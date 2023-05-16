One Alaunos Therapeutics Insider Raised Stake By 117% In Previous Year \

Looking at Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TCRT ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Alaunos Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Jaime Vieser made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$813k worth of shares at a price of US$0.65 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$0.65. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jaime Vieser.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Alaunos Therapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Alaunos Therapeutics insiders own about US$7.3m worth of shares (which is 4.7% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Alaunos Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Alaunos Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alaunos Therapeutics. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Alaunos Therapeutics (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

