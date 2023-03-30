One Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider upped their stake by 3.0% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc's (LON:AMS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Andrew Meredith is the biggest insider purchase of Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£2.20. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Andrew Meredith was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. Notably Andrew Meredith was also the biggest seller.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Advanced Medical Solutions Group Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw CEO & Executive Director Andrew Meredith buy shares worth UK£99k in the last three months. But that was only a smidgen more than the UK£99k worth of sales. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Does Advanced Medical Solutions Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Advanced Medical Solutions Group insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about UK£3.8m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Advanced Medical Solutions Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider sales and purchases have netted out over the last three months, so it's hard to draw any conclusion from recent trading. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Advanced Medical Solutions Group. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Advanced Medical Solutions Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

