems to have caught on

    In March, Suze Orman said "don't you dare" invest your $1,400 check in the stock market.

  • Oil Posts Worst Week in Three With Demand Recovery in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its worst week in three amid concerns that rising global coronavirus cases are slowing the economic recovery.West Texas Intermediate futures ended the week down 3.5%, the biggest weekly loss since mid-March. With the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies planning to start raising output, markets are now focused on whether the demand recovery will be enough to absorb growing supplies.While consumption is climbing in India and the U.S., rising virus cases and the possibility of stricter travel limits in Europe are muddying the forecast and putting pressure on crude. Oil plunged Monday after the U.K. said it may delay global travel beyond May 17.“The Covid situation has really not had a strong recovery in Europe and across many emerging markets, and that’s really weighed down the demand outlook for oil,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp.A stronger dollar also weighed on oil Friday, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. A higher-than-expected rise in U.S. March producer prices stoked inflation concerns.“If we get some hotter inflation readings, that could send Treasury yields higher again,” negatively impacting oil, according to Moya.Saudi Arabia said it remains confident that OPEC+ made the right decision to increase production over the next three months, and there are signs of better days ahead for demand that could soak up the additional barrels.India’s oil-products demand in March rose to the strongest since late 2019, while Germany reiterated support for a short, strict lockdown in the country. In the U.S., traffic is roaring back in some cities, an indication of stronger demand this summer.Making the calculation even more complex are ongoing talks between Iran and world powers to resuscitate a 2015 nuclear deal, which would set the stage for the Persian Gulf to increase supply. Negotiations are set to continue next week, though no direct contacts between Iranian and U.S. envoys have yet been made.Crude in New York has around $60 a barrel since mid-March, with market volatility slumping to the lowest in a month. Prices haven’t broken out of a $5 trading range over recent weeks, and have oscillated in smaller and smaller bands with each passing day -- creating a technical pattern some see as indicative of a breakout higher.“We’re toward the lower end of the range on concerns over the global economic recovery,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “Until we start to see some jet fuel demand come back, Asian demand pick up and European countries ease restrictions,” prices may not surge much higher in the near term.(A previous version of the story corrected size and scope of India oil-products consumption in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street roars to new records ahead of earnings season

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning following another record-setting session on Wall Street.

  • Eerie Equity Calm Puts Wall Street on High Alert for Next Spark

    (Bloomberg) -- The quietest week in stocks so far in 2021 has Wall Street wondering what will break the calm.Equity trading volume plunged as the S&P 500 marched to an all-time high, with the five-day average across U.S. exchanges dropping to 9.5 billion shares traded -- the lowest since October, according to Bloomberg data. Friday was particularly placid, with just 8.7 billion shares moving, the lowest daily total since Christmas Eve.The lull felt especially abrupt after 13 months of frenzied trading brought the fastest bear market ever and a furious rally not equaled in 90 years. Stuck-at-home traders turned online brokerages into casinos, while vaccine approvals in November sparked more euphoria, spurring investors into stocks they’d shunned for months. Since then, more than $575 billion has poured into the market, exceeding total inflows for the prior 12 years combined, according to Bank of America data.That all changed in April, and theories abound as to what’s behind it. The retail mania has cooled as economic restrictions eased. Stimulus bets got settled. A brief bout of selling sparked higher yields was becalmed by a chorus of Federal Reserve officials. Economic data is starting to help justify valuations. There are just fewer major issues left to drive massive market bets. No matter, say money managers, the tranquility won’t last.“We were going 100 miles an hour and now we’re back within the speed limit,” Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said by phone. “We’re going to see a resurgence of volumes and volatility because this year is going to be like no other year that people have ever seen in terms of economic growth, earnings growth, inflation, a brand-new framework for the Federal Reserve.”After a 1.4% rally Monday, the S&P 500 ground out three more records to end the week as trading volumes slowed to pre-pandemic averages. The index notched a third straight weekly gain, and the Cboe Volatility Index slipped to its lowest level in 14 months. Fading bets on Fed hikes spurred the biggest weekly drop in 5-year Treasury yields since June.Traders whipsawed by the pandemic tumult are unmoved by the calm and point to signs that more turbulence is to come. Take the VIX. At 17, it’s stubbornly elevated compared to its average of 14.9 in the seven years through 2019. Bets that the summer will bring more market chaos have pushed the spread between the VIX and implied 30-day volatility four months from now to the widest level in almost nine years.Bond markets show similar expectations for fireworks -- short interest in the $14 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund as a percentage of shares outstanding rose to the highest level since 2017 this week, IHS Markit Ltd. data show, even as the ETF rallied.Meanwhile, Wall Street prognosticators think the advance that pushed S&P 500 to dot-com-era valuations is likely exhausted for the year. At an all-time high of 4,128.80, the index closed Friday ahead of the average year-end target of 4,099 from strategists tracked by Bloomberg.Skeptics have cited everything from rising yields to stretched valuation and potential tax hikes as reason for caution. Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist at Citigroup Inc. whose 2021 target sat at 3,800, expects the Fed to start rolling back monetary stimulus later this year and earnings guidance to weaken, posing headwinds for stocks and stoking volatility.“Sentiment is in very worrisome territory as is valuation, yet money flows continue to push indices higher,” Levkovich wrote in a note earlier this week. “Huge fiscal stimulus and supportive central banks have created the notion of there being no need to be risk averse,” he added. “Indeed, all developments are perceived as positive news. Yet, such one-sided views are not usually a good starting point.”Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners is feeling more optimistic. She expects the kickoff of what’s expected to be the best earnings season since 2018 to breathe life back into the stocks, with big lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. set to report next week. First-quarter profits from S&P 500 firms probably expanded 24%, led by carmakers, banks and retailers, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.“Unless there’s some other craziness going, like Covid, earnings always drive the market,” said Forrest, the firm’s chief investment officer. “We are heading into earnings season and the bar has been set really low, and I think the first quarter has been pretty good, so that’s encouraging.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Secret contracts show how China structures loans to become Africa’s “preferred” lender

