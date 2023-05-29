One Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:ALSREIT) Analyst Is Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:ALSREIT), with the covering analyst making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analyst factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust's sole analyst is for revenues of RM83m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a meaningful 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plummet 74% to RM0.029 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of RM93m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.046 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

The analyst made no major changes to their price target of RM0.48, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust's valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 13% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 4.1% a year over the past five years. What's also interesting is that our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 0.4% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Sadly they also cut their revenue estimates, although at least the company is expected to perform a bit better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

