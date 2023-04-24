Ondo InsurTech deal "accelerates rollout of LeakBot in North America"

London, UK --News Direct-- Ondo InsurTech PLC

Ondo InsurTech PLC (LSE:ONDO) CEO Craig Foster speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive following the announcement of a deal with WNS Holdings, a business process management group, that will "accelerate the rollout of LeakBot in North America."

Foster says it was "good to see the investor reaction" to the news and highlights the importance of the US market to the Ondo's growth prospects.

