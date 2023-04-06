All-in-One AI-Powered Platform Seeks to Save Creators from Burnout and Make Authentic Partnerships with Brands

Animeta's comprehensive product streamlines content creation, marketing, and e-commerce for creators and companies

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Animeta, the recently-launched creator tech company, has released details about its innovative AI-powered platform, the first one-stop-shop for creators and brands globally. By leveraging custom AI programming, Animeta aims to solve the ubiquitous problem of creator burnout, which affects nearly 80 percent of creators, while helping them monetize their work. The first platform to serve both content makers and marketers, the Singapore-based company is poised to unleash the energy and creativity of the global creator community at large with its creator tech product which includes three modules — STARDISCOVERY, STARMAKER and BRANDSTAR.

At a total industry size of $100B+, the creator economy is shaping the future of the global content business. While increased consumption of their content is every creator's dream, with that comes the pressure of creating a larger quantity of ever-more engaging content. The overall management of this daily target can be quite daunting for the creator, making burnout a common problem. Animeta strives to make growth more sustainable by supporting creator partners with tailored content and brand strategies.

"Animeta's creator-tech product aims to nip the core issue of creator burnout right in the bud through our content strategy engine, where a creator will get content generation strategies at the click of a button," said Animeta CEO Devdatta Potnis. "This will boost their production and efficiency, address their core concerns, and ensure that they focus their energies on creating content only."

STARDISCOVERY uses licensed access to granular creator data to identify and onboard emerging creators. STARMAKER, at the heart of Animeta's suite of services, is a first-of-its-kind content strategy engine that identifies the creative parameters of successful social videos and recommends culturally relevant strategies to help creators stay ahead of the curve and boost their creative productivity. These deep, AI-powered audience insights will maximize creators' organic reach, leverage what's working and identify what isn't, saving creators valuable time and energy. STARMAKER also features AI-powered content transformation tools for editing, packaging, and cross-platform publishing, helping to scale a creator's reach and unlock new audience markets.

Unlike other creator tech products on the market, Animeta serves both creators and the brands looking to partner with them, breaking down the barriers between the two by integrating content and influencer marketing. Animeta's BRANDSTAR feature uses an AI-powered search engine to help brands find brand appropriate influencers for their campaigns, recommending creators that match their brief, industry, target audience, campaign objectives, budget, and timeline. BRANDSTAR will also enable creators to collaborate with third party brands, or even launch their own brands and conduct social commerce.

"Animeta's tech-product integrates the content and brand strategies in a unified manner for its creator partners, instead of the silo-driven manner in which they are progressing at the moment," said Chief Product Officer & Data Scientist Krishna Desai. "It is a single destination window for all creator needs, from brand campaigns to multi-platform publishing. "In this way, we provide both creators and businesses with a more efficient and streamlined option to manage their content creation, marketing, and e-commerce activities."

Animeta is a Singapore-based creator tech company focused on creating and nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities and maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms and customized brand solutions through the proprietary AniMeta™ AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. Founded by Anish Mehta, with funding from Rajesh Kamat and Sameer Manchanda, Animeta offers financial investment, data analytics and business intelligence, content strategy and creative supervision, as well as brand, PR and social media expertise, delivering data-driven, result-oriented and authentic brand campaigns to its creator partners.