    Chinese lenders use contracts to seek an advantage over other creditors in developing countries, a new report says.

  • Goldman Channels Cathie Wood Playbook in Active Thematic ETF Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Wall Street’s most storied names is joining the mania for actively managed thematic ETFs sparked by Cathie Wood.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to create the Future Consumer Equity exchange-traded fund, the bank said in a filing Thursday. It will focus on technology companies and firms that embrace the “lifestyle and values” of younger consumers such as sustainable living, health and wellness.While this isn’t Goldman’s first foray into thematic investing, it does appear to be its first actively managed equity ETF. Theme-based products are a booming corner of the $6.1 trillion U.S. industry, with Wood’s Ark Investment Management inspiring copycat ETFs that eschew traditional sectors in favor of futuristic trends like space travel and robotics.“Given the success of Ark in the past year, many asset managers are seeking to tap into growing investor demand for actively managed equity ETFs using in-house expertise,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.Even as retail traders look to be cooling toward the stock market, a recent survey shows that 80% of global ETF investors plan on increasing their exposure to thematic products this year.Goldman’s proposed fund, which doesn’t have an expense ratio yet, will invest in companies that cater to the “evolving priorities and spending habits of younger consumers,” according to the filing. The prospectus warns that the ETF may invest more of its cash in fewer companies than a traditional diversified fund might.The U.S. bank has struggled to hit on a winning thematic product in the past. In November, it combined five such ETFs that had failed to gain much traction into the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity fund (ticker GINN), which has $457 million in assets.Meanwhile, the theme of next-generation consumers is fairly well-established. Global X’s Millennial Consumer fund (MILN) has gathered $177 million in assets since its 2016 launch, for example.Still, the New York-based bank has notched some ETF victories. The ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity fund (GSLC) -- a smart beta product that undercut the competition with its 9 basis point fee -- holds $12.6 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alba’s Honest Co. Files for IPO Amid Pandemic-Fueled Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co., co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, has filed to list on the Nasdaq in an initial public offering.The Los Angeles-company said in a prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that it will seek a listing size of $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change.A share sale could value Honest at about $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported in January.Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are advising the company. It is expected to trade under the symbol HNST.Launched in 2012, Honest sells diapers, moisturizer, shampoo and other products online at honest.com and at thousands of retail locations. Makers of consumer products have seen a steady rise in demand for goods that are seen as free of chemical and artificial additives in recent years -- a trend that has been accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic.The filing comes amid heightened demand for personal care and cleaning supplies during the pandemic. Sales last year were just over $300 million, according to the filing, a 28% increase from 2019 in part because of soaring interest in household supplies. The company recorded a net loss of $14.5 million in 2020 and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $11.2 million.Since its launch in 2012, Honest has forged relationships with a number of the country’s largest retailers, including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. Honest said it generated 55% of its sales last year from its own website, which has experienced gains during the pandemic as shoppers turn away from physical stores.As consumers faced shortages of products like wipes at the height of the pandemic and mandatory closures, they turned to online brands that could meet the demand. Higher spending on hygiene and cleaning products are expected to persist, as well as a higher reliance on e-commerce.Honest counts L Catterton’s global co-chief executive officers Scott Dahnke and Michael Chu among its largest shareholders. The filing also lists Lightspeed Venture Partners, Fidelity and General Catalyst as investors.(Updates to include financial metrics in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Borrowing opportunity: Mortgage rates drop for the first time in 7 weeks

