One Arbuthnot Banking Group Insider Raised Stake By 60% In Previous Year \

Viewing insider transactions for Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC's (LON:ARBB ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arbuthnot Banking Group

The Independent Non-Executive Director Nigel Boardman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£79k worth of shares at a price of UK£8.10 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£9.43. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Arbuthnot Banking Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Arbuthnot Banking Group insiders own about UK£92m worth of shares (which is 60% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Arbuthnot Banking Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Arbuthnot Banking Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Arbuthnot Banking Group insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Arbuthnot Banking Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

