ONE ACCOUNT, 20,000 MARKETS - INFINOX LAUNCHES IX Exchange PLATFORM TO TURN UP UK INVESTORS' TRADING POWER

Trading almost any asset, almost anywhere, is now possible for UK investors with the launch of the global trading provider INFINOX's IX Exchange platform

IX Exchange runs alongside INFINOX's existing MetaTrader-powered platform, giving clients access to over 20,000 investments – including equities, ETFs and bonds on all major global exchanges – from one account

IX Exchange enables investors to diversify their holdings and hedge their portfolio, making both long-term investments and lightning-quick speculative trades

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UK investors can now buy and sell more than 20,000 global assets, all from one trading account – following the launch of IX Exchange, the new platform developed by the online trading provider INFINOX .

INFINOX LAUNCHES IX Exchange PLATFORM TO TURN UP UK INVESTORS’ TRADING POWER

The secure, desktop, mobile, and web platforms were designed by traders, for traders. It is fast and intuitive, with a clean, concise interface that allows users to instantly trade a huge array of exchange-traded investments, from equities and bonds to options and funds.

Available to both new and existing INFINOX clients in the UK, IX Exchange works alongside INFINOX's current MetaTrader-powered platform, which enables investors to trade thousands of derivatives including equity options.

INFINOX clients can switch seamlessly between the two platforms, giving them the opportunity to diversify their portfolio. Users can buy and hold on-exchange assets as long-term investments, while also making lightning-quick, real-time speculative trades in derivatives.

IX Exchange has been designed to be easy to use and boasts a lean and efficient layout that offers all traders – from beginners to pros – unrivalled trading power and performance.

In addition, the IX Exchange platform can be used by IFAs, hedge funds, proprietary desks and other financial institutions to manage and monitor their clients' investments. Clients can transfer their portfolios from other brokers and use IX Exchange to invest tax efficiently by holding their assets in a SIPP or SSAS pension.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the City of London, INFINOX Capital Ltd is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and prides itself on offering investors an unmatched blend of market-leading technology and one-to-one customer support.

Robert Berkeley, CEO of INFINOX Capital Limited , said:

"In the last few years INFINOX has embraced significant changes, from Brexit and the creation of the UK MiFID framework to the volatility of a global economy in the grip of the Covid pandemic.

"But two things have not changed; our values as a business and our commitment to offering all investors, whether they're seasoned professionals or just starting out, the tools and support they need to get trading faster and better.

"That's why we're broadening our product range to meet the evolving needs of the marketplace. The launch of IX Exchange is a statement of intent for our growth strategy and a game-changer for our clients' trading potential.

"Our integrated offering works together seamlessly, enabling both new and existing clients to use their INFINOX account to build a diverse and balanced portfolio – all with the world-class trading power and one-to-one support they expect from INFINOX."

About INFINOX

INFINOX Capital Ltd is a global, online trading platform based in the City of London. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, it enables clients to trade a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities, bonds and commodities.

Its business is built on integrity and trust, and it offers customers access to a range of market intelligence tools as well as dynamic products, competitive trading parameters and premium, one-on-one customer service.

www.infinox.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913404/INFINOX_IX_Exchange_PLATFORM.jpg