    Rates have reversed course, giving homebuyers and homeowners an opening.

  • How a Chinese Billionaire Family Is Quietly Expanding Its Empire in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- A mainland Chinese property family is quietly building a presence in Hong Kong by snapping up land plots and even a prominent local newspaper.Shenzhen-based Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.’s Kwok Ying Shing has become one of the most active Chinese tycoons in Hong Kong with a flurry of new purchases. His moves underscore Chinese elites’ growing influence in the former British colony as its status as a global financial hub shows signs of waning.Kaisa purchased four sites across the city for 7.1 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in 2020, according to an exchange filing. One of its most recent investments was a 50% stake worth 3.2 billion yuan in a residential land plot in the up-and-coming Kai Tak neighborhood previously owned by beleaguered businessman Pan Sutong.The family’s ambitions go beyond property. Kwok Hiu Ting, the patriarch’s daughter who is in her late 20s, agreed to buy a majority stake in one of Hong Kong’s most-circulated newspapers Sing Tao News Corp Ltd. earlier this year. The deal came as a surprise to many since both Kaisa and its young heiress were little known in Hong Kong.To be sure, their presence remains small compared with the city’s homegrown property clans, who control industries from telecommunications to supermarket chains. But mainland companies are set to become more dominant as China’s recent assertive policies over Hong Kong give room for them to grow there.The government in Beijing will welcome more Chinese firms expanding in Hong Kong to boost business sentiment and create job opportunities, according to Gary Ng, an economist at Natixis. “They will recruit more in Hong Kong to help the government stabilize the negative impacts of the current situation” both economically and politically, he said.The flow of Chinese money is giving a boost to Hong Kong’s property market at a time when worries mount that capital may drain from the city. Global banks have been shedding office space in the prized business districts, while many residents are considering leaving for the U.K. under its new visa policy.A gauge of demand for office space in the city had the steepest quarterly decline on record last quarter, with negative net absorption reaching 900,000 square feet (83,600 square meters), according to Cushman & Wakefield.“The company sees attractive market potential in Hong Kong, one of the core cities of the Greater Bay Area and Kaisa Group is confident about Hong Kong’s prospect in the long term,” it said in a statement. The group will keep actively exploring investment and business opportunities in the area, Kaisa added.Kwok Hiu Ting’s newspaper purchase is a personal investment, according to a spokeswoman for the property firm.Founded in 1999, the year after China formally legalized property ownership, Kaisa made its name by renovating abandoned properties, such as the 51-story Guangzhou Zhongcheng Plaza. In 2020, Kaisa ranked 25th by contracted sales in mainland China.But the developer has a checkered past. In late 2014, it was probed over alleged links to Jiang Zunyu, the former security chief of Shenzhen who was later convicted of graft, Bloomberg reported at the time.The Chinese government blocked approvals of its property sales and new projects in Shenzhen, a move that was said to be linked to the investigation. Chairman Kwok resigned in December 2014 before returning four months later, pledging faster growth for the developer. Kaisa wasn’t penalized and authorities lifted the sales restrictions, which had drained cash flows and made it the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its dollar-denominated bonds.Kaisa defaulted on at least six offshore bonds between 2015 and 2016 totaling $2.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The company said it’s financing the four projects in Hong Kong with internal resources and bank loans. But it’s issuing shares to raise HK$2.6 billion ($334 million) for its purchase of a real estate project in Beijing, it said in late March.The background of Kwok and the property firm he founded with his brothers is more complicated than Hong Kong’s local tycoons, who have a long history of financial stability. Kaisa’s net debt-to-equity ratio was at 97% in 2020, compared with CK Asset Holdings Ltd.’s 6.9% and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’s 13.6%. New World Development Co., with much higher gearing than its domestic peers, still has a ratio lower than Kaisa’s at 43%.Kaisa isn’t alone among mainland developers that are venturing into Hong Kong. China Evergrande Group and China Vanke Co. have had several residential projects each put on sale in the past few years. Evergrande even purchased a huge land plot from local builder Henderson Land Development Co. about a year ago with a plan to create the city’s largest mansion.The dominance of Chinese companies in Hong Kong has been growing steadily in the past decade. In 2008, firms from the mainland made up less than 5% of space in Central’s grade A office buildings. Now they lease as much as 30% in the city’s most prestigious business district, according to Savills Plc.And that’s only going to keep rising, if Kaisa is any guide.