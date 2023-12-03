One Analyst Thinks Envipco Holding N.V.'s (AMS:ENVI) Revenues Are Under Threat

The analyst covering Envipco Holding N.V. (AMS:ENVI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analyst seeing grey clouds on the horizon. The stock price has risen 5.5% to €2.70 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

After this downgrade, Envipco Holding's solitary analyst is now forecasting revenues of €83m in 2023. This would be a huge 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 89% to €0.01. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of €101m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.03 in 2023. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Envipco Holding's prospects, with a substantial drop in revenues and the analyst now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The analyst lifted their price target 41% to €6.55, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Envipco Holding's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 26% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Envipco Holding is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst is expecting Envipco Holding to become unprofitable this year. Unfortunately, the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

As you can see, this analyst clearly isn't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Envipco Holding's financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other flags we've identified.

