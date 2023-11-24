One Analyst's Revenue Estimates For Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Are Surging Higher

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analyst has sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Saunders International will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After this upgrade, Saunders International's sole analyst is now forecasting revenues of AU$225m in 2024. This would be a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analyst was forecasting revenues of AU$201m in 2024. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Saunders International, given the substantial gain in revenue forecasts.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of AU$1.21, with Saunders International's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Saunders International's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 12% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 27% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Saunders International is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the analyst lifted their revenue estimates for this year. The analyst also expects revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the analyst appears to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Saunders International.

