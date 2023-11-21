One ACI Worldwide Insider Raised Stake By 58% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in ACI Worldwide, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACIW ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ACI Worldwide

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Thomas Warsop for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$24.16 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$26.52. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for ACI Worldwide share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Thomas Warsop.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does ACI Worldwide Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.0% of ACI Worldwide shares, worth about US$29m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ACI Worldwide Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ACI Worldwide shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in ACI Worldwide and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ACI Worldwide. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with ACI Worldwide (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

