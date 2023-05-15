One Ally Financial Insider Raised Stake By 74% In Previous Year \

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Ally Financial Inc.'s (NYSE:ALLY ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ally Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Marjorie Magner bought US$55k worth of shares at a price of US$27.43 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$25.07. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Marjorie Magner was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Ally Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of Ally Financial shares, worth about US$42m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Ally Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ally Financial shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Ally Financial insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ally Financial you should know about.