“There are going to be more Chinese firms building a presence in Hong Kong,” said Ng.(Adds figures on Hong Kong office absorption in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Fines Alibaba Record $2.8 Billion After Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after an anti-monopoly probe found it abused its market dominance, as Beijing clamps down on its internet giants.The 18.2 billion yuan penalty is triple the previous high of almost $1 billion that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. had to pay in 2015, and was based on 4% of Alibaba’s 2019 domestic revenue, according to China’s antitrust watchdog. The company will also have to initiate “comprehensive rectifications,” from protecting merchants and customers to strengthening internal controls, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.The fine -- about 12% of Alibaba’s fiscal 2020 net income -- helps remove some of the uncertainty that’s hung over China’s second-largest corporation. But Beijing remains intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants and is said to be scrutinizing other parts of billionaire founder Jack Ma’s empire, including Ant Group Co.’s consumer-lending businesses and Alibaba’s extensive media holdings.Alibaba used its platform rules and technical methods like data and algorithms “to maintain and strengthen its own market power and obtain improper competitive advantage,” the State Administration for Market Regulation concluded in its investigation. The company will likely have to change a raft of practices, like merchant exclusivity, which critics say helped it become China’s largest e-commerce operation.“The high fine puts the regulator in the media spotlight and sends a strong signal to the tech sector that such types of exclusionary conduct will no longer be tolerated,” said Angela Zhang, author of “Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism” and director of Centre for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. “It’s a stone that kills two birds.”Alibaba’s practice of imposing a “pick one from two” choice on merchants “shuts out and restricts competition“ in the domestic online retail market, according to the statement.The government action sends a clear warning to the tech sector as the government scrutinizes the influence that companies like Alibaba and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. wield over spheres from consumer data to mergers and acquisitions.The investigation into Alibaba was one of the opening salvos in a campaign seemingly designed to curb the power of China’s internet leaders and their billionaire founders. The company has come under mounting pressure from authorities since Ma spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector in October. Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering.Alibaba said it will hold a conference call Monday morning Hong Kong time to address lingering questions around the antitrust watchdog’s decree.“China’s record fine on Alibaba may lift the regulatory overhang that has weighed on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly probe in late December,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam said, describing the fine as a small price to pay to do away with that uncertainty.”Further ActionStill, it remains unclear whether the watchdog or other agencies might demand further action. Regulators are said for instance to be concerned about Alibaba’s ability to sway public discourse and want the company to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s leading English-language newspaper.The Hangzhou-based firm will be required to implement “comprehensive rectifications,” including strengthening internal controls, upholding fair competition, and protecting businesses on its platform and consumers’ rights, the regulator said. It will need to submit reports on self-regulation to the authority for three consecutive years.“Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination. To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.Faced ChallengesChief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said in a memo to employees on Saturday that Alibaba always reflected and adapted when it faced challenges. He called for unity among staff, saying the company should “make self-adjustments and start over again.”The Communist Party-run People’s Daily newspaper said in a commentary on Saturday that the punishment involves specific anti-monopoly measures regulatory authorities take to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital.”“It doesn’t mean denying the significant role of platform economy in overall economic and social development, and doesn’t signal a shift of attitude in terms of the country’s support to the platform economy,” the newspaper said. “Regulations are for better development, and ‘reining in’ is also a kind of love.”(Updates with company’s comment from 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘This is the single worst time to be a passive investor’: veteran investor

    Stock picking is ripe for a shift away from passive investing, which could suffer a decade of low or nonexistent returns, says Bill Smead.

  • Home movers have a spring in their step, says the Halifax

    The stamp duty holiday extension led to a "resurgence" in the housing market in March, the Halifax says.